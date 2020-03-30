Ryzen 9 4900HS работает быстрее, чем любой мобильный Core i9, судя по данным наших тестов
Ноутбуки с процессорами AMD Renoir наконец-то на горизонте, так что постоянные их сравнения с ноутбуками на базе Intel станут неизбежными. Поэтому мы решили не медлить и сопоставить результаты первого ноутбука с восьмиядерным Ryzen 9 4900HS – Asus Zephyrus G14 – с показателями 17 моделей на базе Coffee Lake-H Core i9, которое мы обнаружили в нашей базе данных.
В качестве основного бенчмарка мы использовали CineBench R15 Multi-Thread, работающий в непрерывном цикле. Таким образом проверяется не только первичный всплеск производительности, полученный благодаря Turbo Boost, но и возможность работать под непрерывной нагрузкой в течение длительного промежутка времени. График ниже показывает, что некоторые ноутбуки со временем начинают замедляться, а другие – нет. Ноутбук Ryzen 9 4900HS имеет самую высокую начальную производительность: выше чем у всех 17 ноутбуков с Core i9.
Однако через некоторое время производительность Ryzen 9 снижается до уровня лучших ноутбуков Core i9, например, Asus ROG Mothership или Alienware m17 R2, в каждом из которых установлен разблокированный Core i9-9980HK. Aorus 17 с тем же Core i9 стал исключением благодаря своей возможности обеспечить незначительное, 5%-ное превосходство по сравнению с Ryzen 9 за счет своего чрезмерного шумного вентилятора.
К тому же есть и другие процессоры Core i9, которые оказываются производительнее, чем Ryzen 9. Например, ноутбуки с настольными процессорами Core-i9 9900K или Core i9-9900KS (MSI GT76 Titan или Eurocom Sky X4C) по-прежнему превосходят новый чип AMD примерно на 10-15% при многопоточных нагрузках. Кроме того, в однопоточных приложениях по-прежнему лучше всего показывают себя чипы Intel, что подтверждается меньшими временными затратами на Super Pi 32M. Тем не менее то, что 7-нм 35-Вт процессор AMD может приблизиться к 14-нм 95-Вт+ процессорам Core i9, показывает, насколько много Intel нужно будет сделать после выпуска Comet Lake-H 10-го поколения, чтобы сократить отставание.
|Cinebench R20
|CPU (Single Core)
|MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
509 Points ∼99% +3%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
509 Points ∼99% +3%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
505 Points ∼98% +2%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
498 Points ∼97% +1%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
495 Points ∼96% 0%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
495 Points ∼96%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
481 Points ∼94% -3%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
479 Points ∼93% -3%
|Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
478 Points ∼93% -3%
|MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
474 Points ∼92% -4%
|HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
467 Points ∼91% -6%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
465 Points ∼90% -6%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
457 Points ∼89% -8%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
453 Points ∼88% -8%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
442 Points ∼86% -11%
|Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
446 Points ∼87% -10%
|Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
445 Points ∼87% -10%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
441 Points ∼86% -11%
|CPU (Multi Core)
|MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
4926 Points ∼55% +15%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
4816 Points ∼54% +12%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
4463 Points ∼50% +4%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
4288 Points ∼48%
|Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4150 Points ∼47% -3%
|Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4136 Points ∼47% -4%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3795 Points ∼43% -11%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
3712 Points ∼42% -13%
|Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3705 Points ∼42% -14%
|MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
3505 Points ∼39% -18%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
3422 Points ∼39% -20%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
3057 Points ∼34% -29%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3293 Points ∼37% -23%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3197 Points ∼36% -25%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
3012 Points ∼34% -30%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2974 Points ∼33% -31%
|HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
2953 Points ∼33% -31%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
2924 Points ∼33% -32%
|Cinebench R15
|CPU Single 64Bit
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
215 Points ∼99% +11%
|Aorus 17 YA
Intel Core i9-9980HK
213 Points ∼98% +10%
|MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
212 Points ∼97% +10%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
203 Points ∼93% +5%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
203 Points ∼93% +5%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
202 Points ∼93% +5%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
201 Points ∼92% +4%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
201 Points ∼92% +4%
|MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
198 Points ∼91% +3%
|HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
197 Points ∼90% +2%
|MSI P65 Creator 9SF-657
Intel Core i9-9880H
196 Points ∼90% +2%
|Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
195 Points ∼89% +1%
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
193 Points ∼89% 0%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
193 Points ∼89%
|Alienware m17 P37E
Intel Core i9-8950HK
191 Points ∼88% -1%
|Dell XPS 15 9570 Core i9 UHD
Intel Core i9-8950HK
190 Points ∼87% -2%
|Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
190 Points ∼87% -2%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
189 Points ∼87% -2%
|Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
188 Points ∼86% -3%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
184 Points ∼84% -5%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
184 Points ∼84% -5%
|Asus Strix Scar III G531GW
Intel Core i9-9880H
183 Points ∼84% -5%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
181 Points ∼83% -6%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
181 Points ∼83% -6%
|CPU Multi 64Bit
|MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
2022 Points ∼46% +9%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
1987 Points ∼45% +7%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
1962 Points ∼45% +5%
|Aorus 17 YA
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1880 Points ∼43% +1%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
1863 Points ∼43%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1821 Points ∼42% -2%
|Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1806 Points ∼41% -3%
|Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1754 Points ∼40% -6%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
1721 Points ∼39% -8%
|Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1641 Points ∼38% -12%
|MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
1601 Points ∼37% -14%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1585 Points ∼36% -15%
|MSI P65 Creator 9SF-657
Intel Core i9-9880H
1545 Points ∼35% -17%
|HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
1450 Points ∼33% -22%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
1435 (min: 1401, max: 1435) Points ∼33% -23%
|Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
1362 (min: 1268.87, max: 1362.31) Points ∼31% -27%
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1407 (min: 1126.13, max: 1407) Points ∼32% -24%
|Asus Strix Scar III G531GW
Intel Core i9-9880H
1401 Points ∼32% -25%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1327 Points ∼30% -29%
|Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
1317 Points ∼30% -29%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1305 (min: 1090.6, max: 1369.3, 99% времени: 1367.66) Points ∼30% -30%
|Alienware m17 P37E
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1238 Points ∼28% -34%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1217 Points ∼28% -35%
|Dell XPS 15 9570 Core i9 UHD
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1163 Points ∼27% -38%
|Cinebench R11.5
|CPU Single 64Bit
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
2.43 Points ∼99% +9%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
2.33 Points ∼95% +4%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2.28 Points ∼93% +2%
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2.25 Points ∼91% +1%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
2.23 Points ∼91%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
2.11 Points ∼86% -5%
|CPU Multi 64Bit
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
22.31 Points ∼51% +23%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
21.76 Points ∼49% +19%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
18.94 Points ∼43% +4%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
18.21 Points ∼41%
|Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
17.2 Points ∼39% -6%
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4.81 Points ∼11% -74%
|Cinebench R10
|Rendering Single 32Bit
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
9734 Points ∼90% +66%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
8143 Points ∼75% +39%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
7877 Points ∼73% +34%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
7786 Points ∼72% +33%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
7735 Points ∼71% +32%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
7709 Points ∼71% +31%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
6967 Points ∼64% +19%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
5866 Points ∼54%
|Rendering Multiple CPUs 32Bit
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
50462 Points ∼77% +33%
|Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
50439 Points ∼77% +33%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
49142 Points ∼75% +30%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
45527 Points ∼70% +20%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
42456 Points ∼65% +12%
|Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
39440 Points ∼60% +4%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
37938 Points ∼58%
|Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
36591 Points ∼56% -4%
|wPrime 2.0x - 1024m
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
118.733 s * ∼1% -35%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
110.381 s * ∼1% -25%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
93.79 s * ∼1% -6%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
91.284 s * ∼1% -3%
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
88.237 s * ∼1%
|Super Pi Mod 1.5 XS 32M - ---
|Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
547.066 Seconds * ∼2%
|MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
476.493 Seconds * ∼2% +13%
|Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
435.588 Seconds * ∼2% +20%
|Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
424.384 Seconds * ∼2% +22%
|Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
416.054 Seconds * ∼2% +24%
* ... меньше = лучше