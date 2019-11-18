Notebookcheck

Производительность Core i5-1035G4 в Surface Pro 7 оказалась на 27% ниже, чем у Core i7-8565U

Мы получили первые результаты Core i5-1035G4, которые почти такие же, как и у Ryzen 7 3700U (Источник: Intel)
Разброс производительности процессора Core i5 на Surface Pro 7 таков: многопоточный показатель в лучшем случае близок к Ryzen 5 3580U из 15-дюймового ноутбука Surface 3, а в худшем – примерно на 10% ниже, чем в среднем у Core i7-8565U.
10-нм процессоры Intel Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1 и Core i7-1065G7 дебютировали в начале прошлого месяца в серии Dell XPS 13 7390 2-в-1 с довольно неплохими результатами, даже несмотря на встроенную видеокарту Iris Plus. Правда, общая производительность на доллар оказалась не столь впечатляющей. Ноутбуки Dell стали первыми устройствами с процессорами Ice Lake, после чего к ним присоединилась и компания Razer, и, совсем недавно, линейка Surface Pro 7 от Microsoft.

У нас была возможность сравнить результаты Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4 с полной базой результатов тестирования, представленной ниже. В отличие от Core i5-1035G1, Core i5-1035G4 имеет больше вычислительных блоков ЦП (48 против 32) и чуть более высокую тактовую частоту в режиме Turbo Boost (3,7 ГГц против 3,6 ГГц). Прежде чем переходить к данным, стоит отметить, что Core i5-1035G4 имеет пассивное охлаждение в Surface Pro 7; ноутбук побольше, оснащенный тем же процессором, но с соответствующим вентилятором, скорее всего, покажет результаты лучше, чем Surface Pro 7. Таким образом, производительность Core i5-1035G4 на этой странице показана только в комплектации Surface Pro 7, а результаты других ноутбуков или планшетов с тем же процессором могут отличаться. Данные также не включают в себя какие-либо функции ИИ Ice Lake или игровые тесты из-за проблем с 3DMark, возникших у нашего тестового образца.

Многопотоковая производительность почти такая же, как у 12-нм AMD Ryzen 7 2700U в Dell Latitude 14 5495. Однако из-за отсутствия вентилятора в Surface Pro 7 Core i5 производительность может упасть на целых 27% во время длительных нагрузок планшета (см. изображение ниже). Мы подозреваем, что более крупные ноутбуки с лучшей системой охлаждения смогут поддерживать более высокие тактовые частоты в режиме Turbo Boost и достигать производительности уровня Ryzen 7 3700U из Dell Inspiron 15 5585.

Между тем, с точки зрения графики, 3DMark 11 оценивает Iris Plus G4 примерно на 50% быстрее, чем UHD Graphics G1 в Core i3-1005G1, и почти на 90% быстрее, чем средний показатель UHD Graphics 620. Таким образом, Iris Plus G4 отстаёт от GeForce MX150 мощностью 10 Вт всего на 10%, хотя реальная производительность видеокарт Nvidia ещё больше из-за лучших драйверов.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4 Iris Plus Graphics G4 (Ice Lake 48 EU), 1035G4, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ256G; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø518 (495.42-684.65)
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7 Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø672 (632.81-836.68)
Lenovo ThinkPad P53s-20N6001NGE Quadro P520, 8565U, Intel SSD 760p SSDPEKKW256G8; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø624 (521.26-694.16)
Dell Latitude 3390 UHD Graphics 620, 8250U, SK hynix SC311 SATA; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø456 (443.4-564.5)
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585 Vega 10, 3700U, WDC PC SN520 SDAPNUW-512G; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø654 (639.01-676.19)
Cinebench R20
CPU (Single Core)
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
465 Points ∼90%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
441 Points ∼86%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
422 Points ∼82%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
421 Points ∼82%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
416 Points ∼81%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
400 Points ∼78%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (176 - 472, n=17)
394 Points ∼77%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
381 Points ∼74%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
374 Points ∼73%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
369 Points ∼72%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
357 Points ∼69%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
351 Points ∼68%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
334 Points ∼65%
CPU (Multi Core)
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
2333 Points ∼34%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
2024 Points ∼29%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
1864 Points ∼27%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
1717 Points ∼25%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
1499 Points ∼22%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
1410 Points ∼20%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
1392 Points ∼20%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
1349 Points ∼20%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
1234 Points ∼18%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (880 - 1645, n=17)
1221 Points ∼18%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
1162 Points ∼17%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
1117 Points ∼16%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
988 Points ∼14%
Cinebench R15
CPU Single 64Bit
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
174 Points ∼80%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
172 Points ∼79%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
172 Points ∼79%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
171 Points ∼78%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (73.1 - 193, n=48)
170 Points ∼78%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
169 Points ∼78%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
166 Points ∼76%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
160 Points ∼73%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
155 Points ∼71%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
148 Points ∼68%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
144 Points ∼66%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
143 Points ∼66%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
135 Points ∼62%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
135 Points ∼62%
CPU Multi 64Bit
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
1116 Points ∼26%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
830 Points ∼19%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
790 Points ∼18%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
757 (min: 744.32, max: 757.06) Points ∼17%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
743 (min: 717.66, max: 745.63) Points ∼17%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
672 Points ∼15%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
670 Points ∼15%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
644 Points ∼15%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
612 Points ∼14%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
611 Points ∼14%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (361 - 815, n=49)
586 Points ∼13%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
554 Points ∼13%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
521 (min: 471.69, max: 492.04) Points ∼12%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
452 Points ∼10%
Cinebench R11.5
CPU Single 64Bit
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
2.13 Points ∼87%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
2.04 Points ∼84%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
1.93 Points ∼79%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (0.65 - 2.16, n=11)
1.811 Points ∼74%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
1.63 Points ∼67%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
1.52 Points ∼62%
CPU Multi 64Bit
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
9.37 Points ∼21%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
8.29 Points ∼19%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
7.56 Points ∼17%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
7.35 Points ∼17%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (4.09 - 7.4, n=11)
6.31 Points ∼14%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
5.56 Points ∼13%
Cinebench R10
Rendering Single 32Bit
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
7260 Points ∼67%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
6829 Points ∼63%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
6579 Points ∼61%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (2682 - 8906, n=16)
6571 Points ∼61%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
6551 Points ∼60%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
6128 Points ∼57%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
4403 Points ∼41%
Rendering Multiple CPUs 32Bit
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
32846 Points ∼50%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
26481 Points ∼41%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
24096 Points ∼37%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
22252 Points ∼34%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (3806 - 23118, n=16)
16983 Points ∼26%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
16060 Points ∼25%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
3806 Points ∼6%
wPrime 2.0x - 1024m
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (263 - 1897, n=8)
546 s * ∼6%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
307.773 s * ∼4%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
266.1 s * ∼3%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
232.895 s * ∼3%
Super Pi Mod 1.5 XS 32M - ---
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (0.295 - 7928, n=57)
1661 Seconds * ∼7%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
512 Seconds * ∼2%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
458.286 Seconds * ∼2%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
430.968 Seconds * ∼2%
X264 HD Benchmark 4.0
Pass 2
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
49.5 fps ∼1%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
45.7 (min: 43, max: 49) fps ∼1%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
35.8 fps ∼1%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (29.4 - 38.8, n=7)
33.8 fps ∼1%
Pass 1
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
194.3 fps ∼72%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
190 (min: 187, max: 194) fps ∼70%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
154.1 fps ∼57%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (128 - 160, n=7)
144 fps ∼53%
WinRAR - Result
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
5862 KB/s ∼69%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
4956 KB/s ∼58%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
4526 KB/s ∼53%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (3537 - 4626, n=8)
4129 KB/s ∼48%
TrueCrypt
Serpent Mean 100MB
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
0.458 GB/s ∼21%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (0.347 - 0.516, n=8)
0.4458 GB/s ∼20%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
0.432 GB/s ∼20%
Twofish Mean 100MB
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
0.79 GB/s ∼21%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
0.755 GB/s ∼20%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (0.567 - 0.869, n=8)
0.733 GB/s ∼20%
AES Mean 100MB
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
4.9 GB/s ∼24%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
4.7 GB/s ∼23%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (3.2 - 5.1, n=8)
4.18 GB/s ∼20%
Geekbench 4.0
Compute OpenCL Score
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
60853 Points ∼21%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (27660 - 42500, n=3)
36105 Points ∼12%
64 Bit Multi-Core Score
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
18772 Points ∼62%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (11576 - 14655, n=4)
13367 Points ∼44%
64 Bit Single-Core Score
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
5752 Points ∼96%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (4701 - 4791, n=3)
4750 Points ∼79%
Blender 2.79 - ---
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
959 Seconds * ∼10%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
942.3 Seconds * ∼10%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
900 Seconds * ∼10%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (687 - 1175, n=21)
823 Seconds * ∼9%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
786 Seconds * ∼8%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
719 Seconds * ∼8%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
679 Seconds * ∼7%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
627 Seconds * ∼7%
7-Zip 18.03
7z b 4
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
22898 MIPS ∼22%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
22683 MIPS ∼22%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
18860 MIPS ∼18%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (10531 - 24847, n=22)
18049 MIPS ∼17%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
16531 MIPS ∼16%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
15003 MIPS ∼14%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
14779 MIPS ∼14%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
11030 MIPS ∼11%
7z b 4 -mmt1
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
4784 MIPS ∼69%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (2029 - 5923, n=22)
4594 MIPS ∼66%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
4434 MIPS ∼64%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
4276 MIPS ∼62%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
3780 MIPS ∼55%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
3726 MIPS ∼54%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
3516 MIPS ∼51%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
1307 MIPS ∼19%
HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 - 4k Preset
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
6.38 fps ∼21%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
6 fps ∼20%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
5.2 fps ∼17%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
5.095 fps ∼17%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (3.24 - 5.5, n=21)
4.65 fps ∼15%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
3.9 fps ∼13%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
3.89 fps ∼13%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
3.6 fps ∼12%
Octane V2 - Total Score
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
44259 Points ∼84%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
38416 Points ∼73%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
35435 Points ∼68%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
34874 Points ∼67%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (13935 - 49795, n=40)
34671 Points ∼66%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
33646 Points ∼64%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
32120 Points ∼61%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
29410 Points ∼56%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
28301 Points ∼54%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
28052 Points ∼54%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
27696 Points ∼53%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
27689 Points ∼53%
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
27066 Points ∼52%
JetStream 1.1 - Total Score
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
296.6 Points ∼84%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
268.84 Points ∼76%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
255 Points ∼73%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
253.35 Points ∼72%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
244.53 Points ∼70%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (108 - 277, n=33)
238 Points ∼68%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
231.75 Points ∼66%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
229.25 Points ∼65%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
203.1 Points ∼58%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
189.23 Points ∼54%
Mozilla Kraken 1.1 - Total Score
HP ProBook 445 G6
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
1407.8 ms * ∼2%
Dell Latitude 3390
Intel Core i5-8250U
1348.1 ms * ∼2%
Dell Latitude 14 5495
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
1328.5 ms * ∼2%
Lenovo ThinkPad T495-20NKS01Y00
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
1325.1 ms * ∼2%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
1297.2 ms * ∼2%
Lenovo ThinkPad P43s-20RH001FGE
Intel Core i7-8565U
1281.7 ms * ∼2%
Lenovo ThinkPad L590-20Q70019GE
Intel Core i5-8265U
1158.9 ms * ∼2%
Dell G3 3590
Intel Core i5-9300H
1132.6 ms * ∼2%
Schenker Key 16
Intel Core i7-8750H
1106.6 ms * ∼2%
Средне Intel Core i7-8565U
  (730 - 2622, n=40)
1100 ms * ∼2%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Core i5-1035G4
1035.3 ms * ∼2%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
950.5 ms * ∼2%
Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019 i5 4TB3
Intel Core i5-8279U
739.9 ms * ∼1%
3DMark 11
1280x720 Performance Combined
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
7304 (min: 7294, max: 7314) Points ∼32%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4143 Points ∼18%
Asus ZenBook UX530UX-FY070T
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M, 7500U
3955 Points ∼17%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
3707 Points ∼16%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
3247 Points ∼14%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
3041 Points ∼13%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
2780 Points ∼12%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 (Ice Lake 48 EU), 1035G4
2739 Points ∼12%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics G1 (Ice Lake 32 EU), 1005G1
2375 Points ∼11%
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i7
Intel Iris Graphics 540, 6650U
2255 Points ∼10%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 7660U
2184 Points ∼10%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
2078 Points ∼9%
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Core i7, 512 GB
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8650U
1858 Points ∼8%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
1571 Points ∼7%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (959 - 2084, n=173)
1540 Points ∼7%
Microsoft Surface Go MHN-00003
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 4415Y
1134 Points ∼5%
Apple MacBook 12 (Early 2016) 1.1 GHz
Intel HD Graphics 515, 6Y30
1014 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Pro 3
Intel HD Graphics 4400, 4300U
746 Points ∼3%
Chuwi UBook Pro
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8100Y
734 Points ∼3%
1280x720 Performance GPU
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
7483 (min: 7472, max: 7485) Points ∼15%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4594 Points ∼9%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
4380 Points ∼9%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
4165 Points ∼8%
Asus ZenBook UX530UX-FY070T
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M, 7500U
4117 Points ∼8%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
4045 Points ∼8%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
3560 Points ∼7%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 (Ice Lake 48 EU), 1035G4
3228 Points ∼6%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 7660U
2493 Points ∼5%
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i7
Intel Iris Graphics 540, 6650U
2450 Points ∼5%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics G1 (Ice Lake 32 EU), 1005G1
2133 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Core i7, 512 GB
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8650U
1977 Points ∼4%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
1940 Points ∼4%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (1235 - 2006, n=173)
1716 Points ∼3%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
1660 Points ∼3%
Microsoft Surface Go MHN-00003
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 4415Y
1257 Points ∼2%
Apple MacBook 12 (Early 2016) 1.1 GHz
Intel HD Graphics 515, 6Y30
1186 Points ∼2%
Chuwi UBook Pro
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8100Y
821 Points ∼2%
Microsoft Surface Pro 3
Intel HD Graphics 4400, 4300U
791 Points ∼2%
3DMark
2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
1682 Points ∼11%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
872 Points ∼6%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
862 Points ∼6%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
852 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
833 Points ∼6%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
679 Points ∼5%
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5-1035G4
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 (Ice Lake 48 EU), 1035G4
619 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 7660U
454 Points ∼3%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
425 Points ∼3%
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2018-20KGS5DU00
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8550U
392 Points ∼3%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (299 - 431, n=33)
358 Points ∼2%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
335 Points ∼2%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
5787 Points ∼14%
Asus ZenBook UX530UX-FY070T
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M, 7500U
3293 Points ∼8%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3144 Points ∼8%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
2999 Points ∼7%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
2874 Points ∼7%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
2789 Points ∼7%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
2376 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics G1 (Ice Lake 32 EU), 1005G1
1521 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i7
Intel Iris Graphics 540, 6650U
1477 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 7660U
1418 Points ∼3%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
1339 Points ∼3%
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2018-20KGS5DU00
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8550U
1308 Points ∼3%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
1131 Points ∼3%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (557 - 1401, n=142)
1127 Points ∼3%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i5
Intel HD Graphics 620, 7300U
889 Points ∼2%
Microsoft Surface Go MHN-00003
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 4415Y
819 Points ∼2%
Apple MacBook 12 (Early 2016) 1.1 GHz
Intel HD Graphics 515, 6Y30
735 Points ∼2%
Chuwi UBook Pro
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8100Y
563 Points ∼1%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
29376 Points ∼16%
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
20784 Points ∼11%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
19255 Points ∼10%
Asus ZenBook UX530UX-FY070T
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M, 7500U
18961 Points ∼10%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
18881 Points ∼10%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
18633 Points ∼10%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
17440 Points ∼9%
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i7
Intel Iris Graphics 540, 6650U
11650 Points ∼6%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 7660U
11264 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics G1 (Ice Lake 32 EU), 1005G1
10966 Points ∼6%
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Core i7, 512 GB
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8650U
10213 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
9882 Points ∼5%
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2018-20KGS5DU00
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8550U
9858 Points ∼5%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (6910 - 11436, n=160)
9138 Points ∼5%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
8330 Points ∼5%
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) i5
Intel HD Graphics 620, 7300U
7265 Points ∼4%
Microsoft Surface Go MHN-00003
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 4415Y
6602 Points ∼4%
Apple MacBook 12 (Early 2016) 1.1 GHz
Intel HD Graphics 515, 6Y30
6078 Points ∼3%
Chuwi UBook Pro
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 8100Y
4521 Points ∼2%
1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Graphics
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 5585
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 3700U
78094 Points ∼11%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Ryzen 5 3580U
AMD Radeon RX Vega 9, 3580U
70492 Points ∼10%
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Core i7
Intel Iris Graphics 540, 6650U
68398 Points ∼9%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
68277 Points ∼9%
Lenovo Yoga 530-14ARR-81H9000VGE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 10, 2700U
62384 Points ∼9%
Средне Intel UHD Graphics 620
  (29002 - 59483, n=40)
43683 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 Core i7-10710U
Intel UHD Graphics 620, i7-10710U
42561 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics G1 (Ice Lake 32 EU), 1005G1
40415 Points ∼6%
HP Elite x2 1013 G3-2TT14EA
Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8350U
39969 Points ∼5%
Microsoft Surface Go MHN-00003
Intel UHD Graphics 615, 4415Y
35452 Points ∼5%
Microsoft Surface Book 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Laptop), 8650U
30327 Points ∼4%
Стресс-тест Prime95: тактовая частота растёт до 3.3 ГГц, а затем падает до 2.3 ГГц и 2 ГГц, чтобы удержать рост температуры
