Разница в производительности между мобильными видеокартами Nvidia RTX 3080 и RTX 3070 Ti оказалась минимальной
В 2022 году Nvidia представила мобильные видеокарты GeForce RTX 3070 Ti и RTX 3080 Ti, позиционируя их в качестве усовершенствованных версий GeForce RTX 3070 и RTX 3080. По сути же производитель просто решил заполнить рынок дополнительными моделями в преддверии выхода совершенно новых ускорителей RTX 4000. В процессе тестирования ноутбуков на базе улучшенных Ti-версий видеокарт мы записывали все результаты бенчмарков в базу данных, чтобы ответить на вопрос: насколько близки по производительности обычная RTX 3080 и новая 3070 Ti?
Согласно результатам тестирования 40 различных ноутбуков на базе RTX 3080 и 6 ноутбуков на базе RTX 3070 Ti нам удалось обнаружить, что RTX 3070 Ti всего на пару процентов уступает в производительности RTX 3080 (речь об усредненных значениях). К примеру, MSI Vector GP66 с RTX 3070 Ti на борту всего на 10% отстает от самого быстрого ноутбука с RTX 3080 в нашей базе данных.
На следует, однако, забывать, что TGP видеокарты по-прежнему очень сильно влияет на фактическую производительность. К примеру, MSI Stealth GS66 с RTX 3070 Ti на 15% отстает от упомянутого выше Vector GP66, несмотря на то, что видеокарта у них одинаковая. Просто более толстый и тяжелый корпус GP66 позволил производителю выставить высокий TGP на уровне 165 Вт, в то время как у GS66 это значение составляет 105 Вт. Средний уровень производительности RTX 3080 в нашей базе данных на 10% выше самого плохого результата RTX 3070 Ti (GS66).
По факту появление новых улучшенных Ti-моделей еще больше усложнило выбор покупателям - людям теперь придется еще дольше разбираться с огромным количеством конфигураций, кодовых названий, характеристик и других параметров.
|3DMark
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Alienware m17 R4
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
32366 Points ∼100%
|MSI GE76 Raider 10UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
32222 Points ∼100%
|MSI GE76 Raider 11UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11980HK
31515 Points ∼97%
|Schenker XMG NEO 17 GM7TG8S
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
31373 Points ∼97%
|Schenker XMG Neo 15 Tiger Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
31341 Points ∼97%
|Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
31133 Points ∼96%
|MSI GP66 Leopard 11UH-028
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
30811 Points ∼95%
|Schenker XMG Ultra 17 Rocket Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900K
30650 Points ∼95%
|MSI Vector GP66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H
29729 Points ∼92%
|Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 G7 i7 RTX 3070Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
29630 Points ∼92%
|Asus Strix Scar 17 G733QSA-XS99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
29508 Points ∼91%
|Aorus 15P YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
29389 Points ∼91%
|Maingear Vector Pro MG-VCP17
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
29194 Points ∼90%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX703HSD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
28939 Points ∼89%
|Alienware m15 R6, i7-11800H RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
28740 Points ∼89%
|Alienware x17 RTX 3080 P48E
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
28687 Points ∼89%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
28493 Points ∼88%
|Lenovo Legion 7 16ACHg6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
28481 Points ∼88%
|Schenker XMG Pro 17 (Late 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
28036 Points ∼87%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
(16455 - 32366, n=42)
27596 Points ∼85%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU
(22612 - 29729, n=6)
27279 Points ∼84%
|Aorus 17G YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
27275 Points ∼84%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Mid 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
27266 Points ∼84%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Early 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
27122 Points ∼84%
|Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
26956 Points ∼83%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Late 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
26868 Points ∼83%
|Medion Erazer Beast X25
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
26771 Points ∼83%
|Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 (QHD Touch)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
26486 Points ∼82%
|Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11980HK
26177 Points ∼81%
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G4-20Y50040GE
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11950H
25285 Points ∼78%
|MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
25169 Points ∼78%
|Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YC
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
25129 Points ∼78%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Early 2021
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
25113 Points ∼78%
|MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
25043 Points ∼77%
|Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R9S5
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
23325 Points ∼72%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503Q
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
22826 Points ∼71%
|2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
|Schenker XMG Ultra 17 Rocket Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900K
13144 Points ∼100%
|Alienware m17 R4
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
12718 Points ∼97%
|MSI GE76 Raider 10UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
12678 Points ∼96%
|Alienware x17 RTX 3080 P48E
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
12055 Points ∼92%
|Schenker XMG Neo 15 Tiger Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
11916 Points ∼91%
|Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
11915 Points ∼91%
|MSI Vector GP66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H
11739 Points ∼89%
|Asus Strix Scar 17 G733QSA-XS99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
11598 Points ∼88%
|Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 G7 i7 RTX 3070Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
11577 Points ∼88%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX703HSD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
11424 Points ∼87%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
11407 Points ∼87%
|Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
11396 Points ∼87%
|MSI GP66 Leopard 11UH-028
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
11346 Points ∼86%
|Maingear Vector Pro MG-VCP17
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
11235 Points ∼85%
|Aorus 15P YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
11129 Points ∼85%
|Lenovo Legion 7 16ACHg6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
11112 Points ∼85%
|Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 (QHD Touch)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
10898 Points ∼83%
|Alienware m15 R6, i7-11800H RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
10836 Points ∼82%
|Schenker XMG NEO 17 GM7TG8S
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
10795 Points ∼82%
|Medion Erazer Beast X25
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
10752 Points ∼82%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
(6407 - 13210, n=41)
10735 Points ∼82%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU
(9538 - 11739, n=6)
10633 Points ∼81%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Mid 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
10250 Points ∼78%
|Aorus 17G YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
10144 Points ∼77%
|Schenker XMG Pro 17 (Late 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
10098 Points ∼77%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Early 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
10071 Points ∼77%
|Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11980HK
9989 Points ∼76%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Late 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
9981 Points ∼76%
|MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
9758 Points ∼74%
|Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YC
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
9646 Points ∼73%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503Q
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
9439 Points ∼72%
|MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
9377 Points ∼71%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Early 2021
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
9023 Points ∼69%
|Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R9S5
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
8920 Points ∼68%
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G4-20Y50040GE
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11950H
8774 Points ∼67%
|3DMark 11 - 1280x720 Performance GPU
|Alienware m17 R4
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
43077 Points ∼100%
|MSI GE76 Raider 10UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
42813 Points ∼99%
|Alienware x17 RTX 3080 P48E
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
42555 Points ∼99%
|Schenker XMG Neo 15 Tiger Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
42087 Points ∼98%
|MSI GE76 Raider 11UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11980HK
41876 Points ∼97%
|Schenker XMG Ultra 17 Rocket Lake
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900K
41696 Points ∼97%
|Schenker XMG NEO 17 GM7TG8S
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
41039 Points ∼95%
|MSI Vector GP66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H
40880 Points ∼95%
|Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-10980HK
40754 Points ∼95%
|Asus Strix Scar 17 G733QSA-XS99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
40704 Points ∼94%
|MSI GP66 Leopard 11UH-028
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
40384 Points ∼94%
|Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
39782 Points ∼92%
|Alienware m15 R6, i7-11800H RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
38674 Points ∼90%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
(31288 - 43744, n=36)
38569 Points ∼90%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
38532 Points ∼89%
|Aorus 15P YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
38409 Points ∼89%
|Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX703HSD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
38087 Points ∼88%
|Schenker XMG Pro 17 (Late 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
37779 Points ∼88%
|Maingear Vector Pro MG-VCP17
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
37714 Points ∼88%
|Razer Blade Pro 17 2021 (QHD Touch)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
37171 Points ∼86%
|Lenovo Legion 7 16ACHg6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
37108 Points ∼86%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Late 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
36134 Points ∼84%
|Aorus 17G YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
36043 Points ∼84%
|Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU
(32525 - 40880, n=5)
35883 Points ∼83%
|Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11980HK
35787 Points ∼83%
|Medion Erazer Beast X25
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
35678 Points ∼83%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Mid 2021)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11800H
35663 Points ∼83%
|Schenker XMG Pro 15 (Early 2021, RTX 3080)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10870H
35513 Points ∼82%
|MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11900H
34062 Points ∼79%
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G4-20Y50040GE
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-11950H
33732 Points ∼78%
|MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
32525 Points ∼76%
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Early 2021
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H
32521 Points ∼75%
|Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R9S5
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
31288 Points ∼73%