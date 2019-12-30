Лучшие и худшие ноутбуки на Intel Core i7 Ice Lake за 2019 год
Несмотря на некоторые трудности, Intel успела до окончания года распространить 10-нм серию ULV-процессоров Ice Lake. Правда, пока что ультрабуков, оснащенных новыми модными процессорами, не так уж и много. В частности, мы протестировали лишь шесть разных ноутбуков с Core i7-1065G7, чтобы узнать, кто из них предложит достойную производительность, а кого – лучше избегать.
В настоящее время топ ноутбуков с Ice Lake возглавляют Dell XPS 13 7390 2-в-1 (Amazon) и 15-дюймовый Microsoft Surface 3 (Amazon). Как показывают результаты тестов, Core i7 в устройстве от Dell благодаря режиму Turbo Boost опережает любой другой ноутбук Ice Lake, но это временное преимущество. В итоге, тактовая частота падает и останавливается на 3.0 ГГц, а процессор нагревается до высокой температуры (97ºС). Ноутбук Microsoft способен опередить Dell на 8% во время более длительной работы, как показал многоядерный тест CineBench R15, да и рабочая температура у него гораздо более низкая (77ºC).
На другом конце рейтинга находятся два самых слабых ноутбука: Razer Blade Stealth GTX 1650 Max-Q и HP Spectre x360 13 (Amazon). В защиту Razer Blade Stealth GTX 1650 Max-Q нужно сказать: в нем установлена версия Core i7-1065G7 мощностью 15 Вт, а не более мощный вариант на 25 Вт. Таким образом, общая производительность данного процессора находится как раз на одном уровне с контрольным образцом от Intel на 15 Вт. В Blade Stealth с Ice Lake и без видеокарты GeForce используется версия процессора мощностью 25 Вт, и, следовательно, его производительность намного ближе к системам Dell и Microsoft, упомянутым выше.
В настоящее время ноутбук HP отстает от всех других участников с Core i7 Ice Lake из-за своих тактовых частот в стресс-условиях. В то время как ноутбук Dell при запуске Prime95 стабилизируется на частоте 3 ГГц, ноутбук HP – работает в диапазоне от 1.6 ГГц до 2.2 ГГц. Частота кадров в играх на HP также будет постоянно изменяться. Конечно, устройство от HP потребляет меньше энергии, поэтому его автономность выше, чем у других, но ради этого придется пожертвовать производительностью.
Ожидается, что в 2020 году появится больше ноутбуков с Ice Lake, включая обновленный LG Gram; кроме того, нам еще предстоит протестировать, такие устройства как Surface Pro 2019. Однако данное сравнение все равно даст неплохое представление о том, какие ноутбуки следует рассмотреть, если вы выбираете устройство с процессором Intel 10-го поколения.
|Cinebench R20
|CPU (Single Core)
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
465 Points ∼90%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
464 Points ∼90%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
460 Points ∼89%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
452 Points ∼88%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
444 Points ∼86%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
(377 - 465, n=7)
436 Points ∼85%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
388 Points ∼75%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
377 Points ∼73%
|CPU (Multi Core)
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
2024 Points ∼23%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1799 Points ∼20%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1672 Points ∼19%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1655 Points ∼19%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
(1189 - 2024, n=7)
1620 Points ∼18%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1590 Points ∼18%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1411 Points ∼16%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1189 Points ∼13%
|Cinebench R15
|CPU Single 64Bit
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
184 Points ∼84%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
183 Points ∼84%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
181 Points ∼83%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
178 Points ∼82%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
176 Points ∼81%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
(149 - 184, n=9)
175 Points ∼80%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
174 Points ∼80%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
171 Points ∼78%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
149 Points ∼68%
|CPU Multi 64Bit
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
830 Points ∼19%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
751 Points ∼17%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
733 Points ∼17%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
723 Points ∼17%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
(521 - 830, n=10)
689 Points ∼16%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
676 Points ∼15%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
643 Points ∼15%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
551 (min: 464, max: 551) Points ∼13%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
521 Points ∼12%
|PCMark 10
|Digital Content Creation
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4338 Points ∼34%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
3998 Points ∼31%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
3920 Points ∼30%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
3902 Points ∼30%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(3684 - 3998, n=6)
3867 Points ∼30%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
3796 Points ∼29%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
3684 Points ∼28%
|Productivity
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
7275 Points ∼70%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
7245 Points ∼70%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
7179 Points ∼69%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(6924 - 7275, n=6)
7111 Points ∼68%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
7051 Points ∼68%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
6989 Points ∼67%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
6739 Points ∼65%
|Essentials
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
9902 Points ∼86%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(9536 - 9902, n=6)
9687 Points ∼85%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
9678 Points ∼84%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
9664 Points ∼84%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
9664 Points ∼84%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
9536 Points ∼83%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
8373 Points ∼73%
|Score
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
4677 Points ∼58%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
4644 Points ∼57%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
4633 Points ∼57%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(4522 - 4677, n=6)
4611 Points ∼57%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
4609 Points ∼57%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
4522 Points ∼56%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4484 Points ∼55%
|PCMark 8
|Work Score Accelerated v2
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
5227 Points ∼79%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
5173 Points ∼78%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
5086 Points ∼77%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(4382 - 5227, n=6)
4971 Points ∼75%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
4799 Points ∼73%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
4382 Points ∼66%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4099 Points ∼62%
|Home Score Accelerated v2
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
4030 Points ∼66%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
3982 Points ∼65%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
3911 Points ∼64%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(3448 - 4030, n=6)
3860 Points ∼63%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
3783 Points ∼62%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
3448 Points ∼57%
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
3029 Points ∼50%
|3DMark
|2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
2840 Points ∼19%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
847 Points ∼6%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
833 Points ∼6%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
825 Points ∼6%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(685 - 847, n=6)
803 Points ∼5%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
792 Points ∼5%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
685 Points ∼5%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3144 Points ∼8%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3062 Points ∼8%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2973 Points ∼7%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(2453 - 3156, n=7)
2932 Points ∼7%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2874 Points ∼7%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Score
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2925 Points ∼10%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2883 Points ∼10%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2865 Points ∼10%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2792 Points ∼10%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(2234 - 2925, n=7)
2723 Points ∼10%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2673 Points ∼9%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
18881 Points ∼10%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17892 Points ∼9%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17712 Points ∼9%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17299 Points ∼9%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(14505 - 18881, n=7)
16926 Points ∼9%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
16268 Points ∼8%
|3DMark 11
|1280x720 Performance Combined
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
6547 Points ∼29%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4163 Points ∼18%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4143 Points ∼18%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4045 Points ∼18%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3971 Points ∼18%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(2776 - 4163, n=8)
3830 Points ∼17%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3767 Points ∼17%
|1280x720 Performance GPU
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
10699 Points ∼21%
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4630 Points ∼9%
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4612 Points ∼9%
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4594 Points ∼9%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4512 Points ∼9%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
(3677 - 4630, n=8)
4426 Points ∼9%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4252 Points ∼8%
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH, IPS, 1920x1080, 13.3
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe, IPS, 2496x1664, 15
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR, IPS, 3840x2160, 14
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ, IPS, 1920x1080, 13.3
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
1065G7, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, Lite-On CA3-8D512, IPS LED, 3840x2160, 13.3
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G, IPS, 1920x1200, 13.4
|Энергопотребление
|В простое, мин. *
3.9
4.4
5.6
5.9
10.7
2.6
|В простое, сред. *
6.3
8.3
10.5
8.1
13.6
5.3
|В простое, макс. *
6.8
8.6
12
11.2
15.7
7
|Нагрузка, сред. *
32.6
43.6
53.3
44.3
60
43.1
|Нагрузка, макс. *
59
64.4
64.6
50.2
71
49
|Witcher 3 ultra *
25.6
41.5
46.9
41.9
64
43.1
* ... меньше = лучше
|HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 60 Вт⋅ч
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 45 Вт⋅ч
|Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 60 Вт⋅ч
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 53.1 Вт⋅ч
|Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
1065G7, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 53.1 Вт⋅ч
|Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 51 Вт⋅ч
|Время работы
|В простое
2223
2100
500
|Чтение сайтов по Wi-Fi v.2
594
490
436
583
329
537
|Нагрузка и 100% яркости
160
112
114