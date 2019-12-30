Notebookcheck

Лучшие и худшие ноутбуки на Intel Core i7 Ice Lake за 2019 год

Краткое сравнение ноутбуков на базе Intel Core i7 Ice Lake 2019 года
На сегодняшний день Dell и Microsoft лучше всех используют возможности Core i7-1065G7, а HP - находится в самом низу списка. Если сравнивать самый быстрый ноутбук с i7-1065G7 с самым медленным, то разница между ними составляет 50% в многопоточных тестах.
Allen Ngo | 30/12/2019
Несмотря на некоторые трудности, Intel успела до окончания года распространить 10-нм серию ULV-процессоров Ice Lake. Правда, пока что ультрабуков, оснащенных новыми модными процессорами, не так уж и много. В частности, мы протестировали лишь шесть разных ноутбуков с Core i7-1065G7, чтобы узнать, кто из них предложит достойную производительность, а кого – лучше избегать.

В настоящее время топ ноутбуков с Ice Lake возглавляют Dell XPS 13 7390 2-в-1 (Amazon) и 15-дюймовый Microsoft Surface 3 (Amazon). Как показывают результаты тестов, Core i7 в устройстве от Dell благодаря режиму Turbo Boost опережает любой другой ноутбук Ice Lake, но это временное преимущество. В итоге, тактовая частота падает и останавливается на 3.0 ГГц, а процессор нагревается до высокой температуры (97ºС). Ноутбук Microsoft способен опередить Dell на 8% во время более длительной работы, как показал многоядерный тест CineBench R15, да и рабочая температура у него гораздо более низкая (77ºC).

На другом конце рейтинга находятся два самых слабых ноутбука: Razer Blade Stealth GTX 1650 Max-Q и HP Spectre x360 13 (Amazon). В защиту Razer Blade Stealth GTX 1650 Max-Q нужно сказать: в нем установлена версия Core i7-1065G7 мощностью 15 Вт, а не более мощный вариант на 25 Вт. Таким образом, общая производительность данного процессора находится как раз на одном уровне с контрольным образцом от Intel на 15 Вт. В Blade Stealth с Ice Lake и без видеокарты GeForce используется версия процессора мощностью 25 Вт, и, следовательно, его производительность намного ближе к системам Dell и Microsoft, упомянутым выше.

В настоящее время ноутбук HP отстает от всех других участников с Core i7 Ice Lake из-за своих тактовых частот в стресс-условиях. В то время как ноутбук Dell при запуске Prime95 стабилизируется на частоте 3 ГГц, ноутбук HP – работает в диапазоне от 1.6 ГГц до 2.2 ГГц. Частота кадров в играх на HP также будет постоянно изменяться. Конечно, устройство от HP потребляет меньше энергии, поэтому его автономность выше, чем у других, но ради этого придется пожертвовать производительностью.

Ожидается, что в 2020 году появится больше ноутбуков с Ice Lake, включая обновленный LG Gram; кроме того, нам еще предстоит протестировать, такие устройства как Surface Pro 2019. Однако данное сравнение все равно даст неплохое представление о том, какие ноутбуки следует рассмотреть, если вы выбираете устройство с процессором Intel 10-го поколения.

0102030405060708090100110120130140150160170180190200210220230240250260270280290300310320330340350360370380390400410420430440450460470480490500510520530540550560570580590600610620630640650660670680690700710720730740750760770780790800810820830840Tooltip
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø550 (504.6-640.68)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7 Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø717 (684.67-772.41)
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9 Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø627 (606.12-749.06)
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø671 (663.4-722.7)
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7 GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø483 (464-551)
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7 Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø672 (632.81-836.68)
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø508 (490.88-548.12)
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø692 (673.41-751.19)
Cinebench R20 | Cinebench R15
Cinebench R20
CPU (Single Core)
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
465 Points ∼90%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
464 Points ∼90%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
460 Points ∼89%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
452 Points ∼88%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
444 Points ∼86%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
  (377 - 465, n=7)
436 Points ∼85%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
388 Points ∼75%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
377 Points ∼73%
CPU (Multi Core)
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
2024 Points ∼23%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1799 Points ∼20%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1672 Points ∼19%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1655 Points ∼19%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
  (1189 - 2024, n=7)
1620 Points ∼18%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1590 Points ∼18%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1411 Points ∼16%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1189 Points ∼13%
Cinebench R15
CPU Single 64Bit
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
184 Points ∼84%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
183 Points ∼84%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
181 Points ∼83%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
178 Points ∼82%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
176 Points ∼81%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
  (149 - 184, n=9)
175 Points ∼80%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
174 Points ∼80%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
171 Points ∼78%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
149 Points ∼68%
CPU Multi 64Bit
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
830 Points ∼19%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
751 Points ∼17%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
733 Points ∼17%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Core i7-1065G7
723 Points ∼17%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7
  (521 - 830, n=10)
689 Points ∼16%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Core i7-1065G7
676 Points ∼15%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Core i7-1065G7
643 Points ∼15%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
551 (min: 464, max: 551) Points ∼13%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7
521 Points ∼12%
PCMark 10 | PCMark 8
PCMark 10
Digital Content Creation
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4338 Points ∼34%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
3998 Points ∼31%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
3920 Points ∼30%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
3902 Points ∼30%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (3684 - 3998, n=6)
3867 Points ∼30%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
3796 Points ∼29%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
3684 Points ∼28%
Productivity
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
7275 Points ∼70%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
7245 Points ∼70%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
7179 Points ∼69%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (6924 - 7275, n=6)
7111 Points ∼68%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
7051 Points ∼68%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
6989 Points ∼67%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
6739 Points ∼65%
Essentials
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
9902 Points ∼86%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (9536 - 9902, n=6)
9687 Points ∼85%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
9678 Points ∼84%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
9664 Points ∼84%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
9664 Points ∼84%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
9536 Points ∼83%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
8373 Points ∼73%
Score
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
4677 Points ∼58%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
4644 Points ∼57%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
4633 Points ∼57%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (4522 - 4677, n=6)
4611 Points ∼57%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
4609 Points ∼57%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
4522 Points ∼56%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4484 Points ∼55%
PCMark 8
Work Score Accelerated v2
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
5227 Points ∼79%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
5173 Points ∼78%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
5086 Points ∼77%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (4382 - 5227, n=6)
4971 Points ∼75%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
4799 Points ∼73%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
4382 Points ∼66%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
4099 Points ∼62%
Home Score Accelerated v2
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ
4030 Points ∼66%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G
3982 Points ∼65%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH
3911 Points ∼64%
Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (3448 - 4030, n=6)
3860 Points ∼63%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe
3783 Points ∼62%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7, Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR
3448 Points ∼57%
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7, Lite-On CA3-8D512
3029 Points ∼50%
3DMark | 3DMark 11
3DMark
2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
2840 Points ∼19%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
847 Points ∼6%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
833 Points ∼6%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
825 Points ∼6%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (685 - 847, n=6)
803 Points ∼5%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
792 Points ∼5%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
685 Points ∼5%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3144 Points ∼8%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3062 Points ∼8%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2973 Points ∼7%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (2453 - 3156, n=7)
2932 Points ∼7%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2874 Points ∼7%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Score
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2925 Points ∼10%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2883 Points ∼10%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2865 Points ∼10%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2792 Points ∼10%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (2234 - 2925, n=7)
2723 Points ∼10%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2673 Points ∼9%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
18881 Points ∼10%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17892 Points ∼9%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17712 Points ∼9%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17299 Points ∼9%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (14505 - 18881, n=7)
16926 Points ∼9%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
16268 Points ∼8%
3DMark 11
1280x720 Performance Combined
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
6547 Points ∼29%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4163 Points ∼18%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4143 Points ∼18%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4045 Points ∼18%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3971 Points ∼18%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (2776 - 4163, n=8)
3830 Points ∼17%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3767 Points ∼17%
1280x720 Performance GPU
Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 1065G7
10699 Points ∼21%
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4630 Points ∼9%
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4612 Points ∼9%
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4594 Points ∼9%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4512 Points ∼9%
Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
  (3677 - 4630, n=8)
4426 Points ∼9%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4252 Points ∼8%
HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202AH, IPS, 1920x1080, 13.3		Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Toshiba KBG40ZNS256G NVMe, IPS, 2496x1664, 15		Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Samsung PM981a MZVLB1T0HBLR, IPS, 3840x2160, 14		Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB256HAHQ, IPS, 1920x1080, 13.3		Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
1065G7, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, Lite-On CA3-8D512, IPS LED, 3840x2160, 13.3		Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), Toshiba BG4 KBG40ZPZ512G, IPS, 1920x1200, 13.4
Энергопотребление
В простое, мин. *
3.9
4.4
5.6
5.9
10.7
2.6
В простое, сред. *
6.3
8.3
10.5
8.1
13.6
5.3
В простое, макс. *
6.8
8.6
12
11.2
15.7
7
Нагрузка, сред. *
32.6
43.6
53.3
44.3
60
43.1
Нагрузка, макс. *
59
64.4
64.6
50.2
71
49
Witcher 3 ultra *
25.6
41.5
46.9
41.9
64
43.1

* ... меньше = лучше

HP Spectre x360 13-aw0013dx
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 60 Вт⋅ч		Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 45 Вт⋅ч		Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 81Q9
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 60 Вт⋅ч		Razer Blade Stealth i7-1065G7 Iris Plus
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 53.1 Вт⋅ч		Razer Blade Stealth 13, Core i7-1065G7
1065G7, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 53.1 Вт⋅ч		Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Core i7
1065G7, Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 51 Вт⋅ч
Время работы
В простое
2223
2100
500
Чтение сайтов по Wi-Fi v.2
594
490
436
583
329
537
Нагрузка и 100% яркости
160
112
114
'
Allen Ngo, 2019-12-30 (Update: 2019-12-30)

 