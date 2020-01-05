



Who ‘gamers’ are may have evolved over the years but their collective desire for fun and immersive PC gaming

experiences remains strong. Lenovo™ takes on the challenge of creating battle-ready PCs, gaming monitors and

accessories that balance the edge of work and play with new PC, monitors and accessories announcing at CES®.







Designed with details custom-built for top title performance, Lenovo Legion products are forged from decades of user

insights and engineering expertise. Made for gamers, Lenovo’s lineup comes serviced by the top-notch customer care

team of gaming specialists in Legion Ultimate Support—giving Lenovo Legion gamers first-hand advice, software tips

and hardware tricks to help them master everything from first-person shooters to scenic role-playing games.







Lenovo Legion Y740S features high panel quality and brightness with 4K UHD display and Dolby Vision®.







Serious Punch Without the Compromise







For those who want a portable laptop for work and a battle powerhouse to livestream new eSports titles behind closed

doors, Lenovo’s got the laptop they need. Unlike other gaming laptops weighed down by their guts, the new Lenovo

Legion Y740S is our thinnest and lightest gaming laptop yet with up to eight hours of battery life.1







With up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors, the Lenovo Legion Y740S has Q-Control allowing users to shift gears

with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys. Jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode

for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage. And don’t forget to

custom-tune the PC’s gameplay experience with software from Lenovo Vantage for Gaming.







Made with long-term gaming usage in mind, enjoy the new tactile ‘bouncy’ feel of Lenovo Legion keyboards, featuring

quick response time with 100 percent anti-ghosting, improved ergonomic key size and responsive switches designed for





smoother typing and gameplay. An anti-oil and abrasion resistant coating amps device durability compared to previous

generations.















With the extra security of a fingerprint reader built into the power button, gamers are just a tap away from filling their 15.6-

inch 4K IPS screen with the greatest heroes and villains of all time with 100 percent sRGB color gamut for true color

accuracy. With a display up to 600 nits bright and VESA® certified with Dolby Vision, the Lenovo Legion Y740S has a 60

Hz refresh rate so players can kiss washed out images goodbye.







The vivid picture quality is matched with next generation specs including up to 32GB DDR4 of memory, vast 1TB PCIe

SSD2 storage capacity, and a clever thermals design with five-point sensor array and quad fan for four times the cooling

when playing graphically intensive titles. Play action-packed multiplayer online battle arena games at the perfect angle for

you with new flexible 180-degree hinge.











The Lenovo Legion Y740S



Available in Iron Grey with metal finish and illuminated Legion Y logo on its cover, the Lenovo Legion Y740S laptop

weighs 4.18lbs (1.9kg) and offers rear and side ports to allow for easier coupling with Lenovo’s first-ever external eGPU

companion accessory: the Lenovo Legion BoostStation.







Turn any space into a battle station with backlit keyboard, narrow bezels, and the best of blistering audio with Dolby

Atmos® Speaker System—play the hottest titles with the highest frames per second (FPS) when powered by eGPU

accessory3.

























eGPU That Plays Nice with Others







That’s right, the Lenovo Legion Y740S stays sleek on the outside while supporting savage gameplay when joined with the

Lenovo Legion BoostStation. While on-the-go users get the advantages of a slim laptop with Windows® 10, the gaming

“hub” or performance box remains at the gamer’s home ready for the action to begin.











Aluminum body with cool expandable storage casing







Supporting the heart-pounding graphics of both NVIDIA® GeForce® and AMD® Radeon™, the Lenovo Legion

BoostStation with aluminum build and cool transparent side panel is compact and fits on virtually any playing surface at

just under 20lbs (9.07kg); it’s also 100 percent tool-free and allows for super-fast charging4. Mixed-reality features

(augmented or virtual reality) are supported with applicable specifications via the eGPU.



In addition to the new Lenovo Legion Y740S with its BoostStation, the Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition

powered by the latest NVIDIA GPUs and Studio Drivers offers another option for enthusiast gamers.







Visuals to Lose Yourself in the Game



Stay savage and customize the desktop experience with one of Lenovo’s monitors and Lenovo Legion’s ever-expanding

gaming portfolio that covers a range of sizes and segments from professional-grade and curved monitors, to mid-size

monitors for eSports players.



For total domination, users are invited to manage the basic effects and advanced settings of their Legion Y-series gaming

monitors with the upgraded 2.0 version of Lenovo Artery software. With Lenovo Artery, users can also customize

brightness, contrast, and the scenario mode on their multi-screen displays and audio devices, as well as control the color

settings and low blue light function for each game.







Exceptionally Smooth Gameplay



Professional players at the highest levels of eSports have amazing manual dexterity, able to perform hundreds of actions

within a minute of gameplay—only a purpose-built monitor can keep up with such savagery.



Stay focused on the game with the new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor with a 24.5-inch, Full HD IPS panel

display built into the striking near-edgeless chassis. Crank up refresh rates all the way to 240Hz—more FPS means that

more data flows between the GPU and monitor, helping to eliminate tearing in most multiplayer games boosted with

AMD® Radeon FreeSync™.1









The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor



No matter how fast the character may be moving on the screen, just say “no” to capping and ghosting with a super-fast

response rate at 1ms.



The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor comes with anti-glare panel and up to 400 nits of brightness and is

TÜV® Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified to reduce eye strain; its ergonomic stand enables a myriad of comfortable

playing angles including, tilt, lift, pivot, and swivel, and VESA mount allows for on-wall display.











The Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor







Curved Visuals That Bend To Your Every Move







Curved monitors make gaming more immersive and comfortable as it simulates a more natural viewing experience for

your eyes, neck, and head—allowing the gamer to see all the action at once.



Whether it’s a social gamer who loves multiplayer team shooters and doesn’t take anything too seriously, or a hardcore

competitive player, all types of gamers can enjoy every second of gameplay on the new 31.5-inch Lenovo G32qc

Gaming Monitor with near-edgeless bezel QHD (2560 x 1440) screen resolution for clear visuals and superior picture

quality. Catch every player movement with its wide viewing angle, high-screen brightness, and excellent contrast ratio.



Or, choose the heavy-duty yet compact 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display on the Lenovo G27c Gaming

Monitor—both monitors have a curvature of 1500R for complete game immersion.







Engineered to be tear-free and stutter-free gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync5 technology, the Lenovo G27c is

capable of an amazingly high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, helping to rid gaming distractions such as choppy images,





streaks, and motion blur. While the Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor offers a speedy 144Hz refresh rate—both monitors

give users a high-speed 4ms response time for ultimate clarity and to help eliminate ghosting.







Offered in Raven Black hue, both curved gaming monitors are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certified to

help protect gamers’ eyesight during those uninterrupted sessions. They’re available with adjustable stands for ergonomic

positioning, as well as a VESA mount if users prefer to affix their displays to the wall. Easy access to HDMI, DisplayPort,

and audio out makes for seamless connectivity to gaming rigs for a better user experience.















Personalize the Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard or use the pre-designed colors.







Accessories With Smarter Edge







No warrior is complete without the right savage gear; Lenovo offers a range of elite gaming accessories to help them

dominate the battlefield and look stylish doing it.







Starting with the fine-tuned Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse that features an extra-long battery life6 and

energetic 1000Hz polling rate to dramatically lessen latency for lightning-fast reaction times usually reserved for wired

gaming mice.







Focus on the score and not the battery with its clever Rapid Charge USB-C port that allows for up to 10 hours of battery

life with five minutes of charge and up to 200 hours of battery life when fully charged.6 More gameplay advantages of the

wireless Lenovo Legion M600 mouse include a smart optical sensor (PixArt 3335) that can be used on multiple surfaces

and is capable of reaction speeds as fast as 400 inches per second without skipping.











Switch on/off lights with a quick click or change the mouse’s settings with its DPI switch.





Get the gaming specs that matter such as extreme sensitivity of up to 16,000 dots per inch (DPI), a maximum acceleration

of 40G, plus, it’s fully ergonomic with nine left and right buttons. It’s ultra-precise – with microswitches good for a lifetime

of 50 million clicks and over 16 million RGB color options for game-changing LED lights on the wheel and logo.7







With a smarter design for right- or left-handed gamers, the new Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse offers

competitive performance that’s easy on the wallet, wrist, and grip—regardless if the gamer prefers the palm vs. ‘the claw’

grip.







Play with the ultra-precision of up to 8,000 DPI with adjustable sensor tracking, solid 1000Hz polling rate, and appreciate

the mouse’s microswitches good for a lifetime of 10 million clicks for left and right buttons. Discover the customizable RGB

LED backlighting on the Lenovo Legion logo7 and comfortable textured soft side-grips that stay dry even after long

sessions—these are just a few more reasons why this new fully ambidextrous mouse will be a favorite accessory.



Play like the best for less with the light and full-size Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard8 with clean minimalist

design, curved body, and customizable five-zone RGB illumination and lighting effects. Dominate with anti-ghosting and

programmable 24-key rollover membrane that allows for simultaneous commands.



Fully adaptable with programmable keys with great travel for up to 20 million keypresses for lifelong durability and with

spill-resistant draining holes to keep the user protected—gamers won’t be able to keep their hands off the tactile feel of

this new quiet keyboard.







North America Pricing and Availability9







• The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y740S starts at $1099.99 as a configure-to-order (CTO) offering, and Lenovo Legion

BoostStation eGPU starts at $249.99 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle a NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060

or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Both are expected to be available starting in May 2020.9

• The 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available

starting June 2020.9

• The 32-inch Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available starting March

2020.9

• The 27-inch Lenovo G27c Gaming monitor will start at $219.99 and is expected to be available starting in March

2020.9

• The Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at $79.99 and is expected to be available

starting June 2020.9

• The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse will start at $29.99 and is expected to be available starting June

2020.9

• The Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard will start at $49.99 and is expected to be available starting June

2020.9













1 With 60Whr battery and 95W power adapter. All battery life claims are approximate and based on test results using the MobileMark 2014 ver 1.5

battery life benchmark test. Actual results will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating

conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally

decrease with time and usage. See bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2014/ for additional details.



2 Actual available capacity is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc. which utilize part of this

capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates.



3 Up to 150+ FPS is dependent on eGPU configuration with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2070 GPU and 16 GB DDR4 option.



4 Supports up to 500W with 100W PC power supply.



5 AMD Radeon FreeSync requires a monitor and AMD Radeon graphics, both with FreeSync support. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details.



6 Charging for full battery ranges from 2.5-3 hours. Usage for 200 hours with full charge requires LED lights to be off. Actual results will vary and depend

on numerous factors including usage, operating conditions, wireless functionality and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally

decrease with time and usage.



7 To adjust DPI and RGB light settings, a link to a free software download is offered with mouse purchase.



8 Free link to software download offered with keyboard purchase; USB interface included with Lenovo Legion software.



9 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply.

Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers

subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.







