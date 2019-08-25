Asus в честь своего 30-летия выпустит лимитированную серию ноутбуков ZenBook 13 с золотым напылением
После розыгрышей подарков на тысячи долларов Asus всё ещё не собирается заканчивать праздник в честь своего 30-летия. Тайваньский производитель представил «эксклюзивную версию ZenBook Edition 30, выпущенную ограниченным тиражом», которая, по сути, представляет собой обычный синий ZenBook 13, но в жемчужно-белом цвете. Юбилейное издание будет продаваться с чехлом из натуральной белой кожи ручной работы и логотипом из розового 18-каратного золота на крышке (см. фото ниже).
Если не считать дизайнерских изменений, ZenBook Edition 30 будет идентичен существующему ZenBook 13 UX334. Таким образом, ноутбук получит: процессор Whiskey lake-U Core i7-8565U, видеокарту GeForce MX250, сенсорную панель ScreenPad 2.0, корпус с защитой по стандарту MIL-STD 810G и дисплей на 1080 пикселей. Модель также будет идентична ZenBook 13 UX333, если не учитывать ScreenPad. Таким образом, почти все комментарии из нашего обзора стандартного ZenBook 13 UX333 относятся и к данной лимитированной модели.
ZenBook Edition 30 уже доступен для предварительного заказа, а предполагаемая дата начала поставок – 13 сентября. Ноутбук появится примерно в то же время, что и новые предложения с Comet lake-U и Ice Lake-U от Dell, Lenovo, MSI и других производителей.
ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL)
|Процессор
|Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
|Дисплей
|13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge
178° обзор
цветовой диапазон 72% NTSC
безрамочный дизайн, экран занимает 95% передней панели
|ОС
|Windows 10 Pro
|Видеокарта
|NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, 2ГБ GDDR5 ОЗУ
интегрированная Intel® UHD Graphics 620
|ОЗУ
|16ГБ 2133МГц LPDDR3 (распаяна)
|Хранилище
|1TБ PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD
|Связь
|Wi-Fi 5 (двухдиапазонный гигабитный 802.11ac)
Bluetooth® 5.0
|Камеры
|3D IR HD камера
|Порты
|USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™
USB Gen 2 Type-A (до 10 Гбит/с)
USB 2.0
HDMI
MicroSD слот
Аудио разъём
|Тачпад
|ScreenPad
5.65” FHD+ (2160x1080) S-IPS дисплей
178˚ обзор
Стекло с защитой от загрязнений
Технология PTP поддерживает работу с четырьмя пальцами одновременно
|Звук
аудиосистема ASUS SonicMaster, сертификация Harman Kardon,
распознавание голосовых помощников (Кортана и Алекса)
|Батарея
|50Вт/ч 3 ячейки литий-полимерная
До 13,2 часов автономности
|Зарядка
|65Вт, штекер ø4 (мм)
(Вход: 19В, 65Вт)
(Выход: 100-240В, 50/60Гц)
|Габариты
|11.89 x 7.44 x 0.73 (дюймы)
30.2 x 18.9 x 1.85 см
|Вес
|1,29 кг
Fremont, California (August 21, 2019) — ASUS today announced the exclusive limited-edition ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL), a luxurious Pearl White model that has been specially designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASUS, and which features a hand-crafted genuine Italian leather lid cover.
ZenBook Edition 30
Back in 2006, ASUS created the S6F Leather Collection, the world’s first laptop to incorporate genuine-leather panels. ZenBook Edition 30 brings a futuristic twist to that classic look, with a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather — handcrafted and hand-stitched for perfect fit and appearance — for a pure, bold style statement. The Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar, accompanied by the exclusive 18-karat rose-gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid, are eye-catching additions that give ZenBook Edition 30 a look of pure luxury.
ZenBook Edition 30 is exclusively equipped with a complete set of premium accessories, including a Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve. It's a very special collection for a very special laptop.
New ScreenPad 2.0, ultra-compact build, and maximum performance
The ZenBook 13 Edition 30 features a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, with a 95% screen-to-body ratio that gives it the world's most compact footprint in its respective class2. The result is simply breathtaking: the near-borderless visuals deliver a more immersive viewing experience with less visual distraction, making the ZenBook series the perfect choice for on-the-go creativity or entertainment.
The combination of performance and mobility is a defining feature of the ZenBook 13 Edition 30, and the new model features a full complement of high-performance components including an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core CPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics, 16GB RAM, an ultrafast 1TB PCIe® SSD and gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5. Designed for non-stop, on-the-go lifestyles, the new ZenBook series gives users the freedom to work all day on a single battery charge — up to an impressive 13.2 hours for ZenBook 133.