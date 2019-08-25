Asus в честь своего 30-летия выпустит лимитированную серию ноутбуков ZenBook 13 с золотым напылением

Back in 2006, ASUS created the S6F Leather Collection, the world’s first laptop to incorporate genuine-leather panels. ZenBook Edition 30 brings a futuristic twist to that classic look, with a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather — handcrafted and hand-stitched for perfect fit and appearance — for a pure, bold style statement. The Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar, accompanied by the exclusive 18-karat rose-gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid, are eye-catching additions that give ZenBook Edition 30 a look of pure luxury.

