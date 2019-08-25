Notebookcheck

Asus в честь своего 30-летия выпустит лимитированную серию ноутбуков ZenBook 13 с золотым напылением

В честь 30-летия компании Asus выпустит юбилейную версию белого ZenBook 13 (Изображение: Asus)
Белый ZenBook 13 получит специальный логотип Star Trek из розового золота на внешней крышке и ценник в $1399, таким образом став самой роскошной моделью ZenBook, когда-либо выпущенной Asus.
После розыгрышей подарков на тысячи долларов Asus всё ещё не собирается заканчивать праздник в честь своего 30-летия. Тайваньский производитель представил «эксклюзивную версию ZenBook Edition 30, выпущенную ограниченным тиражом», которая, по сути, представляет собой обычный синий ZenBook 13, но в жемчужно-белом цвете. Юбилейное издание будет продаваться с чехлом из натуральной белой кожи ручной работы и логотипом из розового 18-каратного золота на крышке (см. фото ниже).

Если не считать дизайнерских изменений, ZenBook Edition 30 будет идентичен существующему ZenBook 13 UX334. Таким образом, ноутбук получит: процессор Whiskey lake-U Core i7-8565U, видеокарту GeForce MX250, сенсорную панель ScreenPad 2.0, корпус с защитой по стандарту MIL-STD 810G и дисплей на 1080 пикселей. Модель также будет идентична ZenBook 13 UX333, если не учитывать ScreenPad. Таким образом, почти все комментарии из нашего обзора стандартного ZenBook 13 UX333 относятся и к данной лимитированной модели.

ZenBook Edition 30 уже доступен для предварительного заказа, а предполагаемая дата начала поставок – 13 сентября. Ноутбук появится примерно в то же время, что и новые предложения с Comet lake-U и Ice Lake-U от Dell, Lenovo, MSI и других производителей.

ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL)

Процессор Intel® Core™ i7-8565U 
Дисплей 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge 
178° обзор
цветовой диапазон 72% NTSC
безрамочный дизайн, экран занимает 95% передней панели
ОС Windows 10 Pro
Видеокарта NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, 2ГБ GDDR5 ОЗУ
интегрированная Intel® UHD Graphics 620
ОЗУ 16ГБ 2133МГц LPDDR3 (распаяна)
Хранилище 1TБ PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD
Связь Wi-Fi 5 (двухдиапазонный гигабитный 802.11ac)
Bluetooth® 5.0
Камеры 3D IR HD камера
Порты USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ 
USB Gen 2 Type-A (до 10 Гбит/с)
USB 2.0 
HDMI
MicroSD слот
Аудио разъём
Тачпад ScreenPad
5.65” FHD+ (2160x1080) S-IPS дисплей
178˚ обзор
Стекло с защитой от загрязнений
Технология PTP поддерживает работу с четырьмя пальцами одновременно
Звук

аудиосистема ASUS SonicMaster, сертификация Harman Kardon,

распознавание голосовых помощников (Кортана и Алекса)

Батарея 50Вт/ч 3 ячейки литий-полимерная
До 13,2 часов автономности
Зарядка 65Вт, штекер ø4 (мм)
(Вход: 19В, 65Вт)
(Выход: 100-240В, 50/60Гц)
Габариты 11.89 x 7.44 x 0.73 (дюймы)
30.2 x 18.9 x 1.85 см
Вес 1,29 кг

Пресс-релиз (на английском)

Fremont, California (August 21, 2019) — ASUS today announced the exclusive limited-edition ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL), a luxurious Pearl White model that has been specially designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASUS, and which features a hand-crafted genuine Italian leather lid cover.

ZenBook Edition 30 

The limited-edition ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 is a unique celebration of 30 years of ASUS innovation. It draws on the ASUS heritage but is designed with an eye on the future, and features the finest leather craftsmanship as a mark of our confidence. It's an amazing laptop that is another milestone in our search for incredible.

Back in 2006, ASUS created the S6F Leather Collection, the world’s first laptop to incorporate genuine-leather panels. ZenBook Edition 30 brings a futuristic twist to that classic look, with a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather — handcrafted and hand-stitched for perfect fit and appearance — for a pure, bold style statement. The Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar, accompanied by the exclusive 18-karat rose-gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid, are eye-catching additions that give ZenBook Edition 30 a look of pure luxury.

ZenBook Edition 30 is exclusively equipped with a complete set of premium accessories, including a Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve. It's a very special collection for a very special laptop.

New ScreenPad 2.0, ultra-compact build, and maximum performance 

The ZenBook 13 Edition 30 comes with the new ScreenPad 2.0. It upgrades the traditional laptop experience, adding an interactive secondary screen that enhances productivity. The new and intuitive smartphone-like interface enables easy task management and allows the creation of seamless multitasking workflows. Third party developers can also use the ASUS API to optimize their software and user experiences for ScreenPad. The hardware is now also more energy efficient than its predecessor, allowing for 2.5X longer2 battery life when ScreenPad is in use.

The ZenBook 13 Edition 30 features a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, with a 95% screen-to-body ratio that gives it the world's most compact footprint in its respective class2. The result is simply breathtaking: the near-borderless visuals deliver a more immersive viewing experience with less visual distraction, making the ZenBook series the perfect choice for on-the-go creativity or entertainment.

The combination of performance and mobility is a defining feature of the ZenBook 13 Edition 30, and the new model features a full complement of high-performance components including an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core CPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics, 16GB RAM, an ultrafast 1TB PCIe® SSD and gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5. Designed for non-stop, on-the-go lifestyles, the new ZenBook series gives users the freedom to work all day on a single battery charge — up to an impressive 13.2 hours for ZenBook 133.

