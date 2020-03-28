Notebookcheck

Ноутбук Razer Blade Stealth лидирует среди множества аналогов в вопросе производительности GeForce MX150

Мы сравнили десятки ноутбуков с одним и тем же графическим процессором GeForce MX150, Razer Blade Stealth оказался лучшим (Источник: Razer)
Разрыв в производительности между самым медленным и самым быстрым ноутбуком с GeForce MX150 составляет около 60%. Как выяснилось, Blade Stealth GeForce MX150 практически не уступает более дорогой модели с GeForce MX250.
28/03/2020
Выпуск GeForce MX150 стал важным событием в производстве ультрабуков, поскольку эта видеокарта позволила им запускать игры, ранее недоступные на устройствах такого типа. В лучшем случае производительность данной видеокарты находится где-то на между показателями GeForce GTX 950M и GTX 960M, при этом ее расчетная тепловая мощность вполовину меньше, чем у этих моделей, что говорит об огромном скачке производительности на ватт.

К сожалению, не все графические процессоры GeForce MX150 одинаковы. Nvidia выпустила две версии данной видеокарты, стараясь не акцентировать на этом внимание СМИ: более слабую 10-Вт версию «1D12» и более продвинутую 25-Вт – «1D10» (подобное повторилось и после). Более того, почти никто из производителей не стремится уточнять, какая версия графического процессора установлена в конкретной модели ноутбука. Так что разница 25-40% в играх между ноутбуками с одной и той же GeForce MX150 и одинаковыми ЦП обусловлена как раз-таки этим фактором.

Чтобы нагляднее проиллюстрировать различия в производительности GeForce MX150 на различных ноутбуках, мы сопоставили результаты 3DMark более чем 44 ноутбуков с GeForce MX150, которые имелись в нашей базе данных. Интересно, что двухлетний Razer Blade Stealth без проблем вышел на первое место, превзойдя средний показатель MX150 примерно на 15%. Кстати, лидер этой гонки показал почти такой же результат, как и более дорогой ноутбук с GeForce MX250. Если вы ищете ноутбук, оснащенный GeForce MX150 и хотите максимально использовать возможности этого графического процессора, то Blade Stealth и те устройства из списка ниже, которые расположились выше среднего показателя – это отличный выбор.

3DMark | 3DMark 11
3DMark
2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
MSI Modern 15 A10RB
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i7-10510U
1160 Points ∼100%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-8565U
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
1147 Points ∼99%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-57E5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1085 Points ∼94%
HP Envy 17-ae143ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1068 Points ∼92%
MSI PL62 MX150 7700HQ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
1058 Points ∼91%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8265U
1057 Points ∼91%
Asus VivoBook S15 S530UN-BQ097T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
1050 Points ∼91%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G-51RL
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
1047 Points ∼90%
Dell Inspiron 17-7786
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
1045 Points ∼90%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 81BG001KGE
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1018 Points ∼88%
Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  (830 - 1147, n=16)
995 Points ∼86%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
971 Points ∼84%
Lenovo IdeaPad 530s-14IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
905 Points ∼78%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
862 Points ∼74%
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392FN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
858 Points ∼74%
HP Envy 13-ah0003ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
843 Points ∼73%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
830 Points ∼72%
2560x1440 Time Spy Score
MSI Modern 15 A10RB
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i7-10510U
1308 Points ∼100%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-8565U
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
1280 Points ∼98%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-57E5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1201 Points ∼92%
HP Envy 17-ae143ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1195 Points ∼91%
MSI PL62 MX150 7700HQ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
1191 Points ∼91%
Asus VivoBook S15 S530UN-BQ097T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
1168 Points ∼89%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8265U
1166 Points ∼89%
Dell Inspiron 17-7786
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
1141 Points ∼87%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G-51RL
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
1124 Points ∼86%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 81BG001KGE
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1101 Points ∼84%
Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  (929 - 1280, n=16)
1101 Points ∼84%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
1084 Points ∼83%
Lenovo IdeaPad 530s-14IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
1005 Points ∼77%
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392FN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
964 Points ∼74%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
961 Points ∼73%
HP Envy 13-ah0003ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
943 Points ∼72%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
929 Points ∼71%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
MSI Modern 15 A10RB
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i7-10510U
3868 Points ∼100%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-8565U
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3726 Points ∼96%
MSI Prestige PS42 8RB-059
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3712 Points ∼96%
Sager NP5852
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3704 Points ∼96%
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-17IKB 81DM
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3698 Points ∼96%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-57E5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3688 Points ∼95%
MSI PL62 MX150 7700HQ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3673 Points ∼95%
Schenker Media 15
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3662 Points ∼95%
HP Envy 17-ae143ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3628 Points ∼94%
HP Spectre x360 15-ch011nr
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3622 Points ∼94%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8265U
3613 Points ∼93%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-55Z9
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
3603 Points ∼93%
Huawei MateBook D 53010BAJ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3592 Points ∼93%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3586 Points ∼93%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480-20L6S01V00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3585 Points ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G-51RL
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
3576 Points ∼92%
Dell Inspiron 17-7786
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3571 Points ∼92%
HP Spectre x360 15t-bl100
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3563 Points ∼92%
HP Pavilion 14-ce0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3561 Points ∼92%
Acer Aspire 5 A517-51G-80L
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3542 Points ∼92%
Asus VivoBook S15 S530UN-BQ097T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3517 Points ∼91%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 81BG001KGE
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3511 Points ∼91%
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3465 Points ∼90%
Honor Magicbook
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3459 Points ∼89%
Dell Inspiron 17-7773-0043
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3401 Points ∼88%
Samsung Notebook 9 NP900X5T-X01US
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3391 Points ∼88%
Asus Zenbook UX3430UN-GV174T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3389 Points ∼88%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3319 Points ∼86%
Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  (2323 - 3739, n=44)
3310 Points ∼86%
Lenovo ThinkPad T580-20LAS01H00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3291 Points ∼85%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3263 Points ∼84%
Asus Zenbook UX430UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3122 Points ∼81%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2903 Points ∼75%
HP Envy 13-ah0003ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2874 Points ∼74%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
2874 Points ∼74%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 2018
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2873 (min: 2870, max: 2876) Points ∼74%
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392FN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
2851 Points ∼74%
HP Envy 13-ad006ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7500U
2841 Points ∼73%
Acer Switch 7 BE SW713-51GNP
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2837 Points ∼73%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2826 Points ∼73%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480s-20L8S02E00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2807 Points ∼73%
Huawei MateBook X Pro, i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2793 Points ∼72%
Huawei Matebook X Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2740 Points ∼71%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320S-13IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2324 Points ∼60%
Lenovo IdeaPad 530s-14IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2323 Points ∼60%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Score
MSI Modern 15 A10RB
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i7-10510U
3562 Points ∼100%
Razer Blade Stealth i7-8565U
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3377 Points ∼95%
Sager NP5852
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3353 Points ∼94%
MSI PL62 MX150 7700HQ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3328 Points ∼93%
Schenker Media 15
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
3320 Points ∼93%
MSI Prestige PS42 8RB-059
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3312 Points ∼93%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-57E5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3289 Points ∼92%
HP Envy 17-ae143ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3281 Points ∼92%
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-17IKB 81DM
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3276 Points ∼92%
HP Spectre x360 15-ch011nr
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3267 Points ∼92%
Dell Inspiron 17-7786
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3253 Points ∼91%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3235 Points ∼91%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8265U
3230 Points ∼91%
Huawei MateBook D 53010BAJ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3229 Points ∼91%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480-20L6S01V00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3218 Points ∼90%
HP Spectre x360 15t-bl100
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3217 Points ∼90%
HP Pavilion 14-ce0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3215 Points ∼90%
Acer Aspire 5 A517-51G-80L
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3207 Points ∼90%
Asus VivoBook S15 S530UN-BQ097T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3175 Points ∼89%
Honor Magicbook
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3154 Points ∼89%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G-51RL
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
3114 Points ∼87%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-55Z9
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
3104 Points ∼87%
Samsung Notebook 9 NP900X5T-X01US
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3104 Points ∼87%
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3102 Points ∼87%
Asus Zenbook UX3430UN-GV174T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3081 Points ∼86%
Dell Inspiron 17-7773-0043
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3078 Points ∼86%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 81BG001KGE
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3068 Points ∼86%
Lenovo ThinkPad T580-20LAS01H00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3009 Points ∼84%
Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  (2100 - 3377, n=44)
2999 Points ∼84%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2986 Points ∼84%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2954 Points ∼83%
Lenovo IdeaPad 530s-14IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2925 Points ∼82%
Asus Zenbook UX430UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2874 Points ∼81%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 2018
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2616.5 (min: 2615, max: 2618) Points ∼73%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
2615 Points ∼73%
HP Envy 13-ah0003ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2596 Points ∼73%
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392FN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
2585 Points ∼73%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480s-20L8S02E00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2584 Points ∼73%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2582 Points ∼72%
Acer Switch 7 BE SW713-51GNP
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2575 Points ∼72%
Huawei MateBook X Pro, i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2568 Points ∼72%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2563 Points ∼72%
HP Envy 13-ad006ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7500U
2528 Points ∼71%
Huawei Matebook X Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2507 Points ∼70%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320S-13IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2100 Points ∼59%
3DMark 11 - 1280x720 Performance GPU
Razer Blade Stealth i7-8565U
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
4905 Points ∼100%
MSI Modern 15 A10RB
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i7-10510U
4905 Points ∼100%
Dell Inspiron 17-7786
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
4823 Points ∼98%
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-17IKB 81DM
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4792 Points ∼98%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-57E5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4742 Points ∼97%
HP Spectre x360 15-ch011nr
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4708 Points ∼96%
MSI Prestige PS42 8RB-059
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4686 Points ∼96%
MSI PL62 MX150 7700HQ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
4685 Points ∼96%
Sager NP5852
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
4662 Points ∼95%
HP Envy 17-ae143ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4631 Points ∼94%
Schenker Media 15
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7700HQ
4591 Points ∼94%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 81BG001KGE
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4582 Points ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G-51RL
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
4575 Points ∼93%
HP Spectre x360 15t-bl100
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4564 Points ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8265U
4558 Points ∼93%
Acer Swift 3 SF315-51G-55Z9
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-7200U
4547 Points ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A517-51G-80L
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4519 Points ∼92%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
4514 Points ∼92%
Dell Inspiron 17-7773-0043
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4507 Points ∼92%
Asus VivoBook S15 S530UN-BQ097T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4506 Points ∼92%
Huawei MateBook D 53010BAJ
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4501 Points ∼92%
Honor Magicbook
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4494 Points ∼92%
Lenovo ThinkPad T580-20LAS01H00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4392 Points ∼90%
Samsung Notebook 9 NP900X5T-X01US
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4369 Points ∼89%
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
4319 Points ∼88%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480-20L6S01V00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4300 Points ∼88%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
4285 (min: 4274, max: 4292) Points ∼87%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4252 Points ∼87%
Asus Zenbook UX3430UN-GV174T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
4191 Points ∼85%
Усредн. модель с NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  (2796 - 4905, n=47)
4191 Points ∼85%
Asus Zenbook UX430UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3867 Points ∼79%
Lenovo IdeaPad 530s-14IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3833 Points ∼78%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3581 Points ∼73%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3560 Points ∼73%
Lenovo ThinkPad T480s-20L8S02E00
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3551 Points ∼72%
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392FN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8565U
3540 Points ∼72%
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 2018
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3539.5 (min: 3537, max: 3543) Points ∼72%
HP Envy 13-ah0003ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3512 Points ∼72%
Acer Switch 7 BE SW713-51GNP
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3486 Points ∼71%
Huawei Matebook X Pro i5
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
3483 Points ∼71%
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3461 Points ∼71%
HP Envy 13-ad006ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-7500U
3459 Points ∼71%
Huawei MateBook X Pro, i7
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
3450 Points ∼70%
HP Pavilion 14-ce0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i7-8550U
2945 Points ∼60%
Lenovo IdeaPad 320S-13IKB
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, Intel Core i5-8250U
2796 Points ∼57%
