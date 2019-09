Huawei выпустит новые версии MateBook 13, MateBook 14 и MateBook X Pro на платформе Linux

Huawei has offered its Chinese consumers more choice with the recent addition of three Linux-based laptops in the form of the MateBook 13, MateBook 14, and MateBook X Pro. The trio of devices features Deepin, which was developed by the Wuhan Deepin Technology Co. Ltd. By moving away from Windows, Huawei is able to reduce the cost of the MateBook laptops by a small amount and utilize an OS that has been created by a Chinese software company. The configurations of the new Linux-operating laptops can be seen in the table below: