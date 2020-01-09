CES 2020 | Новые умные часы с защитой военного уровня – Amazfit T-Rex
Amazfit известен своими умными часами; однако, ни одно из устройств этого производителя не подходило для походных условий. Новинка 2020 года – совсем другое дело: T-Rex имеет сертификацию MIL-STD-810G и водостойкость 5 ATM.
Корпус у этих часов полимерный, а его небольшой выступ защищает дисплей диагональю 1.3 дюйма. Экран устройства имеет AMOLED-матрицу с разрешением 360x360 и поддерживает функцию постоянного отображения. Amazfit T-Rex снабжены GPS/ГЛОНАСС и аккумулятором, позволяющим умным часам работать до 20 дней. Новинка также получила оптический датчик BioTracker PPG для круглосуточного отслеживания сердечного ритма. Устройство доступно в цветах Army Green, Camo Green, Khaki, Rock Black и Gun Grey.
Те, кто ищет более классический вариант, могут рассмотреть другую модель – Amazfit Bip S. Эти часы имеют форм-фактор типа Apple Watch, в отличие от круглых T-Rex. Производитель не уточняет их размеры и тип панели, а лишь упоминает, что экран будет «трансфлективным» (наверное, как в Stratos3).
Bip S весит всего 30 грамм, что обеспечивает удобство носки в течение всего дня, а также имеет водозащиту 5 ATM и GPS. Amazfit утверждает, что аккумулятор часов показывает автономность до 40 дней. Это также первые наручные часы данного бренда, в которых интегрирован Huami-PAI –«индикатор личной активности», предназначенный для того, чтобы держать пользователя в курсе состояния его здоровья и прогресса.
Amazfit выпустит T-Rex в январе 2020 года; эти часы будут стоить примерно $140. Цена Bip S пока не известна, но устройство ожидается уже в феврале.
Amazfit T-Rex, A Tough and Adventurous Smartwatch Ready for Any
Outdoor Challenge
One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market
Las Vegas, the United States — 7 January 2020 Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world’s largest
wearables company1, has unveiled its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the
Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch
adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and
performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex
raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.
1 According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices
manufacturer in terms of volume.
Rugged by name, tough by nature – One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor
Smartwatches on the Market
Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, Amazfit T-Rex is no ordinary
smartwatch. The highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows T-Rex to match the
harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12
regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test, making it one of the most
durable of its kind which can operate under unpredictable weather conditions, rain, hail or shine.
With special ink-filling technology and protective bumpers of the outer raised bezel to further
ensure the robustness, T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt
and alkali and any challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature
change from -40 to 70..
Excellent GPS Performance and battery for your adventure
Leveraging off the best technological innovations, Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch top-tier
AMOLED screen with an “always on display” function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels, capable
of displaying 16.7 million colors with superb clarity. With endless possibilities to explore, Amazfit
T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life2, ensuring that adventurers and outdoor
sports lovers can lead an active lifestyle without interruption. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS
with 20-hour3 continuous working time, you can easily track your route for the most challenging
of outdoor activities, making it the best all-time companion for trail running, biking and climbing.
2 Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage
3 Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage
4 Available after system upgrade
5 Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage
Features to advance your activities and unleash potential
The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes that support you to unleash your potential from the
inside out, by tracking the performance in fitness activities, from outdoor skiing, mountain climbing,
to trail running, cycling, and more. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows you to advance
your activities under water, keeping track of your performance in open water swimming or
triathlons4 is made easier than ever with T-Rex.
Your smart and personal health assistant
There are no limits to your lifestyle, fitness or adventure goals with the Amazfit T-Rex. This action-
packed smartwatch does not disappoint with a wide range of health analysis and management
functions. Equipped with BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate
monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping you updated with information on your
heart health.
With the launch of T-Rex, Amazfit will go beyond outdoor and lifestyle conventions unleashing
the outdoor adventurer to explore endless possibilities to experience.
Amazfit Bip S – Step into a colorful life
Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to favorite Bip S, which also debuted at CES
2020, following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip Lite and Amazfit Bip. Amazfit Bip
S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details
about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you reach or maintain your personal best.
Featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance,
complete with a battery life of up to 40 days5 and built-in GPS, the latest Amazfit Bip S provides
global users with an unprecedentedly vivid wearable experience which enable them to stay
healthy and vibrant.
Pricing and availability
• Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020, and the suggested retail price is
USD139.9
• Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020
Specifications
Brand / Model
Amazfit T-Rex
US Military Standard
• US Military Standard 810g (MIL-STD-810G) Certification
• Operational between -40°C to 70°C
Screen
• 1.3-inch color AMOLED screen
• Resolution: 360x360 pixels
Always-On Display
Yes
Size
47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5 mm
Weight
• Without strap: 39g
• With strap: 58g
Color
Camo Green, Army Green, Khaki, Rock Black, Gun Gray
Connectivity
GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
Sensors
PPG Optical HRM sensor, 3-axis acceleration, Geomagnetic, Ambient Light
Lens Materials
Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating
Strap Size
22mm
Body Materials
High-strength polymer material
Strap Materials
Silicone
Waterproof
5 ATM
Battery Life6
• 390 mAh
• Daily use: up to 40 days(test data in lab)
• Basic watch mode: 66 days(test data in lab)
• GPS continuous working time: 20 hours(test data in lab)
Package
Magnetic charging stand, user manual
6 Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to usage, settings, and other factors.
Sports Modes
14 sports modes
24-hour Heart Rate
Monitoring
Yes
Smart Notifications
Yes
