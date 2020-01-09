Amazfit T-Rex, A Tough and Adventurous Smartwatch Ready for Any

Outdoor Challenge



One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market













Las Vegas, the United States — 7 January 2020 Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world’s largest

wearables company1, has unveiled its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the

Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch

adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and

performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex

raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.









Rugged by name, tough by nature – One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor

Smartwatches on the Market



Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, Amazfit T-Rex is no ordinary

smartwatch. The highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows T-Rex to match the

harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12

regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test, making it one of the most





durable of its kind which can operate under unpredictable weather conditions, rain, hail or shine.

With special ink-filling technology and protective bumpers of the outer raised bezel to further

ensure the robustness, T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt

and alkali and any challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature

change from -40 to 70..







Excellent GPS Performance and battery for your adventure



Leveraging off the best technological innovations, Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch top-tier

AMOLED screen with an “always on display” function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels, capable

of displaying 16.7 million colors with superb clarity. With endless possibilities to explore, Amazfit

T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life2, ensuring that adventurers and outdoor

sports lovers can lead an active lifestyle without interruption. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS

with 20-hour3 continuous working time, you can easily track your route for the most challenging

of outdoor activities, making it the best all-time companion for trail running, biking and climbing.



Features to advance your activities and unleash potential



The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes that support you to unleash your potential from the

inside out, by tracking the performance in fitness activities, from outdoor skiing, mountain climbing,

to trail running, cycling, and more. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows you to advance

your activities under water, keeping track of your performance in open water swimming or

triathlons4 is made easier than ever with T-Rex.





Your smart and personal health assistant



There are no limits to your lifestyle, fitness or adventure goals with the Amazfit T-Rex. This action-

packed smartwatch does not disappoint with a wide range of health analysis and management

functions. Equipped with BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate

monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping you updated with information on your

heart health.







With the launch of T-Rex, Amazfit will go beyond outdoor and lifestyle conventions unleashing

the outdoor adventurer to explore endless possibilities to experience.







Amazfit Bip S – Step into a colorful life



Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to favorite Bip S, which also debuted at CES

2020, following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip Lite and Amazfit Bip. Amazfit Bip

S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details

about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you reach or maintain your personal best.

Featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance,

complete with a battery life of up to 40 days5 and built-in GPS, the latest Amazfit Bip S provides





global users with an unprecedentedly vivid wearable experience which enable them to stay

healthy and vibrant.









Pricing and availability



• Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020, and the suggested retail price is

USD139.9

• Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020









Specifications



Brand / Model



Amazfit T-Rex



US Military Standard



• US Military Standard 810g (MIL-STD-810G) Certification

• Operational between -40°C to 70°C





Screen



• 1.3-inch color AMOLED screen

• Resolution: 360x360 pixels





Always-On Display



Yes



Size



47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5 mm



Weight



• Without strap: 39g

• With strap: 58g





Color



Camo Green, Army Green, Khaki, Rock Black, Gun Gray



Connectivity



GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE



Sensors



PPG Optical HRM sensor, 3-axis acceleration, Geomagnetic, Ambient Light



Lens Materials



Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating



Strap Size



22mm



Body Materials



High-strength polymer material



Strap Materials



Silicone



Waterproof



5 ATM



Battery Life6



• 390 mAh

• Daily use: up to 40 days(test data in lab)

• Basic watch mode: 66 days(test data in lab)

• GPS continuous working time: 20 hours(test data in lab)





Package



Magnetic charging stand, user manual







Sports Modes



14 sports modes



24-hour Heart Rate

Monitoring



Yes



Smart Notifications



Yes











Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with

significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for

Xiaomi and sole maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit,

to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle

to high-end market.







According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the

first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable

devices were shipped in 2017. According to company internal data, as of August, 2019, a total of 100 million

devices were shipped since Huami’s inception in 2013.







Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide

users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017,

mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.



Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart

wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On

February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit

en.amazfit.com/news.html







Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable

technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and

recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million

units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global

smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and

provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. For more

information, please visit www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile







