CES 2020 | Amazfit представила свои беспроводные наушники PowerBuds и ZenBuds
Компания Huami – производитель носимых изделий, продающий свои продукты под брендом Amazfit – успела анонсировать новые аудиоустройства на CES 2020. В частности, это не одна, а сразу две пары полностью беспроводных наушников (или TWS-наушников).
PowerBuds и ZenBuds – это новые устройства Amazfit, предназначенные для разных целевых аудиторий. Первые, с защитой по стандарту IP55 и весом всего 7 грамм, оснащены магнитными заушниками (округлыми крепежами), которые прикрепляются к каждому наушнику с помощью системы, называемой «Plug-to-Go». Это устройство явно предназначено для использования во время тренировок.
Производитель заявляет, что «наклонный» дизайн затычек обеспечивает лучшее звучание аудио, которое дополняется режимом полного погружения «Motion Beat Mode». Amazfit PowerBud также имеют вариацию режима прозрачности, называемую «Thru Mode», а рассчитаны они на 8 часов воспроизведения (или, с чехлом, имеющим разъем для зарядки USB type C, на 24 часа).
ZenBuds, с другой стороны, ориентированы на менее активное использование. Huami утверждает, что с их активным шумоподавлением (ANC) и арматурным излучателем от Knowles, они смогут изолировать пользователя от окружающей среды, чтобы способствовать полному расслаблению. Кроме того, наушники могут воспроизводить успокаивающие звуки во время сна, если не снимать их на ночь. Пользователь даже может установить на ZenBuds будильник, чтобы тот разбудил его на следующее утро.
Huami также утверждает, что ZenBuds обладают интеллектуальными функциями, позволяющими собирать данные о частоте сердечных сокращений и других физических параметрах, чтобы адаптироваться под состояние пользователя и улучшать его сон. Компания намерена выпустить Amazfit PowerBud на рынок в феврале 2020 года по розничной цене примерно $99. А вот подробностей касательно выхода ZenBuds пока нет, хотя Huami полагает, что они также выйдут в этом году.
Источник(и)
Amazfit (пресс-релиз)
Amazfit launches award-winning True Wireless PowerBuds and
soothing companion ZenBuds to elevate sports and sleep experience
Amazfit Powerbuds Awarded the Best TWS Fitness Earphone by IDG
Las Vegas, the United States — 7 January 2020 Huami (NYSE: HMI) who recognizes high-
quality earphones is essential and the most intimate wearable device for workout, has unveiled
its first and award-winning earbud range at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las
Vegas. With a combination of comfortable, noise cancellation and fitness features, Amazfit
PowerBuds and Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to keep sporting and health-conscious users
active, healthy and relaxed, from dusk till dawn.
In recognition of its innovations in smart wearables, Amazfit has received a top award from IDG
(International Data Group), “Best TWS Fitness Earphones” for the newly announced Amazfit
PowerBuds. With its first and latest earbud product line, Amazfit is demonstrating how technology
elevates health and fitness experience in 2020 and beyond.
Designed with action in mind, the True Wireless Amazfit PowerBuds is a perfect sports
and work companion.
. Sportwear design complete with professional fitness features
Weighing only 7g1 and featuring magnetic sports ear hooks, the Plug-to-Go Design, which fit
firmly and increase the stability, the Plug-to-Go design allows you to enjoy carefree workout
without much extra burden, interruptions or chances of earbuds falling out. PowerBuds also
1 Unit weight of 6g and single earhook of 1g
monitors your heart rate with a built-in Huami PPG heart rate sensor, keeping you up-to-date
with real time heart rate data, workout status and rapid heart rate alert to ensure you’re
exercising safely and effectively.
. High quality sports sound experience
Music can be a great motivator for achieving and exceeding your health and fitness goals.
Integrating an advanced composite diaphragm, Amazfit PowerBuds delivers high-fidelity sound
experience, and is a great match for your entertainment. With its inclined in-ear design and
Motion Beat Mode, you can get indulged purely in music of enhanced beat and tempo, at daily
commute, in the workplace, when relaxing or hitting the gym. PowerBuds also supports eight
hours2 of play time on a single charge. Coupled with the portable magnetic charging box, you
can enjoy 24 hours3 of music on-the-go. PowerBuds cares about your experience as much as
your safety. To ensure you are aware of the surrounding while enjoying music, PowerBuds
comes with Thru Mode, which supports ambient sound enhancement.
2 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions
3 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions
. All-round and intuitive functions for daily applications
With Amazfit PowerBuds, you can stay connected always at fingertips with smart and intuitive
touch control customized with tap function such as music controls, call answering/hanging up
and wake up voice assistant. Equipped with ENC dual microphone noise reduction technology
and an in-ear design, PowerBuds effectively filters unwanted environmental noise, ensuring all
quality, purity and clarity for music and the most important of conversations with tri-band
equalization.
Activity needs to be balanced and Amazfit recognizes this - Amazfit ZenBuds help you
relieve from daily stress, pressure or struggle to get a good sleep
. Smart features designed to improve your slumbers
Amazfit ZenBuds recognize that life in the fast lane needs to be balanced and supported by
rest and recuperation. Amazfit ZenBuds are the calming partner for the office, bedroom and for
when you need to seek some ‘me time’ away from the world. With their sleek noise-blocking
design, their ergonomic and sleep-assistant shape fit snugly into your ear to insulate from
outdoor noises providing peace and quiet or the best night’s sleep. As a relaxing aid, Amazfit
ZenBuds is equipped with Knowles Balanced Armature and features Smart Interference,
supporting your sleep goals by creating the right environment and generating sleep-inducing
and soothing sounds for a perfect night’s rest. With Sleep Recognition, the soothing sounds
automatically turn off once you are asleep. ZenBuds also gathers data on your heart rate, body
position and movement, giving an analysis of your sleep patterns to improve your sleep quality.
. Long battery life to support all-day relaxation
ZenBuds comes with a 12-hour4 battery life on a single charge when sleep monitoring kept
working after 3 hours’ sleep music ended, and supports 8 nights5 of use when paired with the
charging case, accompanying you all day long. Amazfit ZenBuds don’t just focus on helping
you achieve the perfect night’s sleep – they wake you gently with a personal alarm that
increases gradually and doesn’t disturb anyone around you. When you’re in the office support
your performance to isolate external noise ensuring you can focus on your tasks, improving
concentration, relieving stress and tension. Soothing sounds can also be delivered pre-loaded
built into the headset, allowing users to listen to nature without being bound to an app. This is
complemented by breathing training rhythms helping users to develop relaxation skills.
4 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions
5 64 hours provided by charging box and earbuds itself. Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test
conditions
6 Data in Amazfit Lab, Hear rate monitoring on, 50% sound volume, AAC mode connected with IOS, Thru mode off.
Results can vary due to test conditions.
7 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions
Pricing and availability
• Amazfit PowerBuds will be available in February 2020. The suggested retail price is
USD99.9
• Amazfit ZenBuds will be available in 2020 as well but with no specific schedule.
Specifications of PowerBuds
• Bluetooth version: BT 5.0
• Size: 16.8*21.4*26.8mm
• Waterproof: IP55
• ENC
• Headset Battery: 55mAh
• Box Battery: 450 mAh
• Headset Battery Life: 8 hours6
• Box Battery Life: 16 hours7
• Charging Method: Type C
• Headphone weight: 6g
• Single Plug-to-Go Earhook: 1g
For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from:
drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK
###
For Media Inquiry
[email protected]
. About Amazfit
Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with
significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for
Xiaomi and sole maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit,
to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle
to high-end market.
According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the
first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable
devices were shipped in 2017. According to company internal data, as of August, 2019, a total of 100 million
devices were shipped since Huami’s inception in 2013.
Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide
users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017,
mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.
Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart
wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On
February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit
en.amazfit.com/news.html
. About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable
technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and
recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million
units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global
smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and
provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. For more
information, please visit www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile
. Our Awards
en.amazfit.com/images/about/awards.png
en.amazfit.com/images/about/awards.png
Contact information
[email protected]
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter