Amazfit launches award-winning True Wireless PowerBuds and

soothing companion ZenBuds to elevate sports and sleep experience



Amazfit Powerbuds Awarded the Best TWS Fitness Earphone by IDG















Las Vegas, the United States — 7 January 2020 Huami (NYSE: HMI) who recognizes high-

quality earphones is essential and the most intimate wearable device for workout, has unveiled

its first and award-winning earbud range at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las

Vegas. With a combination of comfortable, noise cancellation and fitness features, Amazfit

PowerBuds and Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to keep sporting and health-conscious users

active, healthy and relaxed, from dusk till dawn.







In recognition of its innovations in smart wearables, Amazfit has received a top award from IDG

(International Data Group), “Best TWS Fitness Earphones” for the newly announced Amazfit

PowerBuds. With its first and latest earbud product line, Amazfit is demonstrating how technology

elevates health and fitness experience in 2020 and beyond.







Designed with action in mind, the True Wireless Amazfit PowerBuds is a perfect sports

and work companion.















. Sportwear design complete with professional fitness features





Weighing only 7g1 and featuring magnetic sports ear hooks, the Plug-to-Go Design, which fit

firmly and increase the stability, the Plug-to-Go design allows you to enjoy carefree workout

without much extra burden, interruptions or chances of earbuds falling out. PowerBuds also



1 Unit weight of 6g and single earhook of 1g





monitors your heart rate with a built-in Huami PPG heart rate sensor, keeping you up-to-date

with real time heart rate data, workout status and rapid heart rate alert to ensure you’re

exercising safely and effectively.







. High quality sports sound experience





Music can be a great motivator for achieving and exceeding your health and fitness goals.

Integrating an advanced composite diaphragm, Amazfit PowerBuds delivers high-fidelity sound

experience, and is a great match for your entertainment. With its inclined in-ear design and

Motion Beat Mode, you can get indulged purely in music of enhanced beat and tempo, at daily

commute, in the workplace, when relaxing or hitting the gym. PowerBuds also supports eight

hours2 of play time on a single charge. Coupled with the portable magnetic charging box, you

can enjoy 24 hours3 of music on-the-go. PowerBuds cares about your experience as much as

your safety. To ensure you are aware of the surrounding while enjoying music, PowerBuds

comes with Thru Mode, which supports ambient sound enhancement.



2 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions



3 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions







. All-round and intuitive functions for daily applications





With Amazfit PowerBuds, you can stay connected always at fingertips with smart and intuitive

touch control customized with tap function such as music controls, call answering/hanging up

and wake up voice assistant. Equipped with ENC dual microphone noise reduction technology

and an in-ear design, PowerBuds effectively filters unwanted environmental noise, ensuring all

quality, purity and clarity for music and the most important of conversations with tri-band

equalization.







Activity needs to be balanced and Amazfit recognizes this - Amazfit ZenBuds help you



relieve from daily stress, pressure or struggle to get a good sleep







. Smart features designed to improve your slumbers





Amazfit ZenBuds recognize that life in the fast lane needs to be balanced and supported by

rest and recuperation. Amazfit ZenBuds are the calming partner for the office, bedroom and for

when you need to seek some ‘me time’ away from the world. With their sleek noise-blocking

design, their ergonomic and sleep-assistant shape fit snugly into your ear to insulate from

outdoor noises providing peace and quiet or the best night’s sleep. As a relaxing aid, Amazfit

ZenBuds is equipped with Knowles Balanced Armature and features Smart Interference,

supporting your sleep goals by creating the right environment and generating sleep-inducing

and soothing sounds for a perfect night’s rest. With Sleep Recognition, the soothing sounds

automatically turn off once you are asleep. ZenBuds also gathers data on your heart rate, body

position and movement, giving an analysis of your sleep patterns to improve your sleep quality.









. Long battery life to support all-day relaxation





ZenBuds comes with a 12-hour4 battery life on a single charge when sleep monitoring kept

working after 3 hours’ sleep music ended, and supports 8 nights5 of use when paired with the

charging case, accompanying you all day long. Amazfit ZenBuds don’t just focus on helping

you achieve the perfect night’s sleep – they wake you gently with a personal alarm that

increases gradually and doesn’t disturb anyone around you. When you’re in the office support

your performance to isolate external noise ensuring you can focus on your tasks, improving

concentration, relieving stress and tension. Soothing sounds can also be delivered pre-loaded

built into the headset, allowing users to listen to nature without being bound to an app. This is

complemented by breathing training rhythms helping users to develop relaxation skills.



4 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions



5 64 hours provided by charging box and earbuds itself. Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test

conditions



6 Data in Amazfit Lab, Hear rate monitoring on, 50% sound volume, AAC mode connected with IOS, Thru mode off.

Results can vary due to test conditions.



7 Data by Amazfit Lab, could be varied due to test conditions







Pricing and availability



• Amazfit PowerBuds will be available in February 2020. The suggested retail price is

USD99.9

• Amazfit ZenBuds will be available in 2020 as well but with no specific schedule.









Specifications of PowerBuds



• Bluetooth version: BT 5.0

• Size: 16.8*21.4*26.8mm

• Waterproof: IP55

• ENC

• Headset Battery: 55mAh

• Box Battery: 450 mAh

• Headset Battery Life: 8 hours6

• Box Battery Life: 16 hours7

• Charging Method: Type C

• Headphone weight: 6g







• Single Plug-to-Go Earhook: 1g







. About Amazfit





Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with

significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for

Xiaomi and sole maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit,

to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle

to high-end market.







According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the

first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable

devices were shipped in 2017. According to company internal data, as of August, 2019, a total of 100 million

devices were shipped since Huami’s inception in 2013.







Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide

users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017,

mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.



Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart

wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On

February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit

en.amazfit.com/news.html







. About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)





Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable

technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and

recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million

units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global

smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and

provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. For more

information, please visit www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile







