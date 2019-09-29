Notebookcheck

Имеет ли смысл покупать ноутбук с Core i7-1065G7, встроенной картой Iris Plus и дискретной картой GeForce MX250 для игр?

Вам наверняка понадобится видеокарта GeForce MX150/MX250 вместо Iris Plus, если вы захотите сыграть на ноутбуке. Пусть на бумаге они примерно равны, графические процессоры Nvidia явно превосходят конкурента, благодаря более частым обновлениям драйверов, собственной ОЗУ и хорошей репутации в вопросах производительности. Intel будет вынуждена заняться поддержкой драйверов, если она хочет конкурировать с энергоэффективной серией Radeon Vega RX или линейкой GeForce MX.
Allen Ngo | 29/09/2019
игры Geforce ноутбуки Ice Lake

В отличие от несколько устаревшей серии Comet Lake-U 10-го поколения, серия Ice Lake-U Iris Plus 10-го поколения предлагает внушительный прирост производительности встроенной видеокарты – наибольший среди всего семейства ULV-процессоров Intel. Разница настолько велика, по сравнению с устаревшим UHD Graphics 620, что производительность этих графических ускорителей приближается к уровню GeForce MX150 или MX250. Тем не менее, некоторые производители, например, Acer и HP, оснащая ноутбук процессором Core i7-1065G7 с графикой Iris Plus, добавляют в устройство также карту GeForce MX250.

Поскольку игры могут работать только на одном графическом процессоре, то возникает вопрос: есть ли смысл в ноутбуке и с интегрированным графическим ускорителем Iris Plus на пару с дискретной видеокартой GeForce MX250?

Если посмотреть на синтетические тесты 3DMark, встроенный графический процессор Iris Plus на 0-20% медленнее, чем MX150 или MX250. Версия 3DMark 11 показывает, что разрыв между Iris Plus и MX250 – всего несколько процентов. Таким образом, можно было бы предположить, что дискретный графический процессор Nvidia не столь необходим, так как графический ускоритель Iris Plus обеспечивает почти такую ​​же производительность. Только вот проблема заключается в том, что результаты 3DMark не годятся для адекватного сравнения двух совершенно разных серий графических процессоров (не говоря уже о разных производителях). Лучше всего данный бенчмарк подходит для сравнения двух видеокарт одной и той же серии. Например, разница в 40% между Nvidia GTX 1060 и Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q на 3DMark будет более понятна и ощутима в реальном игровом процессе, чем, скажем, разница в 20% между Intel Iris Plus и Nvidia GeForce MX250.

3DMark 11 | 3DMark
3DMark 11
1280x720 Performance Combined
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (3902 - 4613, n=11)
4283 Points ∼19%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
4097 Points ∼18%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3731 Points ∼17%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
3707 Points ∼16%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2776 Points ∼12%
1280x720 Performance Physics
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
9039 Points ∼46%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
7624 Points ∼39%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (5514 - 7862, n=11)
6817 Points ∼35%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
6475 Points ∼33%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
6269 Points ∼32%
1280x720 Performance GPU
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4517 Points ∼9%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (3593 - 4942, n=11)
4415 Points ∼9%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
4274 Points ∼8%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3677 Points ∼7%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
3560 Points ∼7%
3DMark
1920x1080 Fire Strike Physics
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
11124 Points ∼34%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
8327 Points ∼26%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
8119 Points ∼25%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
8007 Points ∼25%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (3409 - 10450, n=11)
7865 Points ∼24%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (2977 - 3863, n=11)
3536 Points ∼9%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
3321 Points ∼8%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
2874 Points ∼7%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2864 Points ∼7%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2453 Points ∼6%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Score
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (2762 - 3469, n=11)
3161 Points ∼12%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
3001 Points ∼11%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2691 Points ∼10%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
2615 Points ∼10%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2234 Points ∼8%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Physics
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
8314 Points ∼21%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
5743 Points ∼15%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
5653 Points ∼14%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
5372 Points ∼14%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (2413 - 6860, n=11)
5229 Points ∼13%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (20283 - 23748, n=11)
21984 Points ∼12%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
20961 Points ∼11%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
18633 Points ∼10%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
15926 Points ∼9%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
14505 Points ∼8%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Score
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
13233 Points ∼21%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
13083 Points ∼21%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (8009 - 14231, n=11)
12570 Points ∼20%
Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
12432 Points ∼20%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
10527 Points ∼17%
1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Physics
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
52619 Points ∼63%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
45657 Points ∼54%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (35618 - 54060, n=4)
41087 Points ∼49%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
38580 Points ∼46%
1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Graphics
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (61259 - 81895, n=4)
74915 Points ∼10%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
61259 Points ∼8%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
60928 Points ∼8%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
57869 Points ∼8%
1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Score
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (54181 - 70809, n=4)
62735 Points ∼29%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
58862 Points ∼27%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
54622 Points ∼25%
Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
54181 Points ∼25%

Чтобы доказать это, мы запустили несколько популярных игр на разных ноутбуках (один – с Core i7-1065G7 Iris Plus, другой – с GeForce MX250), а затем сравнили среднюю частоту кадров. Если верить приведенным выше оценкам с 3DMark, то при переходе с Core i7-1065G7 Iris Plus на GeForce MX250 производительность вырастет на 20-25%. На самом же деле мы зафиксировали увеличение частоты кадров на 50-70% в пользу графического процессора Nvidia в таких играх, как Rocket League и Shadow of the Tomb Raider. А если говорить о Bioshock Infinite или Overwatch, то разница была ещё больше.

Конечно, такой большой разрыв в игровой производительности между Iris Plus и GeForce MX250 могли спровоцировать и другие факторы. Во-первых, графические процессоры GeForce значительно лучше оптимизированы для игр, чем серия Intel Iris, для которой игровая совместимость всегда была неким вызовом. Во-вторых, видеокарта GeForce лучше справляется с узкими местами ЦП (ситуациями, когда скорость процессора ограничена), поскольку у неё есть ресурсы собственной VRAM-памяти. Данный графический ускоритель также имеет собственный теплоотвод, тогда как Iris Plus использует лишь часть 15-Вт или 25-Вт теплоотвода Core i7-1065G7.

Что касается редактирования видео, мощность 15 Вт в Core i7-1065G7 даст примерно те же возможности, что и Whiskey Lake-U Core i7-8565U. А вот для того, чтобы получить прирост на 25–30% нужно перейти на более требовательную версию мощностью 25 Вт.

Нужно заметить, что для тестов мы использовали инженерные образцы Ice Lake-U, поэтому они не полностью соответствуют финальным розничным версиям Ice Lake-U. Узкие места ЦП, например, ОЗУ, во время этих испытаний не учитывались. Тем не менее, общую картину по Intel Iris мы обрисовали. В ближайшие недели мы ещё раз протестируем Core i7-1065G7 в Dell XPS 13 7390 2-в-1, обновлённом Razer Blade Stealth и HP Spectre, после чего составим более детальное сравнение Iris Plus и GeForce MX250.

Rocket League | BioShock Infinite | Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Overwatch | The Witcher 3
Rocket League
1920x1080 High Quality AA:High FX
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
80 (min: 35, max: 113) fps ∼100%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (52.1 - 80, n=2)
66.1 fps ∼83%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
52.1 fps ∼65%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
47.4 fps ∼59%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
43.2 fps ∼54%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
43.1 fps ∼54%
1920x1080 Quality AA:Medium FX
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
109 (min: 43, max: 154) fps ∼100%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (77 - 109, n=2)
93 fps ∼85%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
77 fps ∼71%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
76.1 fps ∼70%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
62.6 fps ∼57%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
62.1 fps ∼57%
1280x720 Performance
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
176 (min: 41, max: 235) fps ∼100%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (175 - 176, n=2)
176 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
175.4 fps ∼100%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
156 fps ∼89%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
115 fps ∼65%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
107.1 fps ∼61%
BioShock Infinite
1920x1080 Ultra Preset, DX11 (DDOF)
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
37.6 fps ∼100%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (32.3 - 38.1, n=9)
35.2 fps ∼94%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
34.8 fps ∼93%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
34.3 fps ∼91%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
33.7 fps ∼90%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
19.8 fps ∼53%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
19.7 fps ∼52%
1366x768 High Preset
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
96.9 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
94 fps ∼97%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
93.4 fps ∼96%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (84 - 99.7, n=9)
91.9 fps ∼95%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
89.8 fps ∼93%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
55.5 fps ∼57%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
55.5 fps ∼57%
1366x768 Medium Preset
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
110.3 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
107 fps ∼97%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (98.4 - 115, n=9)
106 fps ∼96%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
105.9 fps ∼96%
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
105.6 fps ∼96%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
65.5 fps ∼59%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
65.4 fps ∼59%
1280x720 Very Low Preset
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
197.7 fps ∼100%
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
195 fps ∼99%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (134 - 208, n=9)
184 fps ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
183.9 fps ∼93%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
180.2 fps ∼91%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
104.6 fps ∼53%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
104.2 fps ∼53%
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 1280x720 Lowest Preset
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
46 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
45 fps ∼98%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (24 - 46, n=2)
35 fps ∼76%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
29 fps ∼63%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
28 fps ∼61%
Overwatch - 1280x720 Low (Render Scale 100 %) AA:FX AF:1x
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (166 - 172, n=2)
169 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
166.4 fps ∼98%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
77.8 fps ∼46%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
68.4 fps ∼40%
The Witcher 3
1920x1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off)
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
22.1 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
20.4 fps ∼92%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (18 - 21.2, n=10)
20 fps ∼90%
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
19.8 fps ∼90%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
19.3 fps ∼87%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
18.7 fps ∼85%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
18 fps ∼81%
1366x768 Medium Graphics & Postprocessing
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
39.7 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
37.9 fps ∼95%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (32.9 - 37.9, n=10)
35.5 fps ∼89%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
35.2 fps ∼89%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
34.6 fps ∼87%
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
34.5 fps ∼87%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
34 fps ∼86%
1024x768 Low Graphics & Postprocessing
Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
70.5 fps ∼100%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
63.5 fps ∼90%
Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
  (47.4 - 67.1, n=10)
60 fps ∼85%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
58.8 fps ∼83%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
53.4 fps ∼76%
Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
50.3 fps ∼71%
Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
47.4 fps ∼67%
