Имеет ли смысл покупать ноутбук с Core i7-1065G7, встроенной картой Iris Plus и дискретной картой GeForce MX250 для игр?

В отличие от несколько устаревшей серии Comet Lake-U 10-го поколения, серия Ice Lake-U Iris Plus 10-го поколения предлагает внушительный прирост производительности встроенной видеокарты – наибольший среди всего семейства ULV-процессоров Intel. Разница настолько велика, по сравнению с устаревшим UHD Graphics 620, что производительность этих графических ускорителей приближается к уровню GeForce MX150 или MX250. Тем не менее, некоторые производители, например, Acer и HP, оснащая ноутбук процессором Core i7-1065G7 с графикой Iris Plus, добавляют в устройство также карту GeForce MX250.

Поскольку игры могут работать только на одном графическом процессоре, то возникает вопрос: есть ли смысл в ноутбуке и с интегрированным графическим ускорителем Iris Plus на пару с дискретной видеокартой GeForce MX250?

Если посмотреть на синтетические тесты 3DMark, встроенный графический процессор Iris Plus на 0-20% медленнее, чем MX150 или MX250. Версия 3DMark 11 показывает, что разрыв между Iris Plus и MX250 – всего несколько процентов. Таким образом, можно было бы предположить, что дискретный графический процессор Nvidia не столь необходим, так как графический ускоритель Iris Plus обеспечивает почти такую ​​же производительность. Только вот проблема заключается в том, что результаты 3DMark не годятся для адекватного сравнения двух совершенно разных серий графических процессоров (не говоря уже о разных производителях). Лучше всего данный бенчмарк подходит для сравнения двух видеокарт одной и той же серии. Например, разница в 40% между Nvidia GTX 1060 и Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q на 3DMark будет более понятна и ощутима в реальном игровом процессе, чем, скажем, разница в 20% между Intel Iris Plus и Nvidia GeForce MX250.