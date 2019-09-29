Имеет ли смысл покупать ноутбук с Core i7-1065G7, встроенной картой Iris Plus и дискретной картой GeForce MX250 для игр?
В отличие от несколько устаревшей серии Comet Lake-U 10-го поколения, серия Ice Lake-U Iris Plus 10-го поколения предлагает внушительный прирост производительности встроенной видеокарты – наибольший среди всего семейства ULV-процессоров Intel. Разница настолько велика, по сравнению с устаревшим UHD Graphics 620, что производительность этих графических ускорителей приближается к уровню GeForce MX150 или MX250. Тем не менее, некоторые производители, например, Acer и HP, оснащая ноутбук процессором Core i7-1065G7 с графикой Iris Plus, добавляют в устройство также карту GeForce MX250.
Поскольку игры могут работать только на одном графическом процессоре, то возникает вопрос: есть ли смысл в ноутбуке и с интегрированным графическим ускорителем Iris Plus на пару с дискретной видеокартой GeForce MX250?
Если посмотреть на синтетические тесты 3DMark, встроенный графический процессор Iris Plus на 0-20% медленнее, чем MX150 или MX250. Версия 3DMark 11 показывает, что разрыв между Iris Plus и MX250 – всего несколько процентов. Таким образом, можно было бы предположить, что дискретный графический процессор Nvidia не столь необходим, так как графический ускоритель Iris Plus обеспечивает почти такую же производительность. Только вот проблема заключается в том, что результаты 3DMark не годятся для адекватного сравнения двух совершенно разных серий графических процессоров (не говоря уже о разных производителях). Лучше всего данный бенчмарк подходит для сравнения двух видеокарт одной и той же серии. Например, разница в 40% между Nvidia GTX 1060 и Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q на 3DMark будет более понятна и ощутима в реальном игровом процессе, чем, скажем, разница в 20% между Intel Iris Plus и Nvidia GeForce MX250.
|3DMark 11
|1280x720 Performance Combined
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(3902 - 4613, n=11)
|
4283 Points ∼19%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
4097 Points ∼18%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
3731 Points ∼17%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
3707 Points ∼16%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
2776 Points ∼12%
|1280x720 Performance Physics
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
9039 Points ∼46%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
7624 Points ∼39%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(5514 - 7862, n=11)
|
6817 Points ∼35%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
6475 Points ∼33%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
6269 Points ∼32%
|1280x720 Performance GPU
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
4517 Points ∼9%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(3593 - 4942, n=11)
|
4415 Points ∼9%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
4274 Points ∼8%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
3677 Points ∼7%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
3560 Points ∼7%
|3DMark
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Physics
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
11124 Points ∼34%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
8327 Points ∼26%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
8119 Points ∼25%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
8007 Points ∼25%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(3409 - 10450, n=11)
|
7865 Points ∼24%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(2977 - 3863, n=11)
|
3536 Points ∼9%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
3321 Points ∼8%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
2874 Points ∼7%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
2864 Points ∼7%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
2453 Points ∼6%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Score
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(2762 - 3469, n=11)
|
3161 Points ∼12%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
3001 Points ∼11%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
2691 Points ∼10%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
2615 Points ∼10%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
2234 Points ∼8%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Physics
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
8314 Points ∼21%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
5743 Points ∼15%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
5653 Points ∼14%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
5372 Points ∼14%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(2413 - 6860, n=11)
|
5229 Points ∼13%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(20283 - 23748, n=11)
|
21984 Points ∼12%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
20961 Points ∼11%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
18633 Points ∼10%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
15926 Points ∼9%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
14505 Points ∼8%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Score
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
13233 Points ∼21%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
13083 Points ∼21%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(8009 - 14231, n=11)
|
12570 Points ∼20%
|Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FN-A6023T
NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 8565U
|
12432 Points ∼20%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
10527 Points ∼17%
|1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Physics
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
52619 Points ∼63%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
45657 Points ∼54%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(35618 - 54060, n=4)
|
41087 Points ∼49%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
38580 Points ∼46%
|1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Graphics
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(61259 - 81895, n=4)
|
74915 Points ∼10%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
61259 Points ∼8%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
60928 Points ∼8%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
57869 Points ∼8%
|1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Score
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(54181 - 70809, n=4)
|
62735 Points ∼29%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
58862 Points ∼27%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
|
54622 Points ∼25%
|Asus VivoBook 15 X512FL-EJ205T
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8565U
|
54181 Points ∼25%
Чтобы доказать это, мы запустили несколько популярных игр на разных ноутбуках (один – с Core i7-1065G7 Iris Plus, другой – с GeForce MX250), а затем сравнили среднюю частоту кадров. Если верить приведенным выше оценкам с 3DMark, то при переходе с Core i7-1065G7 Iris Plus на GeForce MX250 производительность вырастет на 20-25%. На самом же деле мы зафиксировали увеличение частоты кадров на 50-70% в пользу графического процессора Nvidia в таких играх, как Rocket League и Shadow of the Tomb Raider. А если говорить о Bioshock Infinite или Overwatch, то разница была ещё больше.
Конечно, такой большой разрыв в игровой производительности между Iris Plus и GeForce MX250 могли спровоцировать и другие факторы. Во-первых, графические процессоры GeForce значительно лучше оптимизированы для игр, чем серия Intel Iris, для которой игровая совместимость всегда была неким вызовом. Во-вторых, видеокарта GeForce лучше справляется с узкими местами ЦП (ситуациями, когда скорость процессора ограничена), поскольку у неё есть ресурсы собственной VRAM-памяти. Данный графический ускоритель также имеет собственный теплоотвод, тогда как Iris Plus использует лишь часть 15-Вт или 25-Вт теплоотвода Core i7-1065G7.
Что касается редактирования видео, мощность 15 Вт в Core i7-1065G7 даст примерно те же возможности, что и Whiskey Lake-U Core i7-8565U. А вот для того, чтобы получить прирост на 25–30% нужно перейти на более требовательную версию мощностью 25 Вт.
Нужно заметить, что для тестов мы использовали инженерные образцы Ice Lake-U, поэтому они не полностью соответствуют финальным розничным версиям Ice Lake-U. Узкие места ЦП, например, ОЗУ, во время этих испытаний не учитывались. Тем не менее, общую картину по Intel Iris мы обрисовали. В ближайшие недели мы ещё раз протестируем Core i7-1065G7 в Dell XPS 13 7390 2-в-1, обновлённом Razer Blade Stealth и HP Spectre, после чего составим более детальное сравнение Iris Plus и GeForce MX250.
|Rocket League
|1920x1080 High Quality AA:High FX
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
80 (min: 35, max: 113) fps ∼100%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(52.1 - 80, n=2)
|
66.1 fps ∼83%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
52.1 fps ∼65%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
47.4 fps ∼59%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
43.2 fps ∼54%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
43.1 fps ∼54%
|1920x1080 Quality AA:Medium FX
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
109 (min: 43, max: 154) fps ∼100%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(77 - 109, n=2)
|
93 fps ∼85%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
77 fps ∼71%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
76.1 fps ∼70%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
62.6 fps ∼57%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
62.1 fps ∼57%
|1280x720 Performance
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
176 (min: 41, max: 235) fps ∼100%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(175 - 176, n=2)
|
176 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
175.4 fps ∼100%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
156 fps ∼89%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
115 fps ∼65%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
107.1 fps ∼61%
|BioShock Infinite
|1920x1080 Ultra Preset, DX11 (DDOF)
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
37.6 fps ∼100%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(32.3 - 38.1, n=9)
|
35.2 fps ∼94%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
34.8 fps ∼93%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
34.3 fps ∼91%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
33.7 fps ∼90%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
19.8 fps ∼53%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
19.7 fps ∼52%
|1366x768 High Preset
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
96.9 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
94 fps ∼97%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
93.4 fps ∼96%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(84 - 99.7, n=9)
|
91.9 fps ∼95%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
89.8 fps ∼93%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
55.5 fps ∼57%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
55.5 fps ∼57%
|1366x768 Medium Preset
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
110.3 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
107 fps ∼97%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(98.4 - 115, n=9)
|
106 fps ∼96%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
105.9 fps ∼96%
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
105.6 fps ∼96%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
65.5 fps ∼59%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
65.4 fps ∼59%
|1280x720 Very Low Preset
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
197.7 fps ∼100%
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
195 fps ∼99%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(134 - 208, n=9)
|
184 fps ∼93%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
183.9 fps ∼93%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
180.2 fps ∼91%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
104.6 fps ∼53%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
104.2 fps ∼53%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 1280x720 Lowest Preset
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
46 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
45 fps ∼98%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(24 - 46, n=2)
|
35 fps ∼76%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
29 fps ∼63%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
28 fps ∼61%
|Overwatch - 1280x720 Low (Render Scale 100 %) AA:FX AF:1x
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(166 - 172, n=2)
|
169 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
166.4 fps ∼98%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
77.8 fps ∼46%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
68.4 fps ∼40%
|The Witcher 3
|1920x1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off)
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
22.1 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
20.4 fps ∼92%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(18 - 21.2, n=10)
|
20 fps ∼90%
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
19.8 fps ∼90%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
19.3 fps ∼87%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
18.7 fps ∼85%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
18 fps ∼81%
|1366x768 Medium Graphics & Postprocessing
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
39.7 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
37.9 fps ∼95%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(32.9 - 37.9, n=10)
|
35.5 fps ∼89%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
35.2 fps ∼89%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
34.6 fps ∼87%
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
34.5 fps ∼87%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
34 fps ∼86%
|1024x768 Low Graphics & Postprocessing
|Huawei MateBook 13 i7
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
70.5 fps ∼100%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-723L
Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
63.5 fps ∼90%
|Средне NVIDIA GeForce MX250
(47.4 - 67.1, n=10)
|
60 fps ∼85%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-53PU
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|
58.8 fps ∼83%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 15 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
53.4 fps ∼76%
|Intel SDS Core i7-1065G7 Preliminary Sample 25 W
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
|
50.3 fps ∼71%
|Lenovo IdeaPad S540-14IWL
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|
47.4 fps ∼67%