Razer Blade Pro 17 с экраном 4K UHD 120 Гц будет стоить $3699

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced their first 4K UHD 120Hz display to come to the Razer Blade Pro 17. The new high-resolution display paired with an ultra-fast refresh rate makes the Razer Blade Pro 17 as perfect for creators as it is for gamers.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is known to be the pinnacle of mobile gaming performance,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Division. “Now we have upgraded it with the most stunning display technology available in a 17-inch laptop.”

Stunningly crisp and smooth visuals

The new 4K UHD 120Hz model is the first Razer Blade to ever combine a fast 120Hz refresh rate with an incredibly high 4K UHD resolution. Sporting the latest Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor, a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, plus a spacious 1TB SSD, the Razer Blade Pro 17 4K is perfect for both gamers and creative professionals. The stunning 4K touch display with slim bezels covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space and has been custom-calibrated to meet the demands of power users.

Now upgraded with the latest hardware and cutting-edge display technology, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 is spearheading Razer’s #MadeWithBlade program as the most powerful laptop solution for the most demanding creators.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a desktop in a backpack,” says Ian Foster, CEO and Co-Founder of VR Playhouse, a #MadeWithBlade partner. “I'm amazed at the performance and can go seamlessly from the coffee shop to the studio without any compromises."

Performance unhindered

The Razer Blade Pro 17 combines powerful components with cutting-edge thermal management, offering users both a superior mobile workstation and gaming experience. It is loaded with the latest in connectivity options such as a UHS-III SD Card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB-C and Thunderbolt™ 3.

Each model features 16GB of DDR4 memory, a blazing-fast PCIe SSD, and an additional, unoccupied, m.2 storage bay for increased storage capacity capable of RAID configurations. The integrated vapor chamber cooling system allows for increased performance in a compact form factor without sacrificing user comfort, making the Razer Blade Pro 17 the laptop of choice for professionals looking for both power and flexibility.