Флагман Nubia Z20 с двумя дисплеями будет выпущен на международный рынок в октябре 2019 года

Back to Back Brilliance: dual-screen nubia Z20 global launch set for October 14th.

Beijing – September 20th, 2019 – After wowing audiences at CES 2019 with the dual-screen nubia X, nubia is bringing its innovative dual-screen technology to users around the globe with the all-new flagship nubia Z20 . Without any bezels or moving camera parts, the Z20 offers a curved edge-to-edge display and a world-class selfie camera through an innovative design solution: two full-featured, back-to-back touch displays. In addition to this state-of-the-art display technology, the nubia Z20 also boasts a full list of flagship hardware and robust features: the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus, a pro-grade triple camera, F2FS fast file system, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with up to 27W fast charging.

The nubia Z20 will be available globally on October 14th at nubia.com , in two striking variants: Twilight Blue and Diamond Black.

Starting September 23rd, 10am HKT / 4am CEST / 10pm ET, everyone has a chance to win the nubia Z20 in the “Unbox the Future” campaign (link valid from September, 23rd) at nubia.com. In addition to the nubia Z20 smartphone, participants have the chance to win gift cards from Amazon and Google Play, and other exciting prizes.

Nubia Z20

The nubia Z20’s boasts a bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display with no cutouts, no notches, and no motorized cameras. With a full-featured 5.1” touch display on the back of the device, users can take photos or video chat using the high-quality rear camera with the ease of a front-facing camera. As the aesthetic evolution of smartphones has stalled, nubia is breaking down barriers on what a smartphone can be. What’s more, the front and rear dual screens are not only innovative, but are also an expression of exquisite craftsmanship thanks to their curved nature—yes, on both sides. Combining three powerful cameras into one pro package, the Z20’s triple camera setup features a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera with a stunning 122.2° field of view, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for ultra-clear shots from a distance (up to 30x digital zoom).

The Z20 doesn’t only support 8K ultra-high definition, but also boasts HDR10 10bit video recording. With an advanced Pro Mode (with 2.5cm macro capability) and upgraded Super Night Mode, the Z20 provides the ultimate camera package for photographers, livestreamers, and casual users alike. nubia’s dual-screen technology isn’t just about photography—it’s about changing the way we use smartphones. Users can choose to have each screen operate independently, allowing for quick-switching between games, messages, apps, and more. The rear screen also doubles as an always-on display, and rear on-screen triggers can be custom mapped for superior Android gaming.

The Z20 also adds Red Magic’s beloved Game Space hub, making it a smart choice for serious gamers. The nubia Z20 features a mirror-polished metal frame and curved glass for elegance while Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 offers durability. The rear screen features a blue-light-blocking coating for safer, more comfortable nighttime viewing. The rear screen’s rhythmic lighting effects can be customized for calls, music, games, and more. With the nubia Z20’s dual-screen display, you get superior multitasking, superior gaming, and superior photography.

nubia Z20 at a Glance

- Bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display

- Fully-functional 5.1” rear display

- Triple Camera Setup (main + ultra wide angle + telephoto)

- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus - 4,000mAh battery with up to 27W PD Fast Charge

- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Availability USA/Canada/EU/UK: October 14th, 2019

Pricing: TBD.

To subscribe for updates, please visit www.nubia.com