MSI запускает Prestige PS341WU 34-дюймовый монитор HDR600 5K по цене одной подставки для монитора Apple

City of Industry, CA – August 29th, 2019 – MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveils a content creator’s ultimate system, the Prestige P100 desktop powered by the latest 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-9900K processors, and the Prestige PS341WU Monitor, the embodiment of performance and elegance.

“MSI understands that the creative process can be intricate, complex, and non-linear. That’s why we designed our Prestige series to be adaptable and simple to use, allowing creators to focus on their masterpieces and not on their computers,” says Charles Chiang, MSI’s Global CEO. “With the unveiling of the P100 desktop and PS341WU monitor, MSI now provides a complete set of solutions for content creators, whether they require effortless mobility or optimizable creative power.”

Designed to Create

MSI’s Prestige P100 desktop is a masterpiece created to bring imagination to life. Featuring a sophisticated white chassis with chrome and RGB accents, the creator desktop conceals the latest 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-9900K processor, 64GB DDR4 memory, and an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080Ti GPU to produce and ensure the fastest and smoothest performance regardless of the task at hand.

A creator’s dream desktop, the Prestige P100 also highlights an innovative thermal module design that integrates the CPU, GPU, and PSU with independent air flows, allowing it to handle the most intense rendering, multitasking at 8K resolution, and the smoothest real-time preview without overheating.

Bringing Creations to Life

MSI’s award-winning 34-inch Prestige PS341WU monitor elegantly blends simplicity with performance, accurately showcasing the vision of the creator with an array of impressive features. The 5K (5120x2160) ultra-wide resolution displays pure and realistic visuals, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and 98% DCI-P3 standard for pure and realistic hues.

In addition, it is VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 600 and has Nano-IPS technology for breathtaking color accuracy and contrast ratio. Recipient of three CES 2019 Innovation Awards and the 2019 COMPUTEX d&I Award, the PS341WU also allows creators to work with a 4K full-size window and a buffer workspace to preview content simultaneously.

Customization and Seamless Synchronization

MSI transforms the Prestige series solutions, including the P100 desktop and Prestige PS341WU monitor into the world’s first customizable and synchronizable creator ecosystem. Through its exclusive Creator Center and Creator OSD software, photographers, composers, designers, animators, and videographers can now personalize performance to ensure even smoother and more productive workdays.

MSI’s Creator Center enables creators to easily allocate and optimize hardware resources, prioritizing and boosting performance as they desire. Adding synchronization to customization, MSI’s Creator OSD software automatically syncs the performance of the Prestige PS341WU monitor with any Prestige series desktop or laptop, maximizing graphics and linking the visual output to applications to provide an intuitive creating experience.

To celebrate the availability of the Prestige PS341WU monitor, MSI is partnering with B&H, offering a $200 store gift card for creators who pre-order before September 29, 2019. MSI’s P100 content creator destop will be available in October. For more information about the pre-order promotion, visit MSI’s Exclusive Launch Site or B&H Product Page. For more information about the Prestige PS341WU monitor, visit us.msi.com/product/monitor/<wbr />Prestige-PS341WU.html

For information about MSI’s complete lineup of content creator solutions or to learn more about MSI’s complete line of products, visit us.msi.com or follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/<wbr />MSIGamingUSA and Twitter at twitter.com/msiUSA.

