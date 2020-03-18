Intel Core i7-1065G7 за $700 и за $1400 - в чем разница?
Итак, если судить по характеристикам на коробке, у Lenovo IdeaPad S340-15IIL (обзор скоро будет опубликован) и Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 установлен одинаковый процессор Intel Core i7-1065G7, хотя стоимость ноутбуков отличается в два раза. Сперва можно решить, что наличие одинаковых процессоров означает, что у этих систем примерно одинаковая производительность, но не тут-то было: наши тесты демонстрируют, что разница между моделями гораздо больше ожидаемой.
В CineBench R15 и CineBench R20 более дешевый Lenovo отстает от Microsoft всего на 10%. Однако, ситуация сильно меняется при запуске многопоточного теста по кругу на длительное время. Как можно видеть на графике ниже, IdeaPad стартует примерно на том же уровне, что и Microsoft, но затем оценка снижается вплоть до 37%. Модель от Microsoft способна удерживать более стабильные показатели на протяжении длительного времени.
Взглянув на частоты процессоров в HWiNFO мы обнаружили причину такого поведения. В Prime95 IdeaPad сразу ускоряется до 3.5 ГГц, но уже через 5 секунд частота снижается до 1.7 ГГц. Для сравнения, Surface Laptop стабилизируется на 2.7 ГГц. Энергопотребление у Surface Laptop естественно выше (43 Вт против 29 Вт), что необходимо для поддержания более высокой частоты.
Соответственно, если вы приобретаете ноутбук для просмотра видео, работы с документами и прочих повседневных задач, то разница между IdeaPad и Surface будет несущественной. Если же вы порой играете, а также занимаетесь обработкой и монтажом фото/видео, то вместо IdeaPad лучше обратить внимание на Yoga C940 или Surface Laptop, так как у них потенциал чипов Ice Lake раскрыт как следует.
|Cinebench R20
|CPU (Single Core)
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
460 Points ∼89% +4%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7
444 Points ∼86%
|CPU (Multi Core)
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1799 Points ∼20% +11%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7
1624 Points ∼18%
|Cinebench R15
|CPU Single 64Bit
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
184 Points ∼84% +1%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7
182 Points ∼83%
|CPU Multi 64Bit
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7
733 Points ∼17% +10%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7
668 Points ∼15%
|3DMark
|2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
847 Points ∼6% +38%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
615 Points ∼4%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3062 Points ∼8% +31%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2339 Points ∼6%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
17892 Points ∼9% +30%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
13766 Points ∼7%
|1920x1080 Ice Storm Extreme Graphics
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
59626 Points ∼8% +8%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
55073 Points ∼8%
|3DMark 11
|1280x720 Performance Combined
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4045 Points ∼18% +72%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
2356 Points ∼10%
|1280x720 Performance GPU
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
4612 Points ∼9% +21%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU), 1065G7
3796 Points ∼7%
|Rocket League
|1920x1080 Quality AA:Medium FX
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
61 fps ∼100% +103%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
30 fps ∼49%
|1920x1080 Performance
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
76.9 fps ∼100% +78%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
43.1 fps ∼56%
|1280x720 Performance
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
96.1 fps ∼100% +111%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
45.5 fps ∼47%
|The Witcher 3 - 1024x768 Low Graphics & Postprocessing
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 i7-1065G7
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
56.4 fps ∼100% +89%
|Lenovo Ideapad S340-15IIL
Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)
29.9 fps ∼53%