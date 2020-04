Asus выбрала RTX 2060 вместо моделей Quadro RTX для новых профессиональных ноутбуков ProArt StudioBook 15 H500 и StudioBook 17 H700

Fremont, CA (April 27, 2020) — ASUS today launched StudioBook 15 (H500) and StudioBook 17 (H700), a pair of creative laptops designed to meet the evolving needs of professional workflows in the creative industry. Their performance is unrivaled thanks to Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ graphics, making them capable of handling a variety of complex workloads while balancing day‑to‑day tasks. These Windows 10 Pro laptops also feature PCIe® SSD drives in a RAID 0 setup. Overall, the ProArt StudioBook laptops deliver extreme performance, superfast and versatile connectivity, and stability to empower creativity while providing a reliable and powerful platform that brings original ideas to life.



NanoEdge Display

With ProArt Studiobook 15, artists, photographers, and designers will appreciate the PANTONE Validated display with its 100% Adobe RGB color space and Delta E < 1.5 color accuracy. Delta E measures the amount of change in the visual perception of two colors, and a low value such as 1.5 is essential for creative professionals as it ensures that colors seen onscreen are as true‑to‑life as possible. The 4K UHD panels used in StudioBook 15 deliver four times the resolution of FHD for crisper, more detailed imagery. In addition, color-calibration technology automatically adjusts display brightness and settings.



When leveraging on the thin‑bezel NanoEdge display design, StudioBook 17 fits a 17‑inch, 16:10 aspect-ratio display into a 15‑inch body. The bezels on either side measure just 5.3 mm, resulting in a truly expansive display akin to a desktop monitor. The panel itself has a wide 97% DCI‑P3 color gamut — the preferred standard color space for video and film professionals. DCI-P3 is much wider than the sRGB color gamut used in typical PCs, so itʹs capable of displaying a broader range of colors. The display is PANTONE® Validated to ensure colors onscreen are completely accurate. Studiobook 17 also comes with wide 178° viewing angles, ensuring colors stay vivid and bright, and the 180° hinge allows for a wider range of positions for the display. The laptop is able to lay flat on the table, which is useful when showing work to clients and project collaborators.



Unmatched performance for demanding workloads.

Design, 3D rendering, simulations, or complex scientific calculations require peak performance, so StudioBook 15 and StudioBook 17 are equipped with Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor delivers incredibly smooth and responsive multitasking performance to take mobile computing to the next level, while the GPUs are primed for professional applications and power efficiency. For content creators and editors, it provides amazing performance for super-smooth 3D animation and high-resolution video editing workflows. Advanced RTX features like hardware‑accelerated ray tracing ensures stunning visuals, while exclusive AI assistance reduces repetitive tasks for faster content creation.



Stay cool for peak performance

A comprehensive cooling system employs a mix of hardware and software to ensure optimal cooling. Studiobook 15 has six heat pipes that draw heat away from the CPU and GPU, while four heat sinks — each featuring 205 ultrathin copper fins — dissipate heat efficiently. A special anti‑dust tunnel keeps the heat sinks free from debris, while fans with specially designed intake shrouds and 83 liquid‑crystal‑polymer blades blow warm air out of the chassis.

For Studiobook 17, the slim 18.4 mm chassis features underside vents that span the full width of the laptopʹs base to improve airflow. In addition, five heat pipes draw heat away from the CPU, GPU and VRM, directing them to the sides and rear of the laptop, while the curved shrouds on each of the two fans channel more air into them. This thermal solution keeps throttling at bay even at full CPU loads, and runs at a whisper-quiet 35 dB.



Portable and lightweight

StudioBook 15 is an extremely portable workstation you can take anywhere, thanks to its thin 18.9mm profile and overall weight of just 4.37lb. Its reinforced metal chassis is more durable and resistant to everyday wear and tear, ensuring it looks good in and out of the office.

Measuring just 382 x 286 x 18.4 mm, StudioBook 17 is made the thinnest GeForce RTX laptops available. In addition, a Star Grey finish with Rose Gold highlights gives StudioBook 17 an understated, but classy feel.

These laptops are light enough to be stored in a backpack or briefcase. They also offer military-grade durability, having been MIL-STD-810G tested for vibration as well as environmental extremes like temperature, humidity, and altitude.



Improvements on day-to-day tasks

For Studiobook 17, the backlit keyboard features 1.4 mm of key travel for comfortable typing, and uses textured arrow keys that are easy to find by feel. Shortcut keys improve efficiency, while a camera hotkey turns the HD webcam on and off. A tap on the right corner of the touchpad activates the discreet NumberPad, an illuminated digital keypad that makes light work of inputting numbers or calculations. Even with NumberPad activated, users can control the cursor with the touchpad.



Connectivity to suit any setup

Studiobook 15 has comprehensive I/O ports so it’s compatible with a wide range of devices and peripherals. In addition to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C™, there is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for essentials. There’s also Display Port over USB-C, and HDMI 2.0 for 60Hz 4K UHD output to external displays.

Studiobook 17 can facilitate a more traditional multi-monitor professional setup when the need arises, thanks to HDMI 2.0 and USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) with Thunderbolt™ 3 support. This version of Thunderbolt 3 utilizes Intel’s latest ‘Titan Ridge’ JHL7340 controller, which is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, and allows outputs to supported 8K displays. These ports are joined by three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, so there is plenty of connectivity for thumb drives, external storage and peripherals without the need for USB hubs.

Both laptops have faster-than-wired speeds of up to 2.4Gbps — 3 times as fast as 802.11ac —dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) that delivers speedy large-file transfers, with greater range and more stable network connections. In addition, a high-speed SD card reader (SD 4.0 / UHS-II) for memory cards.



