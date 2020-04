Asus VivoBook S14 S433 и S15 S533 с процессорами Intel Core i5 Comet Lake-U уже в продаже

Fremont, CA (April 27, 2020) — ASUS today launched VivoBook S14 (S433) and S15 (S533), a pair of ultraportable 14-inch and 15-inch laptops that strike the perfect balance between personality and performance, and featuring a new bolder look that's sure to get pulses racing.

VivoBook S14 and S15 are boldly styled with diamond-cut edges and metallic textured finishes, and are available in multiple colors that have been chosen to reflect the user's personality. The positive vibes continue when the lid is opened, revealing an Enter key with color-blocked edges.

As well as a unique design and sleek looks, the new VivoBooks are powered by Intel® Core™ i5 processors and Intel® UHD graphics, up to 8 GB RAM, and a large-capacity PCIe® SSD.



Dare to be different

The ASUS VivoBook S series is a perennial favorite, and the new S14 and S15 models debut a new bolder look that's sure to get pulses racing. If the flashy chassis colors aren't enough to do that, the bold yellow Enter key will do the trick. Anodized diamond-cut chamfered edges give the slim chassis an even more svelte appearance and make it easier to open the lid, while the new VivoBook logo highlights the simple but extraordinary craftsmanship of this beautiful laptop.

To celebrate a new decade, the VivoBook S lineup introduces new colors: Resolute Red is a bold color that will smolder on any desk, while Gaia Green is a softer color inspired by nature. Dreamy White exudes sophistication and sets off the laptop's accents. Finally, Indie Black makes a powerful statement with the contrast between its shadowy finish and bright display. Whatever color it’s dressed in, the updated precision-crafted all-metal chassis is not only sturdy and light, but a delight to hold with its diamond-cut chamfered edges. The VivoBook S lineup also includes a unique yellow color-blocked Enter key that adds a bit of flair and aesthetic to each model.

VivoBook S14 and S15 also include stickers featuring unique designs and phrases that harmonize with each of the four different VivoBook colors, allowing younger users to further personalize their VivoBook.



Break the mold: sleek and light design

The slim and lightweight ASUS VivoBook S14 and S15 keep users productive and entertained, even on the go. With an overall weight starting from just 3.09 lb and featuring an ultrathin profile that's as slim as 1.59 mm, they both offer effortless portability.

Thin-bezel NanoEdge displays provide an immersive viewing experience and enable a more compact footprint, so VivoBook S14 and S15 take up less space on a desk or in a bag, and the FHD display offers wide viewing angles and exceptional color reproduction for truly vivid visuals.

With its 15.6-inch display, VivoBook S15 offers the maximum screen space in a compact footprint, so it’s the most practical choice for those who tend to multitask with two or more active windows on the screen. VivoBook S14 with its 14-inch display is a great all-round size for a wide variety of users.



Find the best in you: powerful performance

ASUS VivoBook S14 and S15 have all the performance needed to get users through the day. They feature 10th Gen Intel Core processors that are perfect for multitasking and high-definition entertainment, with Intel integrated graphics. Storage comprises up to 512GB PCIe® SSD and 8GB RAM.

The Intel-powered WiFi 6 (802.11ax) delivers superfast networking speeds that are up to 3X faster than WiFi 5 (802.11ac), with 4X the network capacity and 75%-lower latency to reduce large 4K UHD video-transfer times by up to 70%.



Integrated laptop/mobile experience

ASUS VivoBook S series laptops include the latest version of the MyASUS software. The software now allows seamless integration with mobile devices, using the Link to MyASUS mobile app1. New features include fast and easy wireless file and URL transfers for users who need to share files or web links seamlessly between their PC and mobile devices; Remote File Access for accessing data on mobile devices from a laptop, anytime and anywhere; and smooth multitasking using the screen mirroring and screen extender functions that give users an auxiliary display for cross-referencing and other uses.

###