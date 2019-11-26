Восьмиядерный процессор MediaTek Dimensity 1000 поспособствует массовому переходу на 5G в 2020 году
На рынке уже есть ряд смартфонов с поддержкой 5G, но пока что все они чрезвычайно дорогие. Например, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G в настоящее время продается по цене $1300 (незаблокированный). MediaTek планирует оседлать волну внедрения 5G в следующем году, запустив однокристальную систему типа «всё в одном», которая объединит восьмиъядерный процессор, графический процессор Mali-G77 MC9 и шестиядерный гибридный процессор вместе с модемом 5G, предоставив всё это смартфонам среднего и бюджетного класса.
Флагманскую платформу назвали Dimensity 1000; она станет первой в серии, кто сразу получит поддержку сетей 2G, 3G, 4G и 5G в диапазоне до 6 ГГц. MediaTek также заявляет, что это первая в мире однокристальная система, обеспечивающая поддержку 5G сразу для обоих SIM-карт, что значительно повышает её привлекательность и универсальность. Хотя в США по-прежнему распространены смартфоны с одной SIM-картой, в большинстве других стран смартфоны, как правило, имеют два слота для SIM-карт.
Мы подозреваем, что 5G-процессоры среднего и бюджетного класса от MediaTek выйдут чуть позже, после флагманского Dimensity 1000. Такой подход, когда первым делом запускают флагманские модели, а уж потом – их бюджетные вариации, часто используется компанией Nvidia при анонсе её графических процессоров GeForce.
Согласно пресс-релизу компании, ключевые функции новинки включают в себя:
- Впервые в мире поддержку сразу двух SIM-карт 5G: благодаря новой технологии однокристальная система не только будет поддерживать VoNR (Voice over New Radio, т.е. пятого поколения связи), но и обеспечит бесперебойное 5G-соединение сразу для двух SIM-карт.
- Самый энергоэффективный 5G-модем: встроенный в чипсет модем 5G, по словам производителя, имеет энергоэффективность лучше, чем в решениях конкурентов. Более того, компактный дизайн чипсета сэкономит пространство, позволив создателям устройств установить аккумулятор большей ёмкости или дополнительные датчики камеры.
- Беспрерывная передача: с внедрением 5G чипсеты должны будут обеспечить более высокую скорость соединения, а также его непрерывность даже в случае, когда пользователи находятся в движении, что и предлагает новый процессор.
- Уникальная обработка изображений. Благодаря первому в мире пятиядерному процессору для обработки изображений (ISP или «image signal processor») в сочетании с технологией MediaTek Imagiq+ платформа Dimensity 1000 обеспечивает отличную работу камеры. Чипсет поддерживает 80-МП сенсоры и запись со скоростью 24 кадра в секунду, а также взаимодействие с несколькими камерами, например, установкой на 32+16 МП.
- Возможности гибридного процессора в работе камеры: гибридный процессор обеспечивает расширенные возможности ИИ для автофокуса, автоматической настройки экспозиции, баланса белого, шумоподавления, динамического диапазона (HDR) и распознавания лиц, а также впервые в мире – возможность записи мультикадрового HDR видео.
- Потрясающая графика и видео: новая платформа поддерживает дисплеи Full HD+ до 120 Гц и 2K+ до 90 Гц. Также, Dimensity 1000 - первый мобильный чипсет, поддерживающий формат Google AV1 с разрешением до 4K и скоростью 60 кадров в секунду, который выводит качество потокового видео на новый уровень.
«Наша серия Dimensity является итогом инвестиций MediaTek в 5G и позиционирует нашу компанию как лидера, поддерживающего развитие и инновации в сфере 5G. Наша технология идёт в ногу со всеми другими предложениями в данной отрасли», - сказал президент MediaTek Джо Чен (Joe Chen).
Хотя MediaTek не анонсировала сами смартфоны, которые будут работать на базе новой однокристальной системы Dimensity 1000, производитель прогнозирует, что первые устройства мы сможем увидеть в начале 2020-го. Скорее всего, первые модели будут представлены уже на CES 2020. Комплектующие от MediaTek часто можно встретить в таких устройствах умного дома, как умные колонки и телевизоры, а также роутеры. Если кто и может сделать смартфоны 5G доступными, то это – MediaTek.
Source(s)
Taipei, Taiwan – November 26, 2019 – MediaTek today unveiled Dimensity, MediaTek’s family of
powerful 5G system-on-chips (SoCs) offering an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI
and imaging innovations for premium and flagship smartphones.
The MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset family brings smart and fast together to power the world’s most
capable 5G devices. Dimensity represents a step toward a new era of mobility – the fifth dimension – to
spur industry innovation and let consumers unlock the possibilities of 5G connectivity.
Dimensity 1000 is MediaTek’s first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets. The single 5G chip solution,
with its integrated 5G modem, is a brilliant combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm
chip and tuned for 5G performance.
“Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek’s investment in 5G and positions us as a leader
driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the
industry,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen.
“We chose the name Dimensity to highlight how our 5G solutions are driving new waves of innovation
and experiences, much like the fabled fifth dimension,” added Chen. “Our first announced chip,
MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around
incredible mobile experience.”
The first Dimensity powered devices will start hitting the market in Q1 of 2020.
The Dimensity series integrates MediaTek’s 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant
power savings compared to competing solutions.
The Dimensity 1000 5G SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts the world’s fastest
throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks. The
chipset is designed to support stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, and
includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.
It also integrates the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local
wireless connectivity, offering more than 1Gbps throughput in both downlink and uplink speeds
Dimensity 1000 is a performance powerhouse, pairing four Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to
2.6GHz with four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz. This design enables
an optimal balance of high performance and power-efficiency. The chipset is also the world’s first to
pack Arm Mali-G77 GPU to enable seamless streaming and gaming at 5G speeds.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 also comes with a new MediaTek AI Processing Unit – APU 3.0 – with more
than double the performance of the previous generation APU. It brings devices a significant
performance boost at 4.5 TOPS.
Features and technology in the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 include:
World’s First Dual 5G SIM: With the world’s first dual 5G SIM technology, in addition to support
for services such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), the 5G SoC delivers seamless connectivity
across networks and offers consistent speeds.
Most Power Efficient 5G Modem: The chipset’s integrated 5G modem delivers extreme energy
efficiency and is a more power efficient design than competing solutions. This compact,
integrated design also lets brands use the extra space for other features like a bigger battery or
larger camera sensors.
Seamless Handover: With 5G carrier aggregation, the chipset posts higher average speeds and
performs a seamless handover between two connection areas (high speed layer and coverage
layer) for seamless high speed connections when users are on the go.
Unparalleled Imaging: With the world’s first five-core image signal processor (ISP) combined
with MediaTek’s Imagiq+ technology, Dimensity 1000 provides a truly extraordinary camera and
video experience. The chipset supports 80MP cameras sensors at 24 frames per second and a
range of multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras.
Powerful APU Camera & Video Support: The APU supports advanced AI-camera enhancements
for autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (HDR)
and facial detection, along with the world’s first multi-frame video HDR capability.
Stunning Graphics and Video: The chipset delivers stunning graphics with support for Full HD+
displays up to 120Hz and 2K+ up to 90Hz. Dimensity 1000 is the first mobile SoC to support
Google AV1 format up to 4K resolution at 60fps, elevating the video streaming experience to
new levels.
“Dimensity 1000 brings the latest connectivity, multimedia, AI, imaging and gaming innovations, all
tuned for 5G performance to consumers so they can expect incredible experiences with Dimensity
powered 5G devices,” said Chen.
Dimensity 1000 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America
and Europe. For more information and specifications visit the MediaTek Dimensity 5G solutions page.