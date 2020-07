Обратная совместимость PS5 подтверждена только с играми от PS4 - насчет более старых приставок в Sony молчат

SIEJA to Game*Spark about PS5 backward compatibility

"We focus working on PS4 BC so that users can move to new console with their PS4 libraries"

"There is nothing we can answer about BCs with PS1, PS2 & PS3"



(Game*Spark made comparison with XSX's Xbox BC)https://t.co/U1bKEKw30W pic.twitter.com/fXZS4JdThe