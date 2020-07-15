Intel восстановила поддержку андервольта на некоторых ноутбуках

We are happy to see that Intel has been working hard to bring these new features to every owner of XMG FUSION 15 and all compatible laptops based on Intel QC71. These free updates (we exclusively announced them as DLC already 3 months ago) would not have been possible without the continuous feedback and active engagement from the community. I personally take some pride in the fact that I have played a major role in forwarding and explaining the community requests to Intel over the recent months. We have started talking about these kind of updates ever since we started releasing the product for the first time in September 2019. It was finally in a key management meeting that we had in Intel's headquarter in Portland, Oregon in January - just before CES 2020 - that myself and XMG's founder and general manager, Robert Schenker, have been able to really get Intel's commitment to finally start working on these updates.

Bringing new firmware features to an already released product is no easy task, especially if you have such a long chain of quality assurance and validation and a huge global customer base like Intel has. Programming BIOS code is notoriously fickly and you don't want to break old things by introducing new things. You also can't go around and ask every individual customer if they would agree with your decisions. After all, you are making changes to the product that people have already payed money for - you better get this right.

It is a testament to Intel's ambition and perfectionism that they listened to their customers, invested the R&D and validation resources and brought these updates to us, free of charge - especially in these special times with new projects (Intel 10th Gen, AMD Ryzen 4000 series) being worked on left-and-right at Intel's ODM and OEM partners.