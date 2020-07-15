Intel восстановила поддержку андервольта на некоторых ноутбуках
Пока производители продолжают отключать андервольт но новых и ранее выпущенных моделях, сама Intel уже возвращает данный функционал на референсную систему Whitebook LAPQC71. Модель QC71 представляет собой готовый дизайн, на основе которого другие производители штопают "свои" ноутбуки. Таковыми являются XMG Fusion 15, Maingear Element и Eluktronics MAG 15.
Чтобы восстановить возможность андервольта, следует обновить BIOS до версии 0114 и фирменную утилиту Control Center до версии 2.20.15. Начиная со следующей версии 2.20.16, функционал также будет доступен. Если верить XMG, после обновления указанных компонентов появятся такие возможности:
- Изменение напряжения процессора
- Изменение напряжения встроенного в процессор ГП пока работает только в большую сторону
- Изменять напряжение процессора пока можно только в меньшую сторону (овервольтинг недоступен)
- Максимально доступная величина снижения напряжения -150 мВ. Ограничение чисто программное и призвано исключить постоянные перезагрузки и нестабильность в работе. Идеальное с точки зрения безопасности и стабильности значение снижения составляет -80 мВ. Шаг регулировки составляет 10 мВ и вы всегда можете подстроить уровень напряжения, если система ведет себя нестабильно. Заданное по умолчанию значение составляет -50 мВ
- Величина напряжения процессорной кэш-памяти по умолчанию задана 1:1 к основному напряжению для процессоров Coffee Lake, так что больше не нужно задавать ее отдельно в BIOS. Вот почему Intel убрали данный параметр из меню
В обновленном BIOS содержаться и другие улучшения, которые описаны здесь. Если вы являетесь владельцем XMG Fusion 15, то рекомендует скачивать обновления напрямую с сайта Schenker. В XMG, тем не менее, говорят что исходные обновления от Intel для QC71 также будут устанавливаться без проблем, в том числе и на другие модели на основе данного референсного ноутбука.
Мы конечно рады, что Intel решили оперативно вернуть андервольт на собственную референсную систему, однако это никак отменяет тот факт, что прочие крупные производители продолжают отключать данный функционал на своих моделях. Многие производители отключили андервольт даже на ноутбуках с процессорами Intel Core 10 поколения, после того как в Сети был опубликован эксплоит Plundervolt.
We are happy to see that Intel has been working hard to bring these new features to every owner of XMG FUSION 15 and all compatible laptops based on Intel QC71. These free updates (we exclusively announced them as DLC already 3 months ago) would not have been possible without the continuous feedback and active engagement from the community. I personally take some pride in the fact that I have played a major role in forwarding and explaining the community requests to Intel over the recent months. We have started talking about these kind of updates ever since we started releasing the product for the first time in September 2019. It was finally in a key management meeting that we had in Intel's headquarter in Portland, Oregon in January - just before CES 2020 - that myself and XMG's founder and general manager, Robert Schenker, have been able to really get Intel's commitment to finally start working on these updates.
Bringing new firmware features to an already released product is no easy task, especially if you have such a long chain of quality assurance and validation and a huge global customer base like Intel has. Programming BIOS code is notoriously fickly and you don't want to break old things by introducing new things. You also can't go around and ask every individual customer if they would agree with your decisions. After all, you are making changes to the product that people have already payed money for - you better get this right.
It is a testament to Intel's ambition and perfectionism that they listened to their customers, invested the R&D and validation resources and brought these updates to us, free of charge - especially in these special times with new projects (Intel 10th Gen, AMD Ryzen 4000 series) being worked on left-and-right at Intel's ODM and OEM partners.
Intel has some major OEM partners for this reference design in China, Japan, North America, Singapore and elsewhere. None of these customers have such an internationally vocal community like we have here on our XMG_gg subreddit and on this legendary thread on Notebookreview. Some of those markets have been selling at a much higher volume than what we have sold here at XMG while being (from what I've heard) much lower maintenance. But thanks to the commitment and professionalism of the team at Intel's System Product Group (SPG), our persistence has prevailed. We are the first brand in the world to bring these updates to you, today.