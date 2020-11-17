В реальности снова хуже: Ноутбуки с Core i7-1165G7 до 50% отстают от обещанной Intel производительности
Читатели Notebookcheck наверняка знают - чтобы оценить производительность процессора, одного ноутбука мало. Нужно протестировать множество образцов и делать выводы после. Это понимают многие, но, тем не менее, новостей с заключениями "X работает быстрее Y" каждый день по-прежнему выходит множество - при этом авторы таких статей основываются на одном-двух бенчмарках, прогнанных ровно на одном образце, порой даже не серийного выпуска.
Сейчас, к концу ноября, ноутбуки с процессорами Intel семейства Tiger Lake (они же процессоры Intel одиннадцатого поколения) проникли на большинство магазинных полок. Мы успели протестировать ровно пять ноутбуков с одним из этих процессоров, Core i7-1165G7, и вышла такая штука - результаты отстают от ожиданий. Прошлым летом представители Intel давали нам доступ к предпродажной системе на процессоре Core i7-1165G7, и полученные нами оценки в тестах нас впечатлили. Те результаты мы включили в прикреплённые далее таблицы. И ни один из протестированных ноутбуков не даёт такой же уровень быстродействия - при многопоточной нагрузке, по крайней мере. Наиболее шустрый цыплёнок, Acer SF514-55T, отстаёт от тестовой платформы Intel на 20%. Самый тормозной, Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371, отстаёт на 20-50%, что особенно заметно при длительной нагрузке, когда для ЦП включается жёсткое 15-ваттовое ограничение расхода энергии.
Откуда берётся разброс? Всё дело в функции Turbo Boost, отвечающей за автоматическое увеличение частоты относительно базового уровня. Некоторые ноутбуки оснащены более толковым охлаждением, более удачной системой питания, менее жёсткими ограничениями процессорного TDP и менее жёсткими ограничениями по температуре компонентов, чем другие ноутбуки. Многопоточный CineBench R15, запущенный в бесконечном повторении, быстро выявляет, что изначально резвый бег ноутбука Acer SF514-55T после нескольких прогонов больше станет похожим на неловкое ковыляние. Постепенное падение частот, и, разумеется, производительности в случае этого ноутбука доходит до 30%.
Cinebench R15: CPU Multi 64Bit | CPU Single 64Bit
Blender 2.79: BMW27 CPU
7-Zip 18.03: 7z b 4 -mmt1 | 7z b 4
Geekbench 5.1 - 5.3: 64 Bit Single-Core Score | 64 Bit Multi-Core Score
HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2: 4k Preset
LibreOffice : 20 Documents To PDF
R Benchmark 2.5: Overall mean
|Cinebench R20 / CPU (Multi Core) - CPU (Multi Core)
|i7-1165G7 Pre-Sample
Intel Core i7-1165G7
2530 Points ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
2108 Points ∼83%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
2025 Points ∼80%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(1285 - 2530, n=6)
1932 Points ∼76%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1913 Points ∼76%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1728 Points ∼68%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1285 Points ∼51%
|Cinebench R20 / CPU (Single Core) - CPU (Single Core)
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
583 Points ∼100%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
569 Points ∼98%
|i7-1165G7 Pre-Sample
Intel Core i7-1165G7
565 Points ∼97%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
559 Points ∼96%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(480 - 583, n=6)
550 Points ∼94%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
543 Points ∼93%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
480 Points ∼82%
|Cinebench R15 / CPU Multi 64Bit - CPU Multi 64Bit
|i7-1165G7 Pre-Sample
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1020 Points ∼100%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
824 (791.78min - 824.28max) Points ∼81%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
818 Points ∼80%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
810 (629.83min - 862.05max) Points ∼79%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
808.1 Points ∼79%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
749.48 Points ∼73%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
605.84 Points ∼59%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(606 - 1020, n=8)
791 Points ∼78%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
696 (672.4min - 695.53max) Points ∼68%
|Cinebench R15 / CPU Single 64Bit - CPU Single 64Bit
|i7-1165G7 Pre-Sample
Intel Core i7-1165G7
220 Points ∼100%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
219 Points ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
218 Points ∼99%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(210 - 220, n=6)
216 Points ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
214 Points ∼97%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
213 Points ∼97%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
210 Points ∼95%
|Blender 2.79 / BMW27 CPU - BMW27 CPU
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
958 Seconds * ∼100%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(575 - 958, n=5)
704 Seconds * ∼73%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
694 Seconds * ∼72%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
660 Seconds * ∼69%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
632 Seconds * ∼66%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
575 Seconds * ∼60%
|7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 -mmt1 - 7z b 4 -mmt1
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5326 MIPS ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5283 MIPS ∼99%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5217 MIPS ∼98%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(4651 - 5326, n=5)
5115 MIPS ∼96%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5096 MIPS ∼96%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
4651 MIPS ∼87%
|7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 - 7z b 4
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
23460 MIPS ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
23087 MIPS ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
21036 MIPS ∼90%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
20843 MIPS ∼89%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(15556 - 23460, n=5)
20796 MIPS ∼89%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
15556 MIPS ∼66%
|Geekbench 5.1 - 5.3 / 64 Bit Single-Core Score - 64 Bit Single-Core Score
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1575 Points ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1566 Points ∼99%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(1523 - 1575, n=6)
1555 Points ∼99%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1551 Points ∼98%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1547 Points ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
1523 Points ∼97%
|Geekbench 5.1 - 5.3 / 64 Bit Multi-Core Score - 64 Bit Multi-Core Score
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5926 Points ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5682 Points ∼96%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(5441 - 5926, n=6)
5656 Points ∼95%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5586 Points ∼94%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5456 Points ∼92%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5441 Points ∼92%
|HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 / 4k Preset - 4k Preset
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
6.95 fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5.84 fps ∼84%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5.58 fps ∼80%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(3.84 - 6.95, n=5)
5.51 fps ∼79%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
5.34 fps ∼77%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
3.84 fps ∼55%
|LibreOffice / 20 Documents To PDF - 20 Documents To PDF
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
56.7 s ∼100%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(46.2 - 56.7, n=5)
49.8 s ∼88%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
49.4 s ∼87%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
48.9 s ∼86%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
47.9 s ∼84%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
46.2 s ∼81%
|R Benchmark 2.5 / Overall mean - Overall mean
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7
0.649 sec * ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7
0.593 sec * ∼91%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Core i7-1165G7
(0.554 - 0.649, n=5)
0.59 sec * ∼91%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7
0.586 sec * ∼90%
|Razer Blade Stealth i7-1165G7 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Intel Core i7-1165G7
0.568 sec * ∼88%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7
0.554 sec * ∼85%
* ... меньше = лучше
Не лучше дела идут и в плане игровой производительности. Iris Xe G7, находясь в теле реального ноутбука, не даёт тех же кадров в секунду, что выдавала тестовая платформа Intel. Усреднённо этот видеопроцессор даёт минимум на 20% худшие результаты, чем мы ожидали.
Tiger Lake - молодая платформа, запущенная в продажу лишь с месяц назад. Пока рано делать окончательные выводы. Графические драйверы Intel, вероятно, будут совершенствоваться на глазах, и трёхмерная производительность вырастет. Но здесь и сейчас можем сказать одно - Tiger Lake, точно как и Ice Lake и AMD Ryzen, следует весьма неприятной традиции. Те цифры, на которые нас настраивают Intel и AMD, на практике оказываются недостижимы.
|3DMark
|2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1185G7
1618 Points ∼100%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 35W Dynamic Tuning
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1185G7
1614 Points ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1614 Points ∼100%
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs,
1590 Points ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1401 Points ∼87%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(856 - 1618, n=10)
1338 Points ∼83%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1209 Points ∼75%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1089 Points ∼67%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
856 Points ∼53%
|2560x1440 Time Spy Score
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 35W Dynamic Tuning
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1185G7
1807 Points ∼100%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1185G7
1798 Points ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1775 Points ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1541 Points ∼85%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(969 - 1807, n=8)
1464 Points ∼81%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1333 Points ∼74%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
1192 Points ∼66%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
969 Points ∼54%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
5774 Points ∼100%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1185G7
5652 Points ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
5139 Points ∼89%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
5107 Points ∼88%
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs,
4820 Points ∼83%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(2460 - 5774, n=9)
4791 Points ∼83%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
4170 Points ∼72%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
2460 Points ∼43%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs,
38040 Points ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
31380 Points ∼82%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(17768 - 38040, n=5)
27506 Points ∼72%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
27289 Points ∼72%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
23053 Points ∼61%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
17768 Points ∼47%
|3DMark 11
|1280x720 Performance Combined
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
6875 Points ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
4691 Points ∼68%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(2864 - 6875, n=5)
4338 Points ∼63%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
4067 Points ∼59%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
3192 Points ∼46%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
2864 Points ∼42%
|1280x720 Performance GPU
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
7001 Points ∼100%
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs,
6710 Points ∼96%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
6698 Points ∼96%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
6563 Points ∼94%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(4558 - 7001, n=6)
6091 Points ∼87%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i7-1165G7
5018 Points ∼72%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs, i5-1135G7
4558 Points ∼65%
|Final Fantasy XV Benchmark
|1920x1080 High Quality
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15.8 fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15.4 fps ∼97%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15.1 fps ∼96%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(10.5 - 15.8, n=4)
14.2 fps ∼90%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
10.5 fps ∼66%
|1920x1080 Standard Quality
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
24.7 fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
20.8 fps ∼84%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
19.6 fps ∼79%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(12.7 - 24.7, n=4)
19.5 fps ∼79%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
12.7 fps ∼51%
|1280x720 Lite Quality
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
44.1 fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
35.4 fps ∼80%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(24.3 - 44.1, n=4)
34.4 fps ∼78%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
33.7 fps ∼76%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
24.3 fps ∼55%
|The Witcher 3
|1920x1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
16 (13min - 19max) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15 (6min - 18max) fps ∼94%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
14.3 (12min - 17max) fps ∼89%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(7 - 16, n=5)
12.8 fps ∼80%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
11.9 (9min - 14max) fps ∼74%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
7 (5min - 9max) fps ∼44%
|1920x1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
35.9 (31min - 41max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
32.7 (29min - 36max) fps ∼91%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
30 (25min - 34max) fps ∼84%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
25.4 (22min - 29max) fps ∼71%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(10.6 - 35.9, n=6)
24.6 fps ∼69%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
12.8 (11min - 15max) fps ∼36%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
10.6 fps ∼30%
|1366x768 Medium Graphics & Postprocessing
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
65.2 (58min - 72max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
58.4 (17min - 66max) fps ∼90%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
54 (43min - 60max) fps ∼83%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(21.4 - 65.2, n=6)
44.9 fps ∼69%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
41 (37min - 45max) fps ∼63%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
29.2 (26min - 32max) fps ∼45%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
21.4 (14min, 19.05P1 - 30max) fps ∼33%
|1024x768 Low Graphics & Postprocessing
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
101 (91min - 108max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
97.7 (89min - 107max) fps ∼97%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
79 (50min - 87max) fps ∼78%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
74.4 (38min - 89max) fps ∼74%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(32.5 - 101, n=6)
72.7 fps ∼72%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
51.4 (46min - 57max) fps ∼51%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
32.5 fps ∼32%
|GTA V
|1920x1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
12.4 (3.63min, 9.43P1 - 58.4max) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
11.1 fps ∼90%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
10.5 (3.77min, 8.26P1 - 29max) fps ∼85%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(4.35 - 12.4, n=5)
9.26 fps ∼75%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
7.95 (1.84min, 4.76P1 - 79.9max) fps ∼64%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
4.35 (1.61min, 3.57P1 - 87.3max) fps ∼35%
|1920x1080 High/On (Advanced Graphics Off) AA:2xMSAA + FX AF:8x
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
30.1 (7.4min, 20P1 - 122max) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
25.2 fps ∼84%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
24.7 (7.44min, 17.9P1 - 101max) fps ∼82%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(9.99 - 30.1, n=5)
21.7 fps ∼72%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
18.7 (6.48min, 9.26P1 - 104max) fps ∼62%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
9.99 (4.48min, 7.25P1 - 18.9max) fps ∼33%
|1920x1080 Normal/Off AF:4x
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
75.5 (15.1min, 45.5P1 - 147max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
65.5 (14.1min, 35.7P1 - 117max) fps ∼87%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
59.1 fps ∼78%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(29.1 - 75.5, n=5)
55.5 fps ∼74%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
48.4 (9.05min, 16.1P1 - 122max) fps ∼64%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
29.1 (10.7min, 20P1 - 61.2max) fps ∼39%
|1366x768 Normal/Off AF:4x
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
89.6 (13.9min, 52.6P1 - 158max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
76.8 (5.78min, 40P1 - 185max) fps ∼86%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
74.4 fps ∼83%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(45.9 - 89.6, n=5)
70.7 fps ∼79%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
66.6 (14.4min, 22.7P1 - 131max) fps ∼74%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
45.9 (11.9min, 31.3P1 - 74max) fps ∼51%
|1920x1080 Lowest Settings possible
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
86.1 (13.6min, 55.6P1 - 156max) fps ∼100%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
72.6 (15.3min, 38.5P1 - 138max) fps ∼84%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
63.8 fps ∼74%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(35 - 86.1, n=5)
62.5 fps ∼73%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
55.2 (12min, 22.2P1 - 128max) fps ∼64%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
35 (13min, 25P1 - 88.9max) fps ∼41%
|1024x768 Lowest Settings possible
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
100 (19.1min, 62.5P1 - 185max) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
87.9 fps ∼88%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
84.3 (19.6min, 45.5P1 - 137max) fps ∼84%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(59.5 - 100, n=5)
82.7 fps ∼83%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
81.7 (15.4min, 35.7P1 - 162max) fps ∼82%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
59.5 (14.8min, 41.7P1 - 129max) fps ∼60%
|Dota 2 Reborn
|1920x1080 ultra (3/3) best looking
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
49.4 (33.1min) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
47.7 (32.4min) fps ∼97%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
42.5 (24.8min) fps ∼86%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
42.3 (27.3min) fps ∼86%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(28.5 - 49.4, n=7)
40.4 fps ∼82%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
38 (25.9min) fps ∼77%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
34.1 (22.1min) fps ∼69%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
28.5 (20.6min) fps ∼58%
|1920x1080 high (2/3)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
52 (35.1min) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
50 (34.7min) fps ∼96%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
46.4 (25.8min) fps ∼89%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(30.7 - 52, n=7)
42.3 fps ∼81%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
40.5 (28.7min) fps ∼78%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
38.9 (27.2min) fps ∼75%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
37.8 (24min) fps ∼73%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
30.7 (22.1min) fps ∼59%
|1366x768 med (1/3)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
70.7 (46.8min) fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
69.2 (44.2min) fps ∼98%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
67.4 (45.7min) fps ∼95%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(51.8 - 70.7, n=7)
60.2 fps ∼85%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
55.3 (31.9min) fps ∼78%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
54.3 (36.6min) fps ∼77%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
52.6 (34.3min) fps ∼74%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
51.8 (40.6min) fps ∼73%
|1280x720 min (0/3) fastest
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
86.2 (42.8min) fps ∼100%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
83.8 (41.9min) fps ∼97%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
79.9 (43.2min) fps ∼93%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(72.9 - 86.2, n=7)
79.1 fps ∼92%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
77.5 (42.7min) fps ∼90%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
76.9 (40.9min) fps ∼89%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
76.2 (49.8min) fps ∼88%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
72.9 (42.4min) fps ∼85%
|X-Plane 11.11
|1920x1080 high (fps_test=3)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
41.7 fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
37.3 fps ∼89%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
33.1 fps ∼79%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(21.8 - 41.7, n=7)
32.9 fps ∼79%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
32.6 fps ∼78%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
32.5 fps ∼78%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
31.2 fps ∼75%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
21.8 fps ∼52%
|1920x1080 med (fps_test=2)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
45.6 fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
41.6 fps ∼91%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
37.3 fps ∼82%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
37.1 fps ∼81%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(24.5 - 45.6, n=7)
36.5 fps ∼80%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
35.4 fps ∼78%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
34.3 fps ∼75%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
24.5 fps ∼54%
|1280x720 low (fps_test=1)
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 28W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
63.5 fps ∼100%
|Acer SF514-55T
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
55.6 fps ∼88%
|Intel Reference Design Laptop 15W
Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
50.7 fps ∼80%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
50.1 fps ∼79%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(33 - 63.5, n=7)
49.7 fps ∼78%
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
48 fps ∼76%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
47.1 fps ∼74%
|Asus ZenBook Flip S UX371
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
33 fps ∼52%
|Strange Brigade
|1920x1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
24 (5min, 5.93P1 - 304max) fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
23.1 (5min, 5.95P1 - 261max) fps ∼96%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(15.6 - 24, n=3)
20.9 fps ∼87%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15.6 (5min, 5P1 - 231max) fps ∼65%
|1920x1080 high AA:high AF:8
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
30.4 (6.3min, 7.97P1 - 280max) fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
28.3 (5.2min, 7.9P1 - 253max) fps ∼93%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(15.3 - 30.4, n=3)
24.7 fps ∼81%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
15.3 (5min, 5P1 - 245max) fps ∼50%
|1920x1080 medium AA:medium AF:4
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
38.5 (8.5min, 10P1 - 315max) fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
35.2 (8.6min, 12P1 - 225max) fps ∼91%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(17.6 - 38.5, n=3)
30.4 fps ∼79%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
17.6 (5min, 7.02P1 - 243max) fps ∼46%
|1280x720 lowest AF:1
|Dell XPS 13 9310 Core i7 FHD
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
94.4 (16.2min, 33.1P1 - 363max) fps ∼100%
|Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA
Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
77.5 (15.6min, 29P1 - 281max) fps ∼82%
|Усредн. модель с Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
(48.8 - 94.4, n=3)
73.6 fps ∼78%
|Lenovo Yoga 7 14ITL5
Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs
48.8 (10.6min, 14.2P1 - 253max) fps ∼52%