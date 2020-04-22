Ноутбуки на AMD от MSI возвращаются: модели Bravo 15 и 17 на Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже в продаже

City of Industry, CA – April 20, 2020 – MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of its powerful Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 AMD gaming laptops, combining the speed of the latest Ryzen™ 4000 H-Series mobile processors and the performance of Radeon™ RX 5500M’s graphics power to deliver a superior gaming experience in full HD.

MSI’s 7nm processor accelerates gameplay thanks to its improved clocking speeds, while intelligently distributing cooling and power across both processor and graphics. Doubling power efficiency over previous generations, the new Bravo series laptops play harder and last longer. The all-AMD performance is geared with 120Hz AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology for a fluid and tear-free gameplay experience.

“Building on the success of our Alpha 15, the world’s first 7nm gaming laptop, we dedicated ourselves in researching and developing the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Our popular Thunderbird logo inspired our Alpha and Bravo lines, and continues to drive everything we do. We successfully doubled the power efficiency of the Bravo series compared to its previous generation, delivering a high performing laptop consumers can rely on, at a competitive price.”

MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology combines two fans and six heat pipes to minimize heat and maximize airflow inside Bravo’s compact chassis, delivering peak component performance.

MSI also included its latest Dragon Center software for optimization with Gaming Mode 2.0. The software conveniently detects components, desktop systems and peripherals to integrate them into one platform for optimizing their performance. Meanwhile, MSI’s APP Player allows for seamless gaming between mobile and PC, allowing gamers to play mobile games on their laptop with mouse and keyboard support.

MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.

MSI Bravo 17 starts at $1,099 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.

For high-res product images, please visit: https://msi.gm/3epZXZP. To learn more about MSI’s complete line of products, visit us.msi.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Bravo 15 Bravo 17 Processor Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ RX5500M AMD Radeon™ RX5500M Memory 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz/ 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Display 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel 17.3" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Thin Bezel Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 1 x 512GB NVMe SSD + 1 x 1 TB (7200RPM) Keyboard Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining Dimensions 14.13(W)" x 9.99(D)" x 0.85(H)" 15.63(W)” x 10.24(D)” x 0.91(H)”

About MSI GAMING

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://us.msi.com/