Notebookcheck

Ноутбуки на AMD от MSI возвращаются: модели Bravo 15 и 17 на Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже в продаже

Bravo 15/17 с Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже доступны за ~$1000
Bravo 15/17 с Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже доступны за ~$1000
Так называемый "AMD-only" ноутбук MSI Bravo пришел на смену прошлогодней модели Alpha. Привлечь геймеров с небольшим бюджетом должны новые процессоры Renoir и тонкий корпус - именно такое сочетание, по мнению MSI, заставит покупателей ноутбуков на Intel-Nvidia (GTX 1650 и GTX 1660 Ti) перейти на сторону AMD.
Allen Ngo | 22/04/2020
игры Geforce MSI ноутбуки Ryzen (Zen) Renoir AMD

Многие годы MSI выпускала только ноутбуки на Intel - Nvidia, но в 2019 компания решила провести эксперимент, выпустив 15-дюймовую модель Alpha 15, процессор и видеокарта в которой были от AMD. Среди прочих бюджетников он был, конечно, не самым мощным, но ценник был очень привлекательный. В 2020 году MSI решили выпустить сразу двух наследников Alpha 15: 15-дюймовый Bravo 15 и 17-дюймовый Bravo 17.

Что там по начинке? Отвечаем: 12-нм Ryzen 7 3750H, что был установлен в Alpha 15, на смену пришли 7-нм Ryzen 5 4600H и Ryzen 7 4800H. Новые процессоры должны помочь серьезно улучшить производительность и энергоэффективность системы, в сравнении с популярными Intel Core i7-9750H и Core i9-9880H. Если же говорить об Alpha 15, то новые модели должны в два раза превосходить его по производительности, если верить MSI. В качестве дисплея в обоих ноутбуках будет 1080p панель с частотой обновления 120 Гц и поддержкой FreeSync, в то время как роль видеокарты по-прежнему играет Radeon RX 5500M. Мы ожидаем, что производительность в играх будет чуть ниже, чем у GTX 1660 Ti.

Визуальный стиль новых Bravo будет более современным, чем у Alpha 15, но кроме того сообщается об уменьшении толщины корпуса. Если говорить точнее, то Bravo 15 будет на 5 мм тоньше и на сотню граммов легче предыдущей модели. Набор портов, кстати, тоже изменился, что вы можете видеть в таблице характеристик ниже. В сущности, дизайн новинок такой же, как у текущих MSI GF65 и GF75.

Bravo 15 (Ryzen 5), Bravo 15 (Ryzen 7) и Bravo 17 (Ryzen 7) уже доступны для предзаказа на Newegg за $929, $999 и $1099 соответственно. Подозреваем, что будущие модели 2021 года получат названия Charlie 15 и Charlie 17, если MSI продолжат называть свои ноутбуки по той же схеме :)

MSI Alpha 15MSI Bravo 15MSI Bravo 17
Процессор12-нм Ryzen 7 3750H7-нм Ryzen 5 4600H or
7-нм Ryzen 7 4800H		7-нм Ryzen 7 4800H
ВидеокартаRadeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6Radeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6 Radeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6 
Дисплей15.6 дюймов 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц15.6 дюймов 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц, FreeSync17.3 дюйма 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц, FreeSync
ОЗУ2x SODIMM, DDR4-24008 - 64 ГБ (2x SODIMM), DDR4-32008 - 64 ГБ (2x SODIMM), DDR4-3200
Набор портов3x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
Mini-DisplayPort
RJ-45
Картридер
выход на наушники
микрофонный вход
слот замка Kensington		2x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
2x USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
RJ-45
комбинированный аудио разъем
Kensington Lock		3x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
1x USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
RJ-45
выход на наушники
микрофонный вход
слот замка Kensington
Накопитель256 ГБ NVMe SSD + 2.5-дюймовый SATA III512 ГБ NVMe SSD512 ГБ NVMe SSD + 2.5-дюймовый SATA III
Батарея51 Вт⋅ч51 Вт⋅ч51 Вт⋅ч
Размеры357.7 x 248 x 27.5 мм358.9 x 253.8 x 21.6 мм397 x 260.1 x 23.1 мм
Вес2.3 кг1.86 кг2.3 кг
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-inch Bravo 15
15.6-inch Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-дюймовый Bravo 15
15.6-inch Bravo 15 (Изображение: MSI)
15.6-inch Bravo 15 (Изображение: MSI)
15.6-inch Bravo 15 (Изображение: MSI)
15.6-inch Bravo 15 (Изображение: MSI)
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17
17.3-inch Bravo 17 (Изображение: MSI)
17.3-inch Bravo 17 (Изображение: MSI)
17.3-inch Bravo 17 (Изображение: MSI)
17.3-inch Bravo 17 (Изображение: MSI)

Press Release

City of Industry, CA – April 20, 2020 – MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of its powerful Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 AMD gaming laptops, combining the speed of the latest Ryzen™ 4000 H-Series mobile processors and the performance of Radeon™ RX 5500M’s graphics power to deliver a superior gaming experience in full HD.

 

 

MSI’s 7nm processor accelerates gameplay thanks to its improved clocking speeds, while intelligently distributing cooling and power across both processor and graphics. Doubling power efficiency over previous generations, the new Bravo series laptops play harder and last longer. The all-AMD performance is geared with 120Hz AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology for a fluid and tear-free gameplay experience.

 

 

“Building on the success of our Alpha 15, the world’s first 7nm gaming laptop, we dedicated ourselves in researching and developing the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Our popular Thunderbird logo inspired our Alpha and Bravo lines, and continues to drive everything we do. We successfully doubled the power efficiency of the Bravo series compared to its previous generation, delivering a high performing laptop consumers can rely on, at a competitive price.”

 

MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology combines two fans and six heat pipes to minimize heat and maximize airflow inside Bravo’s compact chassis, delivering peak component performance.

 

MSI also included its latest Dragon Center software for optimization with Gaming Mode 2.0. The software conveniently detects components, desktop systems and peripherals to integrate them into one platform for optimizing their performance. Meanwhile, MSI’s APP Player allows for seamless gaming between mobile and PC, allowing gamers to play mobile games on their laptop with mouse and keyboard support.

MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.

 

MSI Bravo 17 starts at $1,099 and will be available for pre-order at  Newegg on April 20.

 

For high-res product images, please visit: https://msi.gm/3epZXZP. To learn more about MSI’s complete line of products, visit us.msi.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

 

Bravo 15

Bravo 17

Processor

Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor

Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor

Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX5500M

 

 

AMD Radeon™ RX5500M

Memory

8 GB DDR4 3200MHz/

16 GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

 

Display

15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel

17.3" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Thin Bezel

Storage

512GB NVMe SSD

1 x 512GB NVMe SSD

+      1 x 1 TB (7200RPM)

Keyboard

Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining

Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining

Dimensions

14.13(W)" x 9.99(D)" x 0.85(H)"

15.63(W)” x 10.24(D)” x 0.91(H)”

 

 

About MSI GAMING

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://us.msi.com/

Ещё по теме

Целый набор ноутбуков MSI с чипами Comet Lake-H уже готовится к отправке покупателям. AMD и Asus Zephyrus G15 готовы принять удар (Изображение: Amazon)
Ноутбуки MSI с процессорами Comet Lake-H уже доступны для заказа и готовы составить конкуренцию Asus Zephyrus G15 на AMD 13/04/2020
MSI GS66 Stealth несет на борту батарею на 99.9 Вт⋅ч и дисплей с частотой 300 Гц. (Изображение: MSI)
MSI обновляют все линейки игровых и профессиональных ноутбуков: среди нововведений процессоры Comet Lake-H и видеокарты RTX 20 Super Mobile 05/04/2020
MSI GS66 пришлось прибавить в весе и объеме, чтобы обеспечить необходимую производительность
CES 2020 | Ультратонкий MSI GS66 стал толще и тяжелее во имя производительности и прочности 13/01/2020
1000 единиц яркости + HDR + 4K UHD: Всё в новом MSI Creator 17
1000 единиц яркости + HDR + 4K UHD: Всё в новом MSI Creator 17 28/12/2019
Словно ветер завывает: в MSI GL75 слишком громкие вентиляторы и дросселя
Словно ветер завывает: в MSI GL75 слишком громкие вентиляторы и дросселя 06/10/2019
'
Please share our article, every link counts!
> Обзоры Ноутбуков, Смартфонов, Планшетов. Тесты и Новости > Новости > Архив новостей > Архив новостей за 2020 04 > Ноутбуки на AMD от MSI возвращаются: модели Bravo 15 и 17 на Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже в продаже
Allen Ngo, 2020-04-22 (Update: 2020-04-22)
Allen Ngo
Editor of the original article: Allen Ngo - US Editor in Chief

 