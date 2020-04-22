Ноутбуки на AMD от MSI возвращаются: модели Bravo 15 и 17 на Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H и Radeon RX 5500M уже в продаже
Многие годы MSI выпускала только ноутбуки на Intel - Nvidia, но в 2019 компания решила провести эксперимент, выпустив 15-дюймовую модель Alpha 15, процессор и видеокарта в которой были от AMD. Среди прочих бюджетников он был, конечно, не самым мощным, но ценник был очень привлекательный. В 2020 году MSI решили выпустить сразу двух наследников Alpha 15: 15-дюймовый Bravo 15 и 17-дюймовый Bravo 17.
Что там по начинке? Отвечаем: 12-нм Ryzen 7 3750H, что был установлен в Alpha 15, на смену пришли 7-нм Ryzen 5 4600H и Ryzen 7 4800H. Новые процессоры должны помочь серьезно улучшить производительность и энергоэффективность системы, в сравнении с популярными Intel Core i7-9750H и Core i9-9880H. Если же говорить об Alpha 15, то новые модели должны в два раза превосходить его по производительности, если верить MSI. В качестве дисплея в обоих ноутбуках будет 1080p панель с частотой обновления 120 Гц и поддержкой FreeSync, в то время как роль видеокарты по-прежнему играет Radeon RX 5500M. Мы ожидаем, что производительность в играх будет чуть ниже, чем у GTX 1660 Ti.
Визуальный стиль новых Bravo будет более современным, чем у Alpha 15, но кроме того сообщается об уменьшении толщины корпуса. Если говорить точнее, то Bravo 15 будет на 5 мм тоньше и на сотню граммов легче предыдущей модели. Набор портов, кстати, тоже изменился, что вы можете видеть в таблице характеристик ниже. В сущности, дизайн новинок такой же, как у текущих MSI GF65 и GF75.
Bravo 15 (Ryzen 5), Bravo 15 (Ryzen 7) и Bravo 17 (Ryzen 7) уже доступны для предзаказа на Newegg за $929, $999 и $1099 соответственно. Подозреваем, что будущие модели 2021 года получат названия Charlie 15 и Charlie 17, если MSI продолжат называть свои ноутбуки по той же схеме :)
|MSI Alpha 15
|MSI Bravo 15
|MSI Bravo 17
|Процессор
|12-нм Ryzen 7 3750H
|7-нм Ryzen 5 4600H or
7-нм Ryzen 7 4800H
|7-нм Ryzen 7 4800H
|Видеокарта
|Radeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6
|Radeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6
|Radeon RX5500M 4 ГБ GDDR6
|Дисплей
|15.6 дюймов 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц
|15.6 дюймов 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц, FreeSync
|17.3 дюйма 1080p, IPS, 120 Гц, FreeSync
|ОЗУ
|2x SODIMM, DDR4-2400
|8 - 64 ГБ (2x SODIMM), DDR4-3200
|8 - 64 ГБ (2x SODIMM), DDR4-3200
|Набор портов
|3x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
Mini-DisplayPort
RJ-45
Картридер
выход на наушники
микрофонный вход
слот замка Kensington
|2x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
2x USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
RJ-45
комбинированный аудио разъем
Kensington Lock
|3x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1
1x USB Type-C Gen. 1
HDMI
RJ-45
выход на наушники
микрофонный вход
слот замка Kensington
|Накопитель
|256 ГБ NVMe SSD + 2.5-дюймовый SATA III
|512 ГБ NVMe SSD
|512 ГБ NVMe SSD + 2.5-дюймовый SATA III
|Батарея
|51 Вт⋅ч
|51 Вт⋅ч
|51 Вт⋅ч
|Размеры
|357.7 x 248 x 27.5 мм
|358.9 x 253.8 x 21.6 мм
|397 x 260.1 x 23.1 мм
|Вес
|2.3 кг
|1.86 кг
|2.3 кг
Источник(и)
City of Industry, CA – April 20, 2020 – MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of its powerful Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 AMD gaming laptops, combining the speed of the latest Ryzen™ 4000 H-Series mobile processors and the performance of Radeon™ RX 5500M’s graphics power to deliver a superior gaming experience in full HD.
MSI’s 7nm processor accelerates gameplay thanks to its improved clocking speeds, while intelligently distributing cooling and power across both processor and graphics. Doubling power efficiency over previous generations, the new Bravo series laptops play harder and last longer. The all-AMD performance is geared with 120Hz AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology for a fluid and tear-free gameplay experience.
“Building on the success of our Alpha 15, the world’s first 7nm gaming laptop, we dedicated ourselves in researching and developing the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Our popular Thunderbird logo inspired our Alpha and Bravo lines, and continues to drive everything we do. We successfully doubled the power efficiency of the Bravo series compared to its previous generation, delivering a high performing laptop consumers can rely on, at a competitive price.”
MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology combines two fans and six heat pipes to minimize heat and maximize airflow inside Bravo’s compact chassis, delivering peak component performance.
MSI also included its latest Dragon Center software for optimization with Gaming Mode 2.0. The software conveniently detects components, desktop systems and peripherals to integrate them into one platform for optimizing their performance. Meanwhile, MSI’s APP Player allows for seamless gaming between mobile and PC, allowing gamers to play mobile games on their laptop with mouse and keyboard support.
MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.
MSI Bravo 17 starts at $1,099 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.
For high-res product images, please visit: https://msi.gm/3epZXZP. To learn more about MSI’s complete line of products, visit us.msi.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
|
|
Bravo 15
|
Bravo 17
|
Processor
|
Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor
|
Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor
|
Graphics
|
AMD Radeon™ RX5500M
|
AMD Radeon™ RX5500M
|
Memory
|
8 GB DDR4 3200MHz/
16 GB DDR4 3200MHz
|
16GB DDR4 3200MHz
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Home
|
Windows 10 Home
|
Display
|
15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel
|
17.3" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Thin Bezel
|
Storage
|
512GB NVMe SSD
|
1 x 512GB NVMe SSD
+ 1 x 1 TB (7200RPM)
|
Keyboard
|
Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining
|
Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining
|
Dimensions
|
14.13(W)" x 9.99(D)" x 0.85(H)"
|
15.63(W)” x 10.24(D)” x 0.91(H)”
About MSI GAMING
As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://us.msi.com/