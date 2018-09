Компания Asus представила трансформер VivoBook Flip 14 с обновленным дизайном и процессорами Intel Kaby Lake-R

Fremont, CA (September 18, 2018) — ASUS today announced the availability of VivoBook Flip 14 , a stylish new addition to the VivoBook Flip Series of convertible Windows 10 laptops featuring a 360°-flippable display that allows this versatile device to be used in laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes — or anything in between.

The VivoBook Flip 14 features an ASUS NanoEdge touchscreen with a 6.15mm-thin bezel for more immersive viewing. Powered by 8th Generation Intel® processors for powerful and energy-efficient performance, the VivoBook Flip 14 is also equipped with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a touchpad-mounted fingerprint sensor for one-touch login via Windows Hello. The VivoBook Flip 14 also supports the ASUS Pen active stylus for accurate input and writing with a natural, responsive feel.