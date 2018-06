40 Years of Technology Innovation - Intel 8086 Processor 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Limited Edition Processor

The 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Limited Edition processor celebrates the 40th anniversary of Intel introducing the x86 architecture with the Intel 8086 microprocessor, which formed the foundation for modern computing.

About the Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Processor

The Intel Core i7-8086K Limited Edition processor is more than just a commemorative processor. It celebrates Intel’s legacy of industry-leading performance by featuring our first 6-core, 12-thread processor with integrated graphics in an 1151-pin package supporting a 64-bit instruction set.

The Intel Core i7-8086K processor is also the first Intel processor to deliver up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency out of the box, fully unlocked for overclocking. The higher frequency allows for improved single-threaded performance to handle the most demanding games and consistently high frame rates, which can be utilized across several gaming and content creation applications.

In addition to commemorating the x86 architecture, the Intel Core i7-8086K processor celebrates another major milestone: the celebration of Intel’s 50th anniversary and its role in the technology industry and in driving innovation.

Availability The Intel Core i7-8086K is a limited edition processor that will be available for purchase beginning on June 8, 2018 at 12:01 am PDT (the actual anniversary date of the first Intel 8086 processor).

For more information, visit us at Intel.com www.intel.com/8086

Intel at 50: The 8086 and Operation Crush - newsroom.intel.com/news/intel-50-8086operation-crush/

Intel at COMPUTEX 2018 – Powering Computing, Connectivity and Communications - newsroom.intel.com/press-kits/2018-computex/ About Intel Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel and the work of its more than 100,000 employees can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.