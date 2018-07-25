Notebookcheck

Компания Toshiba выпустила первые NVMe SSD на основе 96-слойной 3D флеш-памяти

Накопители Toshiba XG6 NVMe - это первые SSD на основе 96-слойной 3D флеш-памяти (Изображение: Toshiba)
Накопители Toshiba XG6 NVMe - это первые SSD на основе 96-слойной 3D флеш-памяти (Изображение: Toshiba)
При прямом сравнении с существующими чипами с 64-слойной структурой, главным преимуществом технологии 96-слойной BiCS флеш-памяти от Toshiba является увеличенная емкость (повышенная плотность хранения данных) и сниженное на 4.7 ватта энергопотребление. Новые накопители производителя появятся в рамках серии XG6, и нацелены на применение в высокопроизводительных ПК и ноутбуках, где составят хорошую конкуренцию существующим решениям от Samsung, Lite-On и SK Hynix.
by Allen Ngo, 25.07.2018
хранение данных

Сейчас ноутбучное подразделение Toshiba переживает не лучшие времена, потому производитель потихоньку сворачивает его, смещая фокус в сторону производства памяти и накопителей для корпораций и потребительского рынка. Новейшее решение японского производителя  - твердотельные накопители XG6 NVMe - предназначены для высокопроизводительных ПК и ноутбуков.

Главной инновацией серии XG6 является 96-слойная 3D флеш-память. Для сравнения, в современных чипах использована 64-слойная объемная структура. Большая плотность записи позволит накопителям Toshiba вмещать до 40% больше данных при тех же размерах. Более того, инновационная технология потребляет меньше энергии, а тепловыделение осталось на прежнем уровне.

Скорость последовательного чтения/записи накопителей составляет 3180 МБ/с и 3000 МБ/с соответственно, при использовании интерфейса PCIe x4. Несмотря на увеличенную плотность хранения данных, на данный момент в рамках серии XG6 доступны накопители объемом 256, 512 и 1024 гигабайт. Сегодня SSD от Toshiba можно найти в самых разных продуктах, например устройствах серии Dell XPS и Microsoft Surface.

Источник(и)

Показать пресс-релиз
Международная версия Nokia X5 получ...
Обнаружена новая критическая уязвим...
Please share our article, every link counts!
> Обзоры Ноутбуков, Смартфонов, Планшетов. Тесты и Новости > Новости > Архив новостей > Архив новостей за 2018 07 > Компания Toshiba выпустила первые NVMe SSD на основе 96-слойной 3D флеш-памяти
Allen Ngo, 2018-07-25 (Update: 2018-07-25)

 