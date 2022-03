В новом ноутбуке Chuwi соединились экран формата 3:2 и процессор Comet Lake

Chuwi UBook XPro: New 2-in-1 launches with a 13-inch display and an Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor for US$489.99

Chuwi HiPad Pro arrives in Europe for €299 with an introductory bonus

Chuwi doubles the core-count of the Hi10 Go with Intel Celeron N5100 processor upgrade

Chuwi LarkBox X launches for US$399 with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U APU

Chuwi MiniBook X launches with a 2.5K display and pen support from US$619

Chuwi HiPad Pro refreshed with a 2.5K display and a more powerful chipset

Chuwi MiniBook X: 10.8-inch convertible laptop revealed with a 2K display, a punch-hole camera and a Celeron N5100 processor

The Chuwi FreeBook is now orderable for US$549.99 with a 2K display and a Celeron N5100 processor

Chuwi FreeBook: Convertible 13.5-inch laptop revealed with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2K display and an Intel Jasper Lake processor