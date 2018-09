Опубликован полный список характеристик грядущего LG V40

Update | Two years after launch, the LG V20 receives its first major OS update

LG V40 360-degree video surfaces online

The LG V40 ThinQ is coming with a notch and tri-rear cameras

Mid-range LG Q7+ hits T-Mobile

LG launches the Q8 (2018) with stylus, 6.2-inch display

LG V35 ThinQ Signature Edition is official, just 300 made for Korean market only

Ceramic LG V35 Signature Edition to cost US$1800

LG V40 ThinQ expected in October, five cameras, bezel-less

The LG G6 finally receives Android Oreo

LG wants in on the foldable smartphone action too

The LG V40 will sail uncharted waters by featuring five cameras