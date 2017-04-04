Notebookcheck

Компания Mad Catz объявляет о банкротстве

Игровая мышь Mad Catz RAT (Изображение производителя)
Игровая мышь Mad Catz RAT (Изображение производителя)
Тем не менее, она останется в памяти многих геймеров.
by Codrut Nistor, 04.04.2017
аксессуары игры бизнес

Основанная в 1989 году компания фокусировала свои усилия на игровом рынке и была относительно успешной на протяжении всей истории своего существования. Однако, в 2016 году было объявлено об увольнении примерно трети сотрудников, и через считанные месяцы после этого прибыльное подразделение компьютерных манипуляторов Mad CatzSaitek, было продано в пользу Logitech. А на прошлой неделе акции Mad Catz обесценились настолько, что биржа NYSE отказалась иметь с ними дело.

Пару дней назад глава компании, Карен МакГиннис, объявил о настолько существенных проблемах с финансами, что единственным выходом осталось банкротство. Это грустно. В компьютерных магазинах России остаётся некоторый запас продукции Mad Catz, но что будет с остатками компании к тому моменту, как эти запасы иссякнут, сказать сложно. Один из наиболее возможных вариантов - то, что бренд будет перекуплен какой-либо другой компанией и продолжит свою жизнь в новом формате. 

Раскрыть пресс-релиз
Please share our article, every link counts!
> Обзоры Ноутбуков, Смартфонов, Планшетов. Тесты и Новости > Новости > Архив новостей > Архив новостей за 2017 04 > Компания Mad Catz объявляет о банкротстве
Codrut Nistor, 2017-04- 4 (Update: 2017-04- 5)
- Редактор русскоязычной версии Notebookcheck
Обожаю читать. Люблю различные электронные штуки, будь то дистанционно управляемый катер, собранный внутри огнетушителя сабвуфер или представленный вчера Apple MacBook. В те часы, когда я не занят написанием статей для Notebookcheck, меня можно найти на вершине одной из многочисленных гор Республики Алтай.

 