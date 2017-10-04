Notebookcheck

Google Pixelbook: Дорогой конкурент для Surface, MacBook

Премиум-устройство с Chrome OS выглядит шикарно и использует экран 3:2
by Sergey Tarasov, 04.10.2017
Устройство сделано в стиле представленных в этот же день телефонов Pixel. Надо заметить, выглядит  оно немного привлекательнее аналогичных предложений от Apple и Microsoft. 12.3-дюймовый экран поддерживает сенсорный ввод, в том числе при помощи продаваемого отдельно стилуса. При желании экран можно полностью перевернуть, чтобы использовать Pixelbook в качестве планшета, а не только ноутбука. 

Характеристики Pixelbook:

  • 15 Вт процессор Intel Kaby Lake, Core i5 либо (в старшей конфигурации) Core i7, два ядра, без дискретной графики
  • 8 ГБ либо 16 ГБ RAM
  • SSD: 128 либо 256 либо 512 ГБ (NVMe)
  • Экран с разрешением 2400 x 1600 пикселей, вероятно, IGZO либо IPS
  • Физические интерфейсы: 2 x USB Type-C (3.1 Gen 2 - ???), 1 x аудио 3.5 мм
  • Толщина в закрытом виде 10.3 миллиметра, вес 1.1 килограмма
  • Способность работать с большинством приложений Android

Главный способ связи с миром: сети Wi-Fi. Сканера подушечки пальца нет, как и других подобных современных штук, так что единственный способ защиты данных - пароль.

Продажи в Канаде и США начинаются с 31 октября по цене от 999 долларов США. Ориентировочная российская цена зависит от многих факторов, мы бы оценили её в диапазоне от 54 до 69 тысяч рублей. Стоит заметить, что хромобуки в данный момент вообще очень непросто встретить на территории бывшего СССР, и именно Pixelbook с большой вероятностью позволит организовать громкое пришествие Chrome OS на российский рынок. Если, конечно же, отпускная цена не будет слишком завышена.

