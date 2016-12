Краткий обзор ноутбука Razer Blade (2016)

(±) | speaker loudness is average but good (79 dB) Bass 100 - 315 Hz (±) | reduced bass - on average 8.4% lower than median (±) | linearity of bass is average (11.2% delta to prev. frequency) Mids 400 - 2000 Hz (+) | balanced mids - only 4.6% away from median (+) | mids are linear (4.3% delta to prev. frequency) Highs 2 - 16 kHz (+) | balanced highs - only 4.3% away from median (+) | highs are linear (5.5% delta to prev. frequency) Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz (±) | linearity of overall sound is average (15.3% difference to median) Compared to same class » 44% of all tested devices in this class were better, 6% similar, 50% worse » The best had a delta of 10%, average was 16%, worst was 27% Compared to all devices tested » 15% of all tested devices were better, 4% similar, 81% worse » The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%

MSI GS43VR 6RE-006US audio analysis

(±) | speaker loudness is average but good (76.7 dB)

Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 17.5% lower than median

(±) | linearity of bass is average (12% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz

(+) | balanced mids - only 3.9% away from median

(±) | linearity of mids is average (9.5% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz

(±) | higher highs - on average 6.4% higher than median

(±) | linearity of highs is average (8.5% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz

(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (26.6% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 97% of all tested devices in this class were better, 3% similar, 0% worse

» The best had a delta of 10%, average was 16%, worst was 27%

Compared to all devices tested

» 75% of all tested devices were better, 5% similar, 20% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%