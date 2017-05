Microsoft Surface Book with Performance Base (GTX 965M)

Это не рабочая станция



Внешняя видеокарта через интерфейс Thunderbolt 3

In theory, every notebook/tablet/2-in-1 convertible with Thunderbolt 3 can be upgraded with an external graphics dock offered by the likes of Razer, Acer, and Asus. That way, even ultraportable devices such as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 or the regular XPS 13 can be transformed into gaming powerhouses. If you want to read more, take a look at our Razer review. Unfortunately, Acer has stopped selling their eGPU enclosure, and Asus and Razer are asking for $500 and $600 for their models, respectively ($450 for the Razer model when bundled with a notebook). That's without a graphics card, mind you.