AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS быстрее, чем любой мобильный процессор Intel Core i9 из ноутбуков судя по данным наших тестов

Мы сравнили производительность нового 7-нм процессора AMD с результатами 17 различных ноутбуков на базе 14-нм мобильных процессоров Core i9. В большинстве случаев AMD побеждает. Линейка Coffee Lake-H через пару месяцев окажется на втором плане, если AMD сможет сохранить такую производительность в устройствах других производителей.
Allen Ngo | 30/03/2020
Ноутбуки с процессорами AMD Renoir наконец-то на горизонте, так что постоянные их сравнения с ноутбуками на базе Intel станут неизбежными. Поэтому мы решили не медлить и сопоставить результаты первого ноутбука с восьмиядерным Ryzen 9 4900HSAsus Zephyrus G14 – с показателями 17 моделей на базе Coffee Lake-H Core i9, которое мы обнаружили в нашей базе данных.

В качестве основного бенчмарка мы использовали CineBench R15 Multi-Thread, работающий в непрерывном цикле. Таким образом проверяется не только первичный всплеск производительности, полученный благодаря Turbo Boost, но и возможность работать под непрерывной нагрузкой в ​​течение длительного промежутка времени. График ниже показывает, что некоторые ноутбуки со временем начинают замедляться, а другие – нет. Ноутбук Ryzen 9 4900HS имеет самую высокую начальную производительность: выше чем у всех 17 ноутбуков с Core i9.

Однако через некоторое время производительность Ryzen 9 снижается до уровня лучших ноутбуков Core i9, например, Asus ROG Mothership или Alienware m17 R2, в каждом из которых установлен разблокированный Core i9-9980HK. Aorus 17 с тем же Core i9 стал исключением благодаря своей возможности обеспечить незначительное, 5%-ное превосходство по сравнению с Ryzen 9 за счет своего чрезмерного шумного вентилятора.

К тому же есть и другие процессоры Core i9, которые оказываются производительнее, чем Ryzen 9. Например, ноутбуки с настольными процессорами Core-i9 9900K или Core i9-9900KS (MSI GT76 Titan или Eurocom Sky X4C) по-прежнему превосходят новый чип AMD примерно на 10-15% при многопоточных нагрузках. Кроме того, в однопоточных приложениях по-прежнему лучше всего показывают себя чипы Intel, что подтверждается меньшими временными затратами на Super Pi 32M. Тем не менее то, что 7-нм 35-Вт процессор AMD может приблизиться к 14-нм 95-Вт+ процессорам Core i9, показывает, насколько много Intel нужно будет сделать после выпуска Comet Lake-H 10-го поколения, чтобы сократить отставание.

Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q, R9 4900HS, Intel SSD 660p 1TB SSDPEKNW010T8; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1655 (1591.98-1850.91)
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro Quadro RTX 5000 (Laptop), i9-9980HK, WDC PC SN720 SDAQNTW-1T00; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1254 (1233.43-1584.74)
Alienware m17 R2 P41E GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, i9-9980HK; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1640 (1625.22-1699.96)
MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile, i9-9880H, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB1T0HALR; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1496 (1486.55-1622.78)
Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX GeForce RTX 2080 (Laptop), i9-9980HK, 1x Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB512HAJQ + 2x Intel SSD 760p SSDPEKKW512G8 (RAID 0); CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1650 (1611.73-1806)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20 Radeon Pro Vega 20, i9-9980HK, Apple SSD AP1024; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1308 (1257.47-1327.02)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16 Radeon Pro Vega 16, i9-9880H, Apple SSD AP0512; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1238 (1170.34-1317.35)
Dell Precision 5540 Quadro T2000 Max-Q, i9-9980HK, SK hynix PC400 512 GB; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1288 (1207.8-1407.71)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M Radeon Pro 5500M, i9-9880H, Apple SSD AP1024 7171; CPU Multi 64Bit; macOS 10.15.1: Ø1407 (1386-1435)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M Radeon Pro 5500M, i9-9880H, Apple SSD AP1024 7171; CPU Multi 64Bit; Win 10: Ø1296 (1268.87-1362.31)
Aorus 17 YA GeForce RTX 2080 (Laptop), i9-9980HK, Intel SSD 760p SSDPEKKW010T8; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1717 (1628.6-1778.57)
Gigabyte Aero 17 XA RP77 GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, i9-9980HK, Intel SSD 760p SSDPEKKW512G8; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1328 (1301.11-1593.37)
Eurocom Nightsky RX15 GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile, i9-9980HK, Samsung SSD 970 Pro 512GB; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1490 (1469.51-1815.95)
HP Omen 17-cb0020ng GeForce RTX 2080 (Laptop), i9-9880H, 2x Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB512HAJQ (RAID 0); CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1291 (1278.24-1450)
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile, i9-9980HK, Toshiba XG6 KXG60ZNV1T02; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1314 (1090.6-1600.38)
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile, i9-9980HK, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB1T0HALR; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1573 (1526.78-1689.97)
MSI P65 Creator 9SF-657 GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, i9-9880H, 2x Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB512HAJQ (RAID 0); CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1439 (1417.84-1545.36)
Asus Strix Scar III G531GW GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile, i9-9880H, Intel SSD 660p 1TB SSDPEKNW010T8; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1267 (1239.62-1311.65)
MSI GE75 9SG GeForce RTX 2080 (Laptop), i9-9880H, Samsung SSD PM981 MZVLB1T0HALR; CPU Multi 64Bit: Ø1619 (1602.44-1728.31)
Cinebench R20
CPU (Single Core)
MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
509 Points ∼99% +3%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
509 Points ∼99% +3%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
505 Points ∼98% +2%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
498 Points ∼97% +1%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
495 Points ∼96% 0%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
495 Points ∼96%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
481 Points ∼94% -3%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
479 Points ∼93% -3%
Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
478 Points ∼93% -3%
MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
474 Points ∼92% -4%
HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
467 Points ∼91% -6%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
465 Points ∼90% -6%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
457 Points ∼89% -8%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
453 Points ∼88% -8%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
442 Points ∼86% -11%
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
446 Points ∼87% -10%
Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
445 Points ∼87% -10%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
441 Points ∼86% -11%
CPU (Multi Core)
MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
4926 Points ∼55% +15%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
4816 Points ∼54% +12%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
4463 Points ∼50% +4%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
4288 Points ∼48%
Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4150 Points ∼47% -3%
Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4136 Points ∼47% -4%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3795 Points ∼43% -11%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
3712 Points ∼42% -13%
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3705 Points ∼42% -14%
MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
3505 Points ∼39% -18%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
3422 Points ∼39% -20%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
3057 Points ∼34% -29%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3293 Points ∼37% -23%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
3197 Points ∼36% -25%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
3012 Points ∼34% -30%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2974 Points ∼33% -31%
HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
2953 Points ∼33% -31%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
2924 Points ∼33% -32%
Cinebench R15
CPU Single 64Bit
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
215 Points ∼99% +11%
Aorus 17 YA
Intel Core i9-9980HK
213 Points ∼98% +10%
MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
212 Points ∼97% +10%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
203 Points ∼93% +5%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
203 Points ∼93% +5%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
202 Points ∼93% +5%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
201 Points ∼92% +4%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
201 Points ∼92% +4%
MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
198 Points ∼91% +3%
HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
197 Points ∼90% +2%
MSI P65 Creator 9SF-657
Intel Core i9-9880H
196 Points ∼90% +2%
Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
195 Points ∼89% +1%
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
193 Points ∼89% 0%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
193 Points ∼89%
Alienware m17 P37E
Intel Core i9-8950HK
191 Points ∼88% -1%
Dell XPS 15 9570 Core i9 UHD
Intel Core i9-8950HK
190 Points ∼87% -2%
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
190 Points ∼87% -2%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
189 Points ∼87% -2%
Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
188 Points ∼86% -3%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
184 Points ∼84% -5%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
184 Points ∼84% -5%
Asus Strix Scar III G531GW
Intel Core i9-9880H
183 Points ∼84% -5%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
181 Points ∼83% -6%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
181 Points ∼83% -6%
CPU Multi 64Bit
MSI GT76 Titan DT 9SG
Intel Core i9-9900K
2022 Points ∼46% +9%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
1987 Points ∼45% +7%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
1962 Points ∼45% +5%
Aorus 17 YA
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1880 Points ∼43% +1%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
1863 Points ∼43%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1821 Points ∼42% -2%
Asus ROG Mothership GZ700GX
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1806 Points ∼41% -3%
Alienware m17 R2 P41E
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1754 Points ∼40% -6%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
1721 Points ∼39% -8%
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1641 Points ∼38% -12%
MSI GE65 Raider 9SF-049US
Intel Core i9-9880H
1601 Points ∼37% -14%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1585 Points ∼36% -15%
MSI P65 Creator 9SF-657
Intel Core i9-9880H
1545 Points ∼35% -17%
HP Omen 17-cb0020ng
Intel Core i9-9880H
1450 Points ∼33% -22%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
1435 (min: 1401, max: 1435) Points ∼33% -23%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2019 i9 5500M
Intel Core i9-9880H
1362 (min: 1268.87, max: 1362.31) Points ∼31% -27%
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1407 (min: 1126.13, max: 1407) Points ∼32% -24%
Asus Strix Scar III G531GW
Intel Core i9-9880H
1401 Points ∼32% -25%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 20
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1327 Points ∼30% -29%
Apple MacBook Pro 15 2019 i9 Vega 16
Intel Core i9-9880H
1317 Points ∼30% -29%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
1305 (min: 1090.6, max: 1369.3, 99% времени: 1367.66) Points ∼30% -30%
Alienware m17 P37E
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1238 Points ∼28% -34%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1217 Points ∼28% -35%
Dell XPS 15 9570 Core i9 UHD
Intel Core i9-8950HK
1163 Points ∼27% -38%
Cinebench R11.5
CPU Single 64Bit
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
2.43 Points ∼99% +9%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
2.33 Points ∼95% +4%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2.28 Points ∼93% +2%
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
2.25 Points ∼91% +1%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
2.23 Points ∼91%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
2.11 Points ∼86% -5%
CPU Multi 64Bit
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
22.31 Points ∼51% +23%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
21.76 Points ∼49% +19%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
18.94 Points ∼43% +4%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
18.21 Points ∼41%
Dell XPS 15 7590 9980HK GTX 1650
Intel Core i9-9980HK
17.2 Points ∼39% -6%
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
4.81 Points ∼11% -74%
Cinebench R10
Rendering Single 32Bit
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
9734 Points ∼90% +66%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
8143 Points ∼75% +39%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
7877 Points ∼73% +34%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
7786 Points ∼72% +33%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
7735 Points ∼71% +32%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
7709 Points ∼71% +31%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
6967 Points ∼64% +19%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
5866 Points ∼54%
Rendering Multiple CPUs 32Bit
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
50462 Points ∼77% +33%
Dell Precision 5540
Intel Core i9-9980HK
50439 Points ∼77% +33%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
49142 Points ∼75% +30%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
45527 Points ∼70% +20%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
42456 Points ∼65% +12%
Acer ConceptD 9 Pro
Intel Core i9-9980HK
39440 Points ∼60% +4%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
37938 Points ∼58%
Medion Erazer X15805
Intel Core i9-8950HK
36591 Points ∼56% -4%
wPrime 2.0x - 1024m
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
118.733 s * ∼1% -35%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
110.381 s * ∼1% -25%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
93.79 s * ∼1% -6%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
91.284 s * ∼1% -3%
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
88.237 s * ∼1%
Super Pi Mod 1.5 XS 32M - ---
Asus Zephyrus G14 GA401IV
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
547.066 Seconds * ∼2%
MSI GE75 9SG
Intel Core i9-9880H
476.493 Seconds * ∼2% +13%
Corsair One i160
Intel Core i9-9900K
435.588 Seconds * ∼2% +20%
Eurocom Nightsky RX15
Intel Core i9-9980HK
424.384 Seconds * ∼2% +22%
Eurocom Sky X4C i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-9900KS
416.054 Seconds * ∼2% +24%
