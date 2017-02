Краткий обзор смартфона Huawei Nova

Huawei's Nova very accurately locates its position via GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. The smartphone found us with an accuracy of 3 meters indoors, and this reduced to just one meter outdoors.

To test how well localization functions in practice, we took Huawei's Nova alongside Garmin's Edge 500 professional navigation system on an approximately 12-kilometer long bike ride. The smartphone did a good job in the direct comparison and proved that its navigation accuracy is absolutely sufficient for everyday use.