Краткий обзор Oukitel U7 Plus

Marcus Herbrich (перевод - Сергей Тарасов), 31/10/2016

Осторожность в отношении смартфона стоимостью 75 евро (5000 рублей) - разумное чувство. U7 Plus от компании Oukitel, однако же, доказывает, что даже в таких строгих рамках можно сделать качественную вещь. Кое-чем производителю точно пришлось пожертвовать, но в целом Oukitel U7 Plus является примером удачного сочетания цены и производительности.

Oukitel U7 Plus (U Серия)
Процессор
Mediatek MT6737 1.25 GHz
Графический адаптер
ARM Mali-T720
Оперативная память
2048 Мбайт 
Дисплей
5.5 дюйм. 16:9, 1280x720 пикс. 267 точек/дюйм, емкостной сенсорный экран, LCD, IPS, глянцевое покрытие: да
Хранение данных
16 GB eMMC Flash, 16 Гбайт 
, 11.61 Гбайт свободно
Интерфейсы
1 USB 2.0, Аудиоразъёмы: 3.5мм, картридер: micro-SD до 32 ГБ, 1 сканер подушечки пальца, датчик освещённости, Датчики и сенсоры: датчик приближения, датчик положения в пространстве
Коммуникации
802.11 b/g/n (b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, 2G: 850/900/1800/1900 МГц, 3G: 900/2100 МГц; 4G LTE: 800/900/1800/2100/2600 МГц, Dual SIM, LTE, GPS
Габариты
высота х ширина х глубина (мм): 9.15 x 157.6 x 78.4
Аккумулятор
2500 мА⋅ч литий-полимерн., с возможностью замены
Операционная система
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Камера
осн. камера: 8 Мп интерполяция до 13 МП
фронт. камера: 2 Мп интерполяция до 5 МП
Дополнительно
акустическая система: моно, клавиатура: виртуальная экранная клавиатура, подсветка клавиатуры: да, ЗУ и кабель USB в комплекте, Oukitel UI, 12 мес. гарантии в Европе, пассивное охлаждение
Вес
195 г
Стоимость
75 евро

 


За

+ сочетание цены и быстродействия
+ яркий экран HD IPS
+ две SIM + расширяемая память
+ LTE (включая диапазон номер 20)
+ сканер подушечки пальца
+ 2 ГБ RAM, 16 ГБ постоянной памяти

Против

- вес и размер
- без оглядки на цену - производительность невысокая, особенно в играх
- медленная постоянная память
- камеры
Oukitel U7 Plus. Тестовый экземпляр предоставлен компанией-производителем.
Oukitel U7 Plus. Тестовый экземпляр предоставлен компанией-производителем.

После всех наших тестов Oukitel U7 Plus запомнился в основном приятными открытиями. Заплатив менее сотни евро, покупатель получает добротное устройство начального уровня. Разработчики компании Oukitel смогли упаковать очень многое в столь недорогой телефон: яркий экран IPS с разрешением 1280 на 720 точек, поддержку сетей LTE и использования двух карт SIM, хорошо работающий сканер пальца, неплохое количество памяти и возможность быстро заменить батарею.

Если нужно потратить на смартфон как можно меньше, это предложение Oukitel однозначно стоит рассмотреть.

В список ожидаемых слабостей попадают производительность (особенно в 3D), качество камер и удобство повседневного обращения. С нашей точки зрения, плюсы Oukitel U7 Plus более значительны, нежели минусы.

В качестве близкой альтернативы из числа известных нам можем порекомендовать Ulefone Metal стоимостью около 100 евро.

Oukitel U7 Plus - 03/10/2016 v5.1
Marcus Herbrich

Внешний вид
82%
Клавиатура
65 / 75 → 86%
Сенсорная панель
86%
Интерфейсы
34 / 60 → 57%
Портативность
88%
Автономность
88%
Дисплей
80%
Игры и 3D
8 / 63 → 13%
Процессор
30 / 70 → 42%
Охлаждение
84%
Бесшумность
100%
Аудиосистема
69 / 91 → 76%
Камера
60%
Средний балл
67%
78%
Smartphone - Итоговый рейтинг

