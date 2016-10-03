Краткий обзор Oukitel U7 Plus

Oukitel U7 Plus audio analysis (±) | speaker loudness is average but good (81.59 dB)

Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 31.6% lower than median

(±) | linearity of bass is average (7.4% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz

(±) | reduced mids - on average 6.1% lower than median

(±) | linearity of mids is average (9.1% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz

(±) | higher highs - on average 9.3% higher than median

(±) | linearity of highs is average (9.2% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz

(-) | overall sound is not linear (33.2% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 86% of all tested devices in this class were better, 8% similar, 7% worse

» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%

Compared to all devices tested

» 93% of all tested devices were better, 4% similar, 3% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%

Ulefone Metal audio analysis (±) | speaker loudness is average but good (76.4 dB)

Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 25.6% lower than median

(-) | bass is not linear (15.5% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz

(+) | balanced mids - only 3.7% away from median

(±) | linearity of mids is average (8.2% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz

(±) | higher highs - on average 5.6% higher than median

(+) | highs are linear (6.5% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz

(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (22.7% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 30% of all tested devices in this class were better, 7% similar, 64% worse

» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%

Compared to all devices tested

» 53% of all tested devices were better, 7% similar, 40% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%

Coolpad Porto S audio analysis (+) | speakers can play relatively loud (84.92 dB)

Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 37.1% lower than median

(±) | linearity of bass is average (9.4% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz

(±) | reduced mids - on average 5.2% lower than median

(±) | linearity of mids is average (8% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz

(+) | balanced highs - only 2.4% away from median

(+) | highs are linear (3.8% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz

(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (25.2% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 44% of all tested devices in this class were better, 12% similar, 44% worse

» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%

Compared to all devices tested

» 66% of all tested devices were better, 9% similar, 25% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%