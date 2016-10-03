Краткий обзор Oukitel U7 Plus
Осторожность в отношении смартфона стоимостью 75 евро (5000 рублей) - разумное чувство. U7 Plus от компании Oukitel, однако же, доказывает, что даже в таких строгих рамках можно сделать качественную вещь. Кое-чем производителю точно пришлось пожертвовать, но в целом Oukitel U7 Plus является примером удачного сочетания цены и производительности.
фронт. камера: 2 Мп интерполяция до 5 МП
|Networking
|iperf Server (receive) TCP 1 m
|Lenovo Moto Z
Adreno 530, 820 MSM8996, 32 GB eMMC Flash (5.0 GHz)
|
491 MBit/s ∼100% +917%
|Ulefone Metal
Mali-T720, MT6753, 16 GB eMMC Flash (AVM Fritzbox 6490)
|
88.3 MBit/s ∼18% +83%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
Mali-T720, MT6735, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
48.7 MBit/s ∼10% +1%
|Huawei Y5 II
Mali-T720 MP2, MT6735, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
48.3 MBit/s ∼10% 0%
|Oukitel U7 Plus
Mali-T720, MT6737, 16 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
48.3 MBit/s ∼10%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
Mali-T720 MP2, MT6735, 16 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
44.9 MBit/s ∼9% -7%
|Archos 50e Neon
Mali-400 MP2, MT6580M, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
42 MBit/s ∼9% -13%
|iperf Client (transmit) TCP 1 m
|Lenovo Moto Z
Adreno 530, 820 MSM8996, 32 GB eMMC Flash (5.0 GHz)
|
360 MBit/s ∼100% +591%
|Ulefone Metal
Mali-T720, MT6753, 16 GB eMMC Flash (AVM Fritzbox 6490)
|
73.1 MBit/s ∼20% +40%
|Huawei Y5 II
Mali-T720 MP2, MT6735, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
52.9 MBit/s ∼15% +2%
|Oukitel U7 Plus
Mali-T720, MT6737, 16 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
52.1 MBit/s ∼14%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
Mali-T720 MP2, MT6735, 16 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
49.3 MBit/s ∼14% -5%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
Mali-T720, MT6735, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
48.5 MBit/s ∼13% -7%
|Archos 50e Neon
Mali-400 MP2, MT6580M, 8 GB eMMC Flash (2.4 GHz)
|
46 MBit/s ∼13% -12%
Интерактивное сравнение фото-образцов
Выберите сцену, чтобы сравнить сделанные различными устройствами снимки. Вы можете изменить масштаб отображения снимка, а также открыть полноразмерный файл снимка по клику в новом окне.Scene 1Scene 2Scene 3
|Oukitel U7 Plus
IPS, 1280x720, 5.5
|Ulefone Metal
IPS, 1280x720, 5.0
|TP-Link Neffos C5
IPS, 1280x720, 5.0
|Coolpad Porto S
IPS, 1280x720, 5.0
|Huawei Y5 II
IPS, 1280x720, 5.0
|Wiko Jerry
IPS, 854x480, 5.0
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
IPS, 1280x720, 5.0
|Archos 50e Neon
TFT, 854x480, 5.0
|UMI Touch
IPS, 1920x1080, 5.5
|Lenovo Moto Z
AMOLED, 2560x1440, 5.5
|Параметры экрана
-6%
9%
-0%
-13%
3%
-2%
-18%
5%
39%
|Brightness
437
315
-28%
491
12%
403
-8%
443
1%
436
0%
349
-20%
430
-2%
415
-5%
490
12%
|Brightness Distribution
91
87
-4%
89
-2%
92
1%
90
-1%
91
0%
89
-2%
94
3%
91
0%
92
1%
|Уровень чёрного *
0.58
0.56
3%
0.58
-0%
0.5
14%
0.84
-45%
0.57
2%
0.65
-12%
0.38
34%
0.54
7%
|Контрастность
797
557
-30%
876
10%
814
2%
554
-30%
758
-5%
529
-34%
1166
46%
785
-2%
|Colorchecker DeltaE *
7.5
6.8
9%
7
7%
7.9
-5%
7.8
-4%
7
7%
5.8
23%
13.9
-85%
6.9
8%
2.1
72%
|DeltaE для серого *
8.5
7.1
16%
6.1
28%
8.9
-5%
8.4
1%
7.6
11%
5.7
33%
17.3
-104%
6.8
20%
2.6
69%
|Гамма
2.54 94%
2.77 87%
2.15 112%
2.46 98%
2.07 116%
2.1 114%
2.1 114%
2.93 82%
1.99 121%
2.23 108%
|CCT
8914 73%
7402 88%
8068 81%
8332 78%
8438 77%
8368 78%
7792 83%
22878 28%
8131 80%
6843 95%
|Покрытие спектра AdobeRGB, %
88.14
|Color Space (Percent of sRGB)
100
* ... меньше = лучше
Дисплей: тест на время отклика
|↔ Перемена цвета пикселей, чёрный - белый (1) и белый - чёрный (2)
|29 ms ... стадия 1 ↗ и стадия 2 ↘ в сумме
|↗ 10 ms стадия 1
|↘ 19 ms стадия 2
|Это довольно большое время отклика. Экран явно не ориентирован на игры и подобные применения.
Для сравнения, самый лучший результат среди всех известных нам устройств равен 0.8 миллисек., самый худший - 240 миллисек. » 67 % экранов из нашей базы данных показали более хороший результат.
Таким образом, тестируемое устройство попадает в условную середину рейтинга (показывает результат на уровне среднего, то есть 27.3 миллисек.)
|↔ Перемена цвета пикселей, серый 50% - серый 80% (1) и серый 80% - серый 50% (2)
|28 ms ... стадия 1 ↗ и стадия 2 ↘ в сумме
|↗ 13 ms стадия 1
|↘ 15 ms стадия 2
|Это довольно большое время отклика. Экран явно не ориентирован на игры и подобные применения.
Для сравнения, самый лучший результат среди всех известных нам устройств равен 0.9 миллисек., самый худший - 250 миллисек. » 9 % экранов из нашей базы данных показали более хороший результат.
Таким образом, тестируемое устройство находится в верхней половине рейтинга (оно опережает средний результат, равный 42.4 миллисек.)
Дисплей: PWM-тест
|PWM не обнаружено
Статистика: 59 % известных нам устройств не применяют PWM для изменения яркости, а среди тех, где PWM используется, типичная частота модуляции составляет 434 Гц (мин. 43 Гц, макс. 10420 Гц).
|AndroBench 3-5
|Sequential Write 256KB SDCard (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
22.6 MB/s ∼35%
|Ulefone Metal
|
27.6 MB/s ∼42% +22%
|TP-Link Neffos C5 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
18.89 MB/s ∼29% -16%
|Huawei Y5 II (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
18.03 MB/s ∼28% -20%
|Wiko Jerry (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
19.12 MB/s ∼29% -15%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
15.58 MB/s ∼24% -31%
|UMI Touch (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
21.02 MB/s ∼32% -7%
|Lenovo Moto Z (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
45.64 MB/s ∼70% +102%
|Sequential Read 256KB SDCard (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
46.63 MB/s ∼56%
|Ulefone Metal
|
49.6 MB/s ∼60% +6%
|TP-Link Neffos C5 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
39.11 MB/s ∼47% -16%
|Huawei Y5 II (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
29.47 MB/s ∼35% -37%
|Wiko Jerry (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
40.91 MB/s ∼49% -12%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
31.85 MB/s ∼38% -32%
|UMI Touch (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
42.92 MB/s ∼52% -8%
|Lenovo Moto Z (Toshiba Exceria Pro M401)
|
78.51 MB/s ∼94% +68%
|Random Write 4KB (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
2.18 MB/s ∼3%
|Ulefone Metal
|
7.87 MB/s ∼11% +261%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
6.85 MB/s ∼9% +214%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
13.95 MB/s ∼19% +540%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
6 MB/s ∼8% +175%
|Wiko Jerry
|
6.4 MB/s ∼9% +194%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
4.35 MB/s ∼6% +100%
|UMI Touch
|
14.63 MB/s ∼20% +571%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
74.93 MB/s ∼100% +3337%
|Random Read 4KB (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
11.25 MB/s ∼8%
|Ulefone Metal
|
22.18 MB/s ∼16% +97%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
17.16 MB/s ∼12% +53%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
22.52 MB/s ∼16% +100%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
27.3 MB/s ∼20% +143%
|Wiko Jerry
|
14.97 MB/s ∼11% +33%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
14.31 MB/s ∼10% +27%
|UMI Touch
|
19.88 MB/s ∼14% +77%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
117.15 MB/s ∼85% +941%
|Sequential Write 256KB (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
59 MB/s ∼31%
|Ulefone Metal
|
39.91 MB/s ∼21% -32%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
52.43 MB/s ∼28% -11%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
39.99 MB/s ∼21% -32%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
21.6 MB/s ∼11% -63%
|Wiko Jerry
|
12.11 MB/s ∼6% -79%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
7.56 MB/s ∼4% -87%
|UMI Touch
|
72.47 MB/s ∼39% +23%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
168.32 MB/s ∼90% +185%
|Sequential Read 256KB (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
125.91 MB/s ∼21%
|Ulefone Metal
|
228.84 MB/s ∼39% +82%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
145.77 MB/s ∼25% +16%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
168.23 MB/s ∼28% +34%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
173.3 MB/s ∼29% +38%
|Wiko Jerry
|
132.81 MB/s ∼22% +5%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
125.37 MB/s ∼21% 0%
|UMI Touch
|
219.3 MB/s ∼37% +74%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
439.66 MB/s ∼74% +249%
|AnTuTu Benchmark v6 - Total Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
28683 Points ∼16%
|Ulefone Metal
|
37103 Points ∼20% +29%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
32681 Points ∼18% +14%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
25415 Points ∼14% -11%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
23795 Points ∼13% -17%
|Wiko Jerry
|
15185 Points ∼8% -47%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
23657 Points ∼13% -18%
|UMI Touch
|
38617 Points ∼21% +35%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
129197 Points ∼70% +350%
|3DMark
|Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Physics (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
749 Points ∼29%
|Ulefone Metal
|
1057 Points ∼41% +41%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
810 Points ∼31% +8%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|UMI Touch
|
1045 Points ∼40% +40%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
1828 Points ∼71% +144%
|Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Graphics (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
126 Points ∼2%
|Ulefone Metal
|
243 Points ∼3% +93%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
167 Points ∼2% +33%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|UMI Touch
|
241 Points ∼3% +91%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
3718 Points ∼48% +2851%
|Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
155 Points ∼3%
|Ulefone Metal
|
293 Points ∼6% +89%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
203 Points ∼4% +31%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|UMI Touch
|
291 Points ∼6% +88%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
3023 Points ∼62% +1850%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Physics (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
8660 Points ∼14%
|Ulefone Metal
|
10371 Points ∼16% +20%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
9291 Points ∼15% +7%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
7413 Points ∼12% -14%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|Wiko Jerry
|
7748 Points ∼12% -11%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
6902 Points ∼11% -20%
|UMI Touch
|
10368 Points ∼16% +20%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
20948 Points ∼33% +142%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Graphics Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
3137 Points ∼1%
|Ulefone Metal
|
6469 Points ∼1% +106%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
4223 Points ∼1% +35%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
2590 Points ∼1% -17%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|Wiko Jerry
|
2481 Points ∼1% -21%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
2681 Points ∼1% -15%
|UMI Touch
|
6186 Points ∼1% +97%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
26659 Points ∼6% +750%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
3656 Points ∼2%
|Ulefone Metal
|
7059 Points ∼4% +93%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
4906 Points ∼3% +34%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
3028 Points ∼2% -17%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
Points ∼0% -100%
|Wiko Jerry
|
2922 Points ∼2% -20%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
3103 Points ∼2% -15%
|UMI Touch
|
6795 Points ∼4% +86%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
25135 Points ∼13% +588%
|GFXBench (DX / GLBenchmark) 2.7
|1920x1080 T-Rex HD Offscreen C24Z16 (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
5.9 fps ∼1%
|Ulefone Metal
|
19 fps ∼2% +222%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
14 fps ∼1% +137%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
8.6 fps ∼1% +46%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
8.4 fps ∼1% +42%
|Wiko Jerry
|
4.4 fps ∼0% -25%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
8.7 fps ∼1% +47%
|UMI Touch
|
12 fps ∼1% +103%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
77 fps ∼7% +1205%
|T-Rex HD Onscreen C24Z16 (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
9.8 fps ∼3%
|Ulefone Metal
|
12 fps ∼3% +22%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
8.3 fps ∼2% -15%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
4.8 fps ∼1% -51%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
15 fps ∼4% +53%
|Wiko Jerry
|
11 fps ∼3% +12%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
4.9 fps ∼1% -50%
|UMI Touch
|
12 fps ∼3% +22%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
53 fps ∼14% +441%
|GFXBench 3.0
|off screen Manhattan Offscreen OGL (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
4.4 fps ∼1%
|Ulefone Metal
|
2.9 fps ∼1% -34%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
6.1 fps ∼1% +39%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
3.6 fps ∼1% -18%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
fps ∼0% -100%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
3.6 fps ∼1% -18%
|UMI Touch
|
4.5 fps ∼1% +2%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
41 fps ∼8% +832%
|on screen Manhattan Onscreen OGL (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
2.1 fps ∼2%
|Ulefone Metal
|
6.4 fps ∼5% +205%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
2.8 fps ∼2% +33%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
1.6 fps ∼1% -24%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
6.1 fps ∼5% +190%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
1.2 fps ∼1% -43%
|UMI Touch
|
4.5 fps ∼4% +114%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
26 fps ∼22% +1138%
|GFXBench 3.1
|off screen Manhattan ES 3.1 Offscreen (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
1.4 fps ∼0%
|Ulefone Metal
|
8.9 fps ∼3% +536%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
fps ∼0% -100%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
2.7 fps ∼1% +93%
|UMI Touch
|
2.9 fps ∼1% +107%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
27 fps ∼9% +1829%
|on screen Manhattan ES 3.1 Onscreen (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
3.2 fps ∼4%
|Ulefone Metal
|
4.5 fps ∼5% +41%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
fps ∼0% -100%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
1.2 fps ∼1% -62%
|UMI Touch
|
2.9 fps ∼3% -9%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
15 fps ∼18% +369%
|PCMark for Android - Work performance score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
3105 Points ∼38%
|Ulefone Metal
|
4079 Points ∼50% +31%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
3443 Points ∼42% +11%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
2893 Points ∼36% -7%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
3237 Points ∼40% +4%
|Wiko Jerry
|
2636 Points ∼32% -15%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
2807 Points ∼35% -10%
|UMI Touch
|
3787 Points ∼47% +22%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
7637 Points ∼94% +146%
|BaseMark OS II
|Web (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
573 Points ∼37%
|Ulefone Metal
|
10 Points ∼1% -98%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
638 Points ∼41% +11%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
599 Points ∼39% +5%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
10 Points ∼1% -98%
|Wiko Jerry
|
530 Points ∼34% -8%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
9 Points ∼1% -98%
|UMI Touch
|
576 Points ∼37% +1%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
959 Points ∼62% +67%
|Graphics (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
211 Points ∼2%
|Ulefone Metal
|
433 Points ∼5% +105%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
281 Points ∼3% +33%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
173 Points ∼2% -18%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
283 Points ∼3% +34%
|Wiko Jerry
|
139 Points ∼2% -34%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
175 Points ∼2% -17%
|UMI Touch
|
429 Points ∼5% +103%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
4321 Points ∼50% +1948%
|Memory (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
770 Points ∼20%
|Ulefone Metal
|
802 Points ∼21% +4%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
991 Points ∼26% +29%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
467 Points ∼12% -39%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
375 Points ∼10% -51%
|Wiko Jerry
|
290 Points ∼8% -62%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
354 Points ∼9% -54%
|UMI Touch
|
787 Points ∼20% +2%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
2190 Points ∼57% +184%
|System (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
1120 Points ∼17%
|Ulefone Metal
|
1691 Points ∼26% +51%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
1199 Points ∼18% +7%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
905 Points ∼14% -19%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
1094 Points ∼17% -2%
|Wiko Jerry
|
966 Points ∼15% -14%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
838 Points ∼13% -25%
|UMI Touch
|
1343 Points ∼20% +20%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
3398 Points ∼52% +203%
|Overall (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
568 Points ∼17%
|Ulefone Metal
|
273 Points ∼8% -52%
|TP-Link Neffos C5
|
683 Points ∼21% +20%
|Coolpad Porto S
|
458 Points ∼14% -19%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
183 Points ∼6% -68%
|Wiko Jerry
|
379 Points ∼12% -33%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
148 Points ∼5% -74%
|UMI Touch
|
717 Points ∼22% +26%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
2356 Points ∼72% +315%
|Geekbench 4
|64 Bit Multi-Core Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
1508 Points ∼7%
|Ulefone Metal
|
2458 Points ∼12% +63%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
1573 Points ∼7% +4%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
1206 Points ∼6% -20%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
3946 Points ∼19% +162%
|64 Bit Single-Core Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus
|
580 Points ∼11%
|Ulefone Metal
|
609 Points ∼12% +5%
|Huawei Y5 II
|
561 Points ∼11% -3%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
|
428 Points ∼8% -26%
|Lenovo Moto Z
|
1480 Points ∼29% +155%
|Mozilla Kraken 1.1 - Total Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus (Chrome Version 53)
|
14931.4 ms * ∼25%
|Ulefone Metal (Chrome Version 52)
|
13397.3 ms * ∼23% +10%
|TP-Link Neffos C5 (Chrome Version 51)
|
12783.4 ms * ∼21% +14%
|Coolpad Porto S (Chrome Version 49)
|
32901.1 ms * ∼55% -120%
|Huawei Y5 II (Chrome 50)
|
12505 ms * ∼21% +16%
|Wiko Jerry (Chrome 51)
|
14922.6 ms * ∼25% -0%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G (Chrome Browser Version 52)
|
19092.2 ms * ∼32% -28%
|UMI Touch (Chrome Version 50)
|
13953 ms * ∼23% +7%
|Lenovo Moto Z (Chrome 53)
|
3154.7 ms * ∼5% +79%
|Octane V2 - Total Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus (Chrome Version 53)
|
2554 Points ∼6%
|Ulefone Metal (Chrome Version 52)
|
2738 Points ∼6% +7%
|TP-Link Neffos C5 (Chrome Version 51)
|
2738 Points ∼6% +7%
|Coolpad Porto S (Chrome Version 49)
|
2088 Points ∼5% -18%
|Huawei Y5 II (Chrome 50)
|
2707 Points ∼6% +6%
|Wiko Jerry (Chrome 51)
|
2075 Points ∼5% -19%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G (Chrome Browser Version 52)
|
2122 Points ∼5% -17%
|UMI Touch (Chrome Version 50)
|
2562 Points ∼6% 0%
|Lenovo Moto Z (Chrome 53)
|
7771 Points ∼17% +204%
|JetStream 1.1 - 1.1 Total Score (по убыванию)
|Oukitel U7 Plus (Chrome Version 53)
|
17.257 Points ∼0%
|Ulefone Metal (Chrome Version 52)
|
17.831 Points ∼0% +3%
|TP-Link Neffos C5 (Chrome Version 51)
|
18.209 Points ∼0% +6%
|Coolpad Porto S (Chrome Version 49)
|
14.168 Points ∼0% -18%
|Huawei Y5 II (Chrome 50)
|
18.47 Points ∼0% +7%
|Wiko Jerry (Chrome 51)
|
14 Points ∼0% -19%
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G (Chrome Browser Version 52)
|
12.755 Points ∼0% -26%
|UMI Touch (Chrome Version 50)
|
17.614 Points ∼0% +2%
|Lenovo Moto Z (Chrome 53)
|
47.5 Points ∼0% +175%
* ... меньше = лучше
Oukitel U7 Plus audio analysis
(±) | speaker loudness is average but good (81.59 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 31.6% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (7.4% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(±) | reduced mids - on average 6.1% lower than median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (9.1% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs - on average 9.3% higher than median
(±) | linearity of highs is average (9.2% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(-) | overall sound is not linear (33.2% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 86% of all tested devices in this class were better, 8% similar, 7% worse
» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%
Compared to all devices tested
» 93% of all tested devices were better, 4% similar, 3% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%
Ulefone Metal audio analysis
(±) | speaker loudness is average but good (76.4 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 25.6% lower than median
(-) | bass is not linear (15.5% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(+) | balanced mids - only 3.7% away from median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (8.2% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs - on average 5.6% higher than median
(+) | highs are linear (6.5% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (22.7% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 30% of all tested devices in this class were better, 7% similar, 64% worse
» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%
Compared to all devices tested
» 53% of all tested devices were better, 7% similar, 40% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%
Coolpad Porto S audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (84.92 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 37.1% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (9.4% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(±) | reduced mids - on average 5.2% lower than median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (8% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(+) | balanced highs - only 2.4% away from median
(+) | highs are linear (3.8% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (25.2% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 44% of all tested devices in this class were better, 12% similar, 44% worse
» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%
Compared to all devices tested
» 66% of all tested devices were better, 9% similar, 25% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%
Wiko Jerry audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (85 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz(-) | nearly no bass - on average 31% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (8.1% delta to prev. frequency)Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(±) | reduced mids - on average 6.2% lower than median
(+) | mids are linear (6.8% delta to prev. frequency)Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(+) | balanced highs - only 3.7% away from median
(+) | highs are linear (2.6% delta to prev. frequency)Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (24.4% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 40% of all tested devices in this class were better, 9% similar, 52% worse
» The best had a delta of 16%, average was 26%, worst was 43%
Compared to all devices tested
» 62% of all tested devices were better, 8% similar, 30% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 22%, worst was 48%
|Выкл.
|0.09 / 0.32 Вт
|Ожидание
| 0.86 / 2.68 / 2.78 Вт
|Нагрузка
|
5.33 / 6.49 Вт
Легенда: min: , med: , max: Metrahit Energy
|Oukitel U7 Plus
2500 мА⋅ч
|Ulefone Metal
3050 мА⋅ч
|TP-Link Neffos C5
2200 мА⋅ч
|Coolpad Porto S
2000 мА⋅ч
|Huawei Y5 II
2200 мА⋅ч
|Wiko Jerry
2000 мА⋅ч
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
2200 мА⋅ч
|Archos 50e Neon
2200 мА⋅ч
|UMI Touch
4000 мА⋅ч
|Lenovo Moto Z
2600 мА⋅ч
|Power Consumption
-13%
13%
16%
37%
15%
32%
26%
17%
29%
|Idle Minimum *
0.86
1.41
-64%
0.72
16%
1.16
-35%
0.54
37%
0.8
7%
0.59
31%
0.56
35%
0.89
-3%
0.66
23%
|Idle Average *
2.68
2.46
8%
1.87
30%
2.21
18%
1.58
41%
2.02
25%
1.68
37%
1.58
41%
2
25%
1.01
62%
|Idle Maximum *
2.78
2.83
-2%
2
28%
2.24
19%
1.7
39%
2.19
21%
1.79
36%
1.8
35%
2.1
24%
1.09
61%
|Load Average *
5.33
5.15
3%
5.99
-12%
3.34
37%
2.98
44%
5.02
6%
4.22
21%
5.22
2%
3.87
27%
3.97
26%
|Load Maximum *
6.49
7.05
-9%
6.45
1%
3.95
39%
4.98
23%
5.52
15%
4.26
34%
5.34
18%
5.79
11%
8.34
-29%
* ... меньше = лучше
|Интернет через WiFi v1.3
|6час. 06мин.
|Oukitel U7 Plus
2500 мА⋅ч
|Ulefone Metal
3050 мА⋅ч
|TP-Link Neffos C5
2200 мА⋅ч
|Coolpad Porto S
2000 мА⋅ч
|Huawei Y5 II
2200 мА⋅ч
|Wiko Jerry
2000 мА⋅ч
|Archos 50 Platinum 4G
2200 мА⋅ч
|Archos 50e Neon
2200 мА⋅ч
|UMI Touch
4000 мА⋅ч
|Время работы
10%
24%
38%
37%
30%
5%
36%
51%
|WiFi
|WiFi v1.3
366
403
10%
453
24%
504
38%
503
37%
475
30%
384
5%
498
36%
553
51%
За
Против
После всех наших тестов Oukitel U7 Plus запомнился в основном приятными открытиями. Заплатив менее сотни евро, покупатель получает добротное устройство начального уровня. Разработчики компании Oukitel смогли упаковать очень многое в столь недорогой телефон: яркий экран IPS с разрешением 1280 на 720 точек, поддержку сетей LTE и использования двух карт SIM, хорошо работающий сканер пальца, неплохое количество памяти и возможность быстро заменить батарею.
Если нужно потратить на смартфон как можно меньше, это предложение Oukitel однозначно стоит рассмотреть.
В список ожидаемых слабостей попадают производительность (особенно в 3D), качество камер и удобство повседневного обращения. С нашей точки зрения, плюсы Oukitel U7 Plus более значительны, нежели минусы.
В качестве близкой альтернативы из числа известных нам можем порекомендовать Ulefone Metal стоимостью около 100 евро.
Oukitel U7 Plus - 03/10/2016 v5.1
Marcus Herbrich